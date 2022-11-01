Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Performances run November 10th through December 23rd

Nov. 01, 2022  
PCPA Presents the Return of RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA This Month

PCPA has announced the return of Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella. The new Broadway adaption of the classical musical will enchant families this holiday season from November 10th through December 23rd at the Marian Theatre.

Cinderella is the epitome of the rags to riches success story, and to this day we connect more with stories where the underdog rises to the occasion and succeeds despite everything being against them. Cinderella's story serves as the focal point of one of the biggest Disney Parks in the world - Magic Kingdom at Disneyworld where Cinderella enthusiasts can dine in her castle and say 'how do you do?' to the princess herself. The Cinderella story is all around us, and there is no better way to share the holidays with family than enjoying some of our favorite Rodgers and Hammerstein's numbers including 'Ten Minutes Ago,' 'In My Own Little Corner,' and 'Impossible; It's Possible.'

Director Erik Stein says "Is what is possible and what is impossible just a matter of perspective? Is belief our biggest obstacle to what is possible? Can we take something that is ordinary and turn it into something miraculous just by changing the way we look at it? Can a "plain yellow pumpkin become a golden carriage? The Cinderella Story is all around us."

"Sometimes producing a play can feel like a "Cinderella Story." Taking a show from the page to the stage is often thought of as an impossible task, and, as we emerge from the pandemic, navigating hurdles and holes, what was once thought to be impossible can now seem somewhat insane. But with a shift in perspective, what many consider to be impossible can truly become magical."

"I am thrilled to work on this version of Cinderella. Not only is it a new yet familiar
version of the Cinderella folklore, it is a story that PCPA has told before and deserves to be revisited. The Cinderella story I want to tell is a story of kindness. Ella puts kindness into the world, and, when we put kindness into the world, perspectives shift and what was once impossible becomes possible. So, show up to the ball and be relentless with your light. Fancy gowns are not required - you are enough. The clock is ticking...."

The cast features Kitty Balay as Madame, Oscar Emmanuel as Jean-Michel, Christen Celaya as Gabrielle, Andrew Philpot as Sebastian, and Keenon Hooks as Lord Pinkleton. This fresh, contemporary take on the classic musical full of new surprises, familiar friends, and Rodgers and Hammerstein's unforgettable music.

Join us for our Opening Night Special event, Saturday, November 12th. This special Opening Night will include pre-show reception with charcuterie boxes and special Intermission Hospitality with a dessert bar as well as the best seats in the house. Proceeds from this experience will benefit the #PCPAStrong campaign supporting your professional regional theatre. Adult tickets are $100 and children ages 5-12 are $75, including a $35 donation. For more information you can contact development@pcpa.org or 805-928-7731 ext 4109.




