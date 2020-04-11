LAO AT HOME Events Announced For Week Of April 13

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

During its unplanned hiatus from public performances, LA Opera has created an extensive array of online programming under the banner LAO at Home. Here's what's on tap for next week.

Monday, April 13, at 7pm PDT - Living Room Recital: Special EditionWith the kids at home and restless during these stressful times, a lot of us (both young and old) are having a hard time getting enough sleep. Many singers are parents too. We invited some of LAO's favorites - including Morris Robinson, Janai Brugger, Arturo Chacón-Cruz and Erin Morley - to show us what they're doing to soothe their young ones at bedtime, with this special lullaby edition of Living Room Recitals.

Tuesday, April 14, at 5:30pm PDT - Learn at Home (Grown-Up Edition)

Jeremy Frank, the company's Associate Chorus Master, is back for another Opera Happy Hour. Pour yourself a glass of something nice (or whatever you have on hand) and settle in for a virtual gathering of operatic proportions.

Jeremy Frank, the company's Associate Chorus Master, is back for another Opera Happy Hour. Pour yourself a glass of something nice (or whatever you have on hand) and settle in for a virtual gathering of operatic proportions. Wednesday, April 15, at 5pm PDT - From the VaultAn audio-only livestream of LAO's 2019 production of La Bohème, featuring Saimir Pirgu and Marina Costa-Jackson and conducted by James Conlon.

Thursday, April 16, at 3pm PDT - Living Room RecitalLet Will Liverman's beautiful baritone voice travel from his home to yours and get a taste of what to expect when he takes the stage as Leporello in Don Giovanni next season.

