Pasadena Civic Ballet Presents WIZARD OF OZ Drive-In Performance

Pasadena Civic Ballet presents "The Wizard of Oz" with guest artists Petra Conti & Eris Nezha, former Principal dancers of La Scala & Boston Ballet. Follow the yellow-brick road to the San Gabriel Mission Playhouse lot for a drive-in performance and "Picnic in Oz" munchin' box catered by San Marino Cafe.

​WHEN: March 12, 13, & 14. Lot opens 30 minutes before showtime.

WHERE: San Gabriel Mission Playhouse Lot: 320 S. Mission Dr., San Gabriel, CA 91776​

PARKING: First come, first served

To adhere to COVID regulations, this is a limited capacity event. Purchasing a Vehicle Spot Includes:

$45 ticket per passenger (select number of passengers at checkout. Every passenger 2+ years old must purchase a ticket). Options for up to 8 passengers per vehicle

Parking spot at the San Gabriel Mission Playhouse lot (first come, first served)

Live one-hour performance

"Picnic in Oz" munchin' box catered by San Marino Cafe for each ticketed passenger; distributed at vehicle entrance. Enjoy picnic favorites like chicken and macaroni + cheese plus over the rainbow fruit kebobs.

Enjoy a bucket of Emerald City Cotton Candy - order buckets individually or add to your ticket order at checkout. $10 each.

Learn more and get tickets at https://www.pcballet.com/wizard.