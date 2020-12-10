LA Opera Announces Digital World Premiere Of MODULATION A User-Led Musical and Visual Experience

Beginning on January 8, 2021, LA Opera will co-present Modulation, a user-led digital experience featuring new commissions from 13 contemporary composers, produced in collaboration with the Prototype Festival.

Modulation is a groundbreaking exploration of how opera and theater can adapt to the digital format. The piece puts audience members in control, allowing them to navigate virtually through a landscape of new musical pieces exploring themes of isolation, identity and fear, each with its own visual component. The three- to five-minute pieces that make up Modulation were created by 13 of the most provocative and diverse voices in the contemporary music idiom, along with their collaborators.

The composers commissioned to contribute to Modulation are Jojo Abot, Sahba Aminikia, Juhi Bansal, Raven Chacon, Carmina Escobar, Yvette Janine Jackson, Molly Joyce, Jimmy López Bellido, Angélica Negrón, Paul Pinto, Daniel Bernard Roumain, Joel Thompson and Bora Yoon. The site concept and design were created by Imaginary Places.

Modulation will stream online from January 8 through 16, 2021, with digital tickets available for $25. Tickets will be available on the LA Opera website at LAOpera.org/Modulation.

"Opera is a multifaceted reflection of the human experience, and the themes expressed in Modulation could not be more relevant to the issues we face during the COVID era," said Christopher Koelsch, LA Opera's Sebastian Paul and Marybelle Musco President and CEO. "As we await the resumption of our traditional operations, a collaborative project like this bears testament to the passionate determination and creative inspiration of artists to overcome countless impediments to restore the transcendent beauty, joy and catharsis that only opera can provide."