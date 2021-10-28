Nochebuena Returns To The Soraya in December

In what has become a popular holiday tradition at The Soraya, the lively Nochebuena celebration returns live on stage for two free performances Friday, December 10 at 8pm and Saturday, December 11 at 3 pm. These are the final 2021 free concerts presented by The Soraya as a thank to audiences returning to live performances.



Nothing says "Happy Holidays, LA-style!" like Nochebuena with the sound of mariachi and the swirling of folklorico dancers as Ballet Folklórico de Los Ángeles takes centerstage on a bill with Los Angeles' own Mariachi Garibaldi de Jaime Cuéllar and special guest vocalist Lupita Infante.



Nochebuena performs on Saturday, December 14 at 3:00pm and 8:00pm. Tickets for Nochebuewna are free and are available at www.thesoraya.org and by calling 818-677-3000. The Soraya is located at 18111 Nordhoff Street, Northridge, CA 91330.