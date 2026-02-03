Ludovico Einaudi to Bring SOLO PIANO to Walt Disney Concert Hall

🎭 NEW! Los Angeles Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Los Angeles & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Italian composer Ludovico Einaudi is scheduled to perform at Walt Disney Concert Hall on October 9, 2026 as part of the LA Phil’s upcoming 26/27 season.

Einaudi will perform his first ever collection of solo piano works, spanning his 30 year career. Entitled, simply, Solo Piano, the new collection will be released on February 27.

Along with Einaudi’s best-loved solo piano compositions is the brand new piece, “Memory One,” Ludovico himself explains, “‘Memory One’ is a special piece. It’s the song of who we were, transformed by who we’ve become..”

The collection takes the listener on a journey, using just the keys of a piano. From “Elegy for the Arctic,” which Einaudi famously performed on a floating platform in the Arctic Ocean for Greenpeace ten years ago (in 2016), to a special solo piano version of his highest-streamed track of all time, “Experience” from 2013. Also featured are recognizable favorites such as “Nuvole Bianche” and “Una Mattina.”

More recent hits such as “Adieux,” from 2024, which became the fastest-streamed classical track of all time after reaching 2.5 million streams on release day alone, and “Jay,” from 2025’s chart-topping album The Summer Portraits can be heard alongside other breathtaking Ludovico Einaudi compositions, all telling his story.

ABOUT LUDOVICO EINAUDI

Born in Turin on November 23, 1955, Ludovico Einaudi is one of the most influential pianists and composers of his generation. Introduced to music at an early age—likely through his mother, an amateur pianist—he studied at the Conservatory of Turin and later graduated under Azio Corghi at the Conservatory of Milan. His formative years included mentorships with Luciano Berio, with whom he later worked as an assistant, and Karlheinz Stockhausen, as well as a pivotal scholarship to the Tanglewood Music Festival in 1982, where he encountered American minimalism. Einaudi initially composed for ballet, theater, and film, with works performed at major institutions including La Scala, IRCAM in Paris, and Lincoln Center. His early albums marked a shift toward expressive restraint, culminating in Le Onde (1996), inspired by Virginia Woolf, which brought him international recognition. Subsequent releases—including Eden Roc and I giorni—expanded his sound through global influences, particularly Africa, resulting in collaborations with artists such as Djavan Gasparyan and Ballaké Sissoko.

Over the following decades, Einaudi developed a singular musical language that bridges classical, contemporary, and popular traditions. Albums such as Una mattina, Divenire, Nightbook, In a Time Lapse, and Elements topped classical charts while crossing into mainstream success, leading to sold-out performances in venues ranging from La Scala and the Royal Albert Hall to major arenas worldwide. His music for film and television—including Doctor Zhivago, This Is England, Nomadland, and The Father—has garnered global acclaim, while works like Elegy for the Arctic reflect his deep engagement with environmental and social themes. Recent projects include the ambitious Seven Days Walking series, immersive nature-based performances, and the introspective solo piano album Underwater (2022). In January 2025, Einaudi released The Summer Portraits via Universal Records, which debuted at No. 1 on the UK Classical Album Chart, reaffirming his enduring artistic vitality and global reach.