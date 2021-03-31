Los Angeles and Orange Counties Among Those Moving to the Orange Tier

Los Angeles and Orange Counties have progressed to the Orange Tier, making them eligible for less restrictive COVID-19 guidelines, Deadline reports.

The loosening of regulations could go into effect this week or next week, depending on decisions from local health officials.

Within the Orange Tier, movie theaters, can now open at 50% capacity or 200 people, whichever is fewer.

Additionally, stores, houses of worship, museums, zoos and aquariums, can raise their indoor capacity from 25% to 50%.

Restaurants can also increase their indoor capacity from 25% to 50%; and indoor gyms and yoga studios may progress from 10% to 25% capacity.

Outdoor sports and live performances can also restart on Thursday with 33% capacity for those the Orange tier.

In addition to L.A. and Orange Counties, the other counties now moving to the Orange Tier are Alameda, Butte, Colusa, Los Angeles, Modoc, Orange, Santa Cruz and Tuolumne.

