IAMA Theatre Company Presents CELESTIAL EVENTS

IAMA Theatre Company returns to in-person theater with the world premiere of a new, ensemble-inspired comedy that offers a modern and very fun escape from our never-ending pandemic reality. Celestial Events, written, directed and performed entirely by members of the IAMA ensemble, will open at Actors Company LA in Hollywood on February 25, where performances will continue through March 13.



A feel-good comedy about friendship, love and shared experience in the city of L.A., Celestial Events introduces us to 12 Angelenos whose paths cross in mysterious ways on the eve of a once-in-a-millennia meteor shower.



"We want our audience to go home feeling great!," explain Deborah S. Craig and Christian Durso, who head up the writing team. "This piece has turned out to be a wonderful, joyous collaboration among our multi-talented ensemble. We worked together creatively across the board, and the result is, we think, a delightful evening that speaks to our shared humanity. Here's a chance to take a break from crisis. To go and feel something together, as a community. And to experience our wonderful upbeat, and - we hope - spectacular ending."



"Sharing a new piece of theater created fully by our amazing ensemble is the perfect way to welcome our audience back in person to IAMA," says artistic director Stefanie Black. "At our very core, IAMA is a group of artists celebrating the human experience together."



The 22 members of the ensemble actively involved in the creation of Celestial Events include writers Craig and Durso alongside Anna Rose Hopkins, John Lavelle and Adriana Santos; co-directors Tom Amandes and Adrian Gonzalez; and actors Alex Alcheh, Ryan Garcia, Tina Huang, Bailey Humiston, Andria Kozica, Melissa Jane Osborne, Kacie Rogers, Adriana Santos, Sonal Shah, Lexi Sloan, Margaux Susi and Jamie Wollrab. Craig, Kozica, Lavelle, Rogers and Sloan functioned as members of the creative team, alongside Parvesh Cheena. The production manager is Josh Epstein, and Terry Li and Geoffrey Rivas co-produce.



Founded in 2007, IAMA is a Los Angeles-based ensemble of artists committed to the creation and cultivation of new voices and artists that challenge boundaries and take risks, while fostering an inclusive community that inspires theater-makers of future generations. Los Angeles is one of the most diverse metropolitan areas in the world and IAMA's work reflects the new voices and changing attitudes that continue to shape this city, state, country and world. Designated by Playbill as "one of 20 regional houses every theater lover must know," the award-winning company has seen many plays generated at IAMA travel to off-Broadway, including to Second Stage and Playwrights Horizons, then go on to be performed regionally and internationally. IAMA members have been featured in numerous critically acclaimed TV shows and films as well as in a vast array of theater and live performances on and off-Broadway and across the country. IAMA has been dedicated to developing new plays and musicals by emerging and established playwrights, culminating in over 25 world, West Coast and Los Angeles premieres.



Performances of Celestial Events take place on Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. from February 25 through March 13. The Actors Company LA is located at 916 N Formosa Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90046. All tickets are $20. Proof of full vaccination (including booster shot if eligible) and valid ID are required for admission; patrons who are exempt from COVID-19 vaccinations due to medical reasons or sincerely held religious beliefs will be required to show proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken within 72 hours of performance time. Patrons must remain fully masked throughout the performances. For more information and to make a reservation, go to www.iamatheatre.com.

