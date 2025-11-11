Pasadena Playhouse Expands 2026 Education Programs With 16 Community Classes and Two Summer Camps

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Pasadena Playhouse, the official State Theater of California and 2023 Regional Theatre Tony Award recipient, will expand its education offerings in 2026 with a robust calendar of 16 community classes and two summer camps designed for learners from kindergarten through lifelong adults.

“Education is as core to us as the shows on stage,” said Producing Artistic Director Danny Feldman, who will join the spring faculty to teach a seminar, Brigadoon 101: Through the Mist, ahead of the Playhouse’s upcoming production of the classic musical.

Youth and teen sessions will include playful theatre starters such as Little Players and Story Theater for ages 5–7; skills-building courses in Physical Comedy and Puppetry for ages 8–11; a Playwriting workshop for ages 9–13; and two performance-focused tracks, Playhouse Players: Disney’s The Jungle Book KIDS (ages 7–12) and Once Upon a Mattress: Youth Edition (ages 11–16). A Teen Acting Intensive (ages 14–18) will develop audition-ready monologues and performance technique under professional guidance.

Adult offerings will range from entry-point classes—Acting for Non-Actors and Drama Book Club—to specialty training including Acting the Song, Comedy for the Stage, and Your Story Matters: A Storytelling Workshop. Community music-making will return through Playhouse Singers: A Musical Theater Community Choir with separate beginner and advanced sessions, while one-day and short-format experiences such as a Shadow Puppetry Workshop will invite hands-on exploration across disciplines.

Summer programming will feature two tracks: Playhouse Players Summer Camp: Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical JR. (ages 7–12) running in four two-week sessions from June 15–August 7, 2026, each culminating in public performances; and an audition-only Musical Theater Boot Camp (ages 14–18) from July 20–31, 2026, focused on intensive training in acting, singing, and dance, concluding with a musical revue.

Feldman added that the expanded slate will continue the Playhouse’s commitment to access and community-centered learning, noting that the program is designed to meet learners “from first-time participants to seasoned hobbyists” with professional-caliber instruction and pathways to performance.

Enrollment & Scholarships

Enrollment for all classes opens November 11, 2025. Details on schedules, teaching artists, tuition, member discounts, and partial scholarships (limited; rolling basis) are available.