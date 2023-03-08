News Ensemble Theatre Company Presents Michael Butler, Linda Purl, and Nancy Travis in THE CHILDREN

Ensemble Theatre Company (ETC) presents the fourth show of its 2022-23 Season, Michael Butler, Linda Purl and Nancy Travis starring in the London and Broadway hit, THE CHILDREN,written by Lucy Kirkwood and directed by Jenny Sullivan. THE CHILDREN will begin previews on Thursday, April 6 at 7:30pm; opens on Saturday, April 8 at 8:00pm and runs through Sunday, April 23, 2023 at The New Vic Theatre, 33 W. Victoria Street in Santa Barbara.

Set at a remote cottage on the coast of Britain after a tsunami wreaks havoc on a nuclear reactor, a married couple's lives are further disrupted by the mysterious appearance of a long-lost colleague, who confronts them with a stunning moral dilemma: what does the older generation owe to those who are young? THE CHILDREN, is a play that will leave audiences questioning their own role in the world and the impact of their choices on future generations. In 2019, writers for The Guardian placed The Children third on a list of the greatest theatrical works since 2000.

"THE CHILDREN is a vital and gripping play, filled with surprises and surprising humor," said ETC's Artistic Director Jonathan Fox. "The central question - what does one generation owe to the next - is brilliantly illuminated by this story. We're honored to have a such a top-notch cast for our production."

Jenny Sullivan (Director) directed ETC's Tenderly: The Rosemary Clooney Musical (with Linda Purl and David Engel) and Sleuth (with Daniel Gerroll and Matthew Floyd Miller). Other ETC productions include: The Legend of Georgia McBride, I Am My Own Wife (Indy Award), Baby Doll, Good People, Tea at Five, The Year of Magical Thinking, The Lion in Winter (Indy Award), The Mystery of Irma Vep (Indy Award) and The Clean House (Indy Award). Other regional productions include Rubicon Theatre's Twilight: Los Angeles, 1992 (with Chris Butler) and The Gin Game (with Joe Spano and JoBeth Williams). Other favorites include Tom Dugan's Wiesenthal (Acorn Theatre Off-Broadway & The Wallis Annenberg in Beverly Hills) and Jackie Unveiled (The Wallis Annenberg); The Dresser (Royal Manitoba Theatre Centre with Len Cariou and (Granville Van Dusen); Laguna Playhouse productions: The Year of Magical Thinking, Steel Magnolias and I Am My Own Wife; The world premiere of Jane Anderson's The Baby Dance: Pasadena Playhouse, Williamstown Theatre Festival, Long Wharf Theatre (CT Critics' Directing Award) and Lucille Lortel Theatre.

Lucy Kirkwood (Playwright) is an acclaimed playwright and screenwriter. In 2009, Lucy's play It Felt Empty When The Heart Went At First But It Is Alright Now was produced by Clean Break Theatre Company at the Arcola Theatre. The play was nominated for an Evening Standard Award for Best Newcomer and made Lucy joint winner of the 2010 John Whiting Award. NSFW premiered at the Royal Court Theatre in 2012, starring Janie Dee and Julian Barratt. Chimerica premiered at the Almeida Theatre in 2013 and subsequently transferred to the West End, earning Best New Play at the 2014 Olivier and Evening Standard Awards, as well as the Critics Circle Award and the Susan Smith Blackburn Prize. Recent work includes Mosquitoes (presented by special arrangement with Manhattan Theatre Club), which opened at the National Theatre, London, in summer 2017; and The Children, which premiered at the Royal Court Theatre, London, in 2016. The Children opened on Broadway in December 2017. Lucy also writes for screen: She has written for "Skins" (Company Pictures); created and wrote "The Smoke" (Kudos/Sky 1); wrote and directed the short film "The Briny"; and is developing projects with Raw TV, Cowboy Films, Clio Barnard, and Lenny Abrahamson. Her new six-part season "Adult Material" (Tiger Aspect Productions) and the mini-series of her playChimerica (Playground Productions) have both recently been greenlit.

The cast of THE CHILDREN have all done exceptional and memorable work for Ensemble Theatre Company on the New Vic stage. Michael Butler ("Robin") most recently directed The Wickhams: Christmas at Pemberley for the theatre. Acting credits include the Broadway productions of Macbeth and Two Shakespearean Actors, and leading roles Off Broadway in Lovers (Roundabout Theatre Company), Julie Taymor's The Tempest (CSC Rep), Spring Awakening and The Seagull (The Public Theatre), The Beaux Stratagem and A Doll's House (Pearl Theatre) and as Bob Dylan in Jazz Poets at the Grotto (The Production Company). Linda Purl ("Rose") most recently starred as "Rosemary Clooney" in Tenderly, The Rosemary Clooney Musical at the New Vic. Her Broadway credits include The Adventures of Tom Sawyer and Getting and Spending. Off-Broadway she has appeared in Mr. Toole, The Baby Dance and Hallelujah! Hallelujah!. Some regional credits include the 2022 U.K. national tour of Catch Me If You Can, The Merchant of Venice, Romeo and Juliet, Hedda Gabler, The Real Thing, A Streetcar Named Desire and Tusitala (both with Miss Julie Harris. Nancy Travis ("Hazel") starred last season for ETC in Lillian. She made her feature film debut in Three Men and a Baby and went on to star in Internal Affairs, The Jane Austen Book Club and So I Married an Axe Murderer. She previously worked with director Jenny Sullivan in Nora Ephron's Love, Loss and What I Wore at both the Geffen Theatre and Rubicon Theatre, as well as The Vagina Monologues at the Canon Theatre in Beverly Hills. Nancy can currently be seen in the western rodeo series, "Ride" on the Hallmark Channel. Other recent television credits include, "Last Man Standing" with Tim Allen which ran for nine seasons and "The Kominsky Method."

Scenic design is by Sam Vawter. Lighting design is by Mike Rathbun. Sound design is by Randall Robert Tico. Costume design is by Alex Jaeger. The Wardrobe and Makeup supervisor is Erica Mings. Properties design is by Kirk Graves. Anna Jensen is the Dramaturg. The Production Stage Manager is Jessica Haro.

THE CHILDREN is made possible through the generosity of ETC's 2022-23 Season Sponsor Dana White. Production Sponsorship is generously provided by The Pulitzers, with supporting sponsorship from Ruth and Alan Heeger and Joan Rutkowski.

THE CHILDREN will preview on Thursday, April 6 at 7:30pm & Friday, April 7 at 8:00pm, opens on Saturday, April 8 at 8:00pm (press opening) and runs through Sunday, April 23, 2023 at The New Vic, 33 W. Victoria Street in Santa Barbara.

Performances are Wednesdays and Thursdays at 7:30pm, Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00pm, and Sundays at 2:00pm; with added performances on Sunday, April 9 at 7:00pm; Tuesday, April 11 at 7:30pm and Saturday, April 15 at 4:00pm.

Ticket prices range from $40 - $84. Single tickets are available through the ETC box office at (805) 965-5400, or online at etcsb.org. Prices subject to change.