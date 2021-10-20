Holocaust Museum LA to Present THE ART OF THE NEXT GENERATION, A Conversation With Three Artists

Holocaust Museum LA will present "The Art of the Next Generation," a conversation with filmmaker Beth Lane, painter David Kassan and Jazz pianist and composer Ted Rosenthal, Tuesday, October 26 at 6 p.m. At the virtual event, the three artists will explore how art can contribute to Holocaust awareness, the responsibility of artists to bear witness, and the impact of their relationships with Holocaust survivors on their own work.

Beth Lane is a filmmaker, actress and activist in Los Angeles. The daughter of a Holocaust survivor, she is the director of the documentary film, "Would You Hide Me?", the story of her family's survival in Germany during World War II. She also co-produced the LGTBQ short film "Romeo & Julio."

David Kassan is an internationally recognized contemporary American artist, and in 2014 he began painting survivors of the Holocaust. Working with journalist Dan Maccarone and filmmaker Chloe Lee, Kassan formed The Edut Project to capture and tell Holocaust survivors' stories through his paintings as well as written profiles and short films.

Ted Rosenthal, the son of a Holocaust survivor, composed "Dear Erich," a jazz opera based on his parents' story that premiered in 2010 by the New York City Opera. He has released numerous CDs and performed with artists like David Sanborn, Gerry Mulligan, Art Farmer, Phil Woods, Bob Brookmeyer, and Jon Faddis.

For more information and to register for the event, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_wI_48nEmQ6qG13j8fITtZQ