Hollywood Bowl Named Amphitheater Of The Decade At 32nd Annual Pollstar Awards

The Hollywood Bowl, one of the leading outdoor music venues in the world and the summer home of the Los Angeles Philharmonic, was honored as the winner of Amphitheater of the Decade last night at the 32nd Annual Pollstar Awards at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, CA.

The award celebrates the amphitheater that has showcased superior talent booking, effective promotion, quality production values and staff, an exemplary experience for fans and artists, and consistent box office success over the last decade. Previously the Hollywood Bowl was awarded Best Major Outdoor Concert Venue by Pollstar fifteen times. This year's distinction affirms the Hollywood Bowl as a premier destination for performers and audiences alike.

Renowned for its exquisite setting, the Hollywood Bowl plays host to a tremendous range of artists, from classical and jazz to rock and reggae to iconic film music and special presentations of musical theater. The Los Angeles Philharmonic Association recently announced the Hollywood Bowl's 2021 summer season, marking its long-awaited return following the cancellation of its 2020 summer season due to the pandemic.

The LA Phil will offer more than 50 performances, including 14 concerts with Music & Artistic Director Gustavo Dudamel, and shows featuring Viola Davis, Christina Aguilera, Kamasi Washington, Earl Sweatshirt, Ledisi, Cynthia Erivo, Ziggy Marley, Wailing Souls, Dave Koz, Tower of Power, Jean-Yves Thibaudet, Ray Chen, Aaron Diehl, H.E.R., Carlos Vives, Yo-Yo Ma, Brittany Howard, St. Vincent, Spoon, and James Blake, as well as the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra led by Thomas Wilkins, and many others.

Special presentations by the LA Phil include July 4th Fireworks Spectacular with Kool & the Gang, film nights with live orchestra including for the first time anywhere Marvel Studios' Black Panther in Concert, Bramwell Tovey leading the LA Phil in the annual Tchaikovsky Spectacular with Fireworks, Blame it on Rio! with Sergio Mendes and carnival dancers, Club Quarantine with D-Nice and special guests, John Williams conducting three nights of his iconic film music, and Herbie Hancock, the LA Phil's Creative Chair for Jazz, who appears for another magical night at the Bowl.

The team of Live Nation-Hewitt Silva also bring a star-studded lineup to the Bowl. The 2021 season, thus far, includes performances by such icons as Daryl Hall & John Oates, Alanis Morrissette, Burna Boy, The Neighbourhood, Andrea Bocelli, Jonas Brothers, and Dead & Company. The summer of 2022 is looking spectacular with Russ, Matchbox Twenty, Steely Dan, Steve Winwood, Backstreet Boys, New Order, and Pet Shop Boys already confirmed.

In the last decade, the Hollywood Bowl has hosted countless superstars performing for millions of fans, including: Aerosmith, Andra Day, Anita Baker, A.R. Rahman, B.B. King, Barbra Streisand, Beck, Ben Folds, Ben Harper, Billie Eilish, Black Sabbath, Blondie, Blue Man Group, Brandi Carlile, Bryan Ferry, Buddy Guy, Café Tacvba, Carlos Santana, Chaka Khan, Chance the Rapper, Chicago, Chrissie Hynde, Coldplay, Common, Culture Club, Cyndi Lauper, Damian "Jr. Gong" Marley, David Gray, Death Cab for Cutie, Depeche Mode, Diana Krall, Diana Ross, Dixie Chicks, Dolly Parton, Duran Duran, Earth, Wind & Fire, Ed SHeeran, Elvis Costello, Erykah Badu, Fleet Foxes, Fleetwood Mac, Gary Clark, Jr., George Clinton & Parliament-Funkadelic, Gladys Knight, Gloria Estefan, Harry Connick, Jr., Heart, Hugh Jackman, Itzhak Perlman, Jack Black, Jack Johnson, Janelle Monáe, Janet Jackson, Jeff Beck, Jeff Lynne's ELO, Jennifer Hudson, Jimmy Cliff, John Fogerty, John Legend, Josh Groban, Joshua Bell, Juanes, Kanye West, Katy Perry, Kenny Loggins, Kraftwerk, Kristin Chenoweth, Lang Lang, Leslie Odom, Jr., Lionel Richie, Liza Minnelli, Lizzo, Maroon 5, Mary J. Blige, Melissa Etheridge, Michael McDonald, Ms. Lauryn Hill, Norah Jones, Patti Austin, Paul Simon, Peter Frampton, Peter Gabriel, Phish, Pixies, Queen Latifah, Randy Newman, Rod Stewart, Seal, Seth MacFarlane, Sheryl Crow, Smokey Robinson, Solange, Steve Martin, Sting, Taylor Swift, The Cure, The Go-Go's, The Roots, The War on Drugs, The Who, Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers, Tony Bennett, Vampire Weekend, Van Halen, Van Morrison, Willie Nelson, Yefim Bronfman, and Yuja Wang.

The Pollstar Awards honor the best of the worldwide concert industry. The awards are peer-voted, and winners are determined by the international readership of Pollstar.

Tickets for the entire Hollywood Bowl 2021 Summer Season are currently on sale. Tickets are available for purchase at hollywoodbowl.com, through the newly updated Hollywood Bowl app, in person at the Hollywood Bowl Box Office (in the Plaza, outside the Main Gate), or by phone at 323 850 2000 (noon-6pm, Mon-Fri). Ticketing assistance can be accessed by contacting information@laphil.org.