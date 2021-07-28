Pacific Symphony Will Perform TOY STORY IN CONCERT Next Month

Live music is back in Orange County! Pacific Symphony returns to Pacific Amphitheatre at the OC Fair & Event Center in Costa Mesa for the West Coast premiere of Disney and Pixar's "Toy Story" in Concert-Live with Orchestra (Aug. 21 at 8 p.m.).

Two rival toys-a lanky, likable cowboy named Woody and Buzz Lightyear, the fearless space ranger-vie for a place in the heart of their owner, Andy. The toys plot against each other, but when they're separated from their human, they find a way to work together as friends to be reunited with Andy again.

Considered by many to be one of the best animated films ever made, "Toy Story" received three Academy Award nominations, including one for "You've Got a Friend in Me" by Randy Newman. Pacific Symphony musicians will perform Newman's memorable, touching score live-to-screen at the outdoor Orange County venue, led by guest conductor Sarah Hicks.

Single tickets for "Toy Story in Concert" are on sale now through Ticketmaster, starting at just $25. For more information, please visit our website. Summerfest 2021 season sponsors include PBS SoCal, K-Earth 101, KPCC 89.3 FM and Classical KUSC 91.5. Avenue of the Arts Hotel in Costa Mesa is the official hotel of Pacific Symphony. "Toy Story in Concert" is co-presented with the OC Fair & Event Center. Presentation licensed by Disney Concerts. © All rights reserved.

COVID-19 safety protocols continue to evolve at a rapid pace and audience safety is our priority. In partnership with the OC Fair & Event team, we will be using current CDC recommendations to create our reopening policies and procedures. For the most up-to-date safety information, please go to PacificSymphony.org/Safety.