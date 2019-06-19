Pacific Symphony Presents HAIL TO THE HEROES

In an all new program, Pacific Symphony is joined by country music icon Lee Greenwood in a concert dedicated to honoring those who have served. Gather together for an evening of music, celebration and remembrance, to salute those who defended America's ideals and remember those who never returned. The concert will feature a fantastic lineup of patriotic and orchestral favorites, from "Battle Hymn of the Republic" and "God Bless America," to themes by John Williams.

Taking place Sunday, Sept. 8th, at 7:30 p.m., this joint concert is led by Pacific Symphony's Music Director Carl St.Clair, Pacific Chorale's Artistic Director Robert Istad and concert host James P. Connolly at the OC Fair & Event Center. Tickets for this concert start at $25 online, and $12.50 for children under 14. For more information or to purchase tickets, call (714) 755-5799 or visit www.PacificSymphony.org.Hail to the Heroes is generously supported by the OC Fair & Event Center.

Lee Greenwood is an icon in country music, with more than 30 albums to his credit. Greenwood has won numerous industry awards including Male Vocalist of the year for the Academy of Country Music in 1983, two Male Vocalist of the Year awards from the Country Music Association (1983 & 1984), and a Grammy for Top Male Vocal Performance in 1985 for "I.O.U." He also won CMA Song of the Year in 1985 for writing "God Bless the USA." The song, "God Bless the USA" has been voted the most recognizable patriotic song in America. The singer knows first-hand what it's like to have loved ones fighting for the freedom of all Americans, as his father served in the Navy & the Merchant Marine Academy in WWII. "USA" is now part of the film for Homeland Security shown when swearing in new citizens to the United States.





Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You