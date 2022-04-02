Los Angeles Talent Manager Brad Lemack Receives Award from Emerson College

Los Angeles talent manager Brad Lemack, who has also been a professor at the Emerson College Los Angeles Campus for 27 years, has been selected the recipient of the college's 2022 Alan L. Stanzler Award for Excellence in Teaching. Lemack accepted the award at a ceremony at Emerson's main campus in Boston this weekend. Lemack teaches courses he created specifically for students who come to Los Angeles for a semester of academic classes and internships in the industry, including The Business of Acting and Celebrity Crisis PR.

Lemack, an Emerson alum, moved to Los Angeles in the early 1980s for a publicity executive position at Norman Lear's Tandem/TAT Productions, later Embassy Television. He later opened his talent management and entertainment PR firm, Lemack & Company, which remains active today in the representation of legacy and working actors and emerging talent.

He is also the author of four book on the business of acting, including his latest, The New Business of Acting: How to Build a Career in a Changing Landscape - COVID Supplement, which explores the impact of the pandemic on the industry and how to thrive through it.