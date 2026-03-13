FAILSAFE LA Premiere Extends Run at Trophy Wife Theatre Company

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New York-based theatre company, Trophy Wife, brings its pitch-black comedy to Los Angeles with an extended run.

After premiering at NYC's The Tank and playing its U.K. premiere at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, Failsafe plays in Los Angeles for seven performances total.

First weekend at The Broadwater Main Stage (1076 Lillian Way): March 20th (7pm), 21st (7pm), and two shows (2pm and 7pm) on March 22nd. Second weekend at Crawlspace LA (120 S Vignes Street): March 26 (8pm), March 27 (8pm), and March 28 (8pm).

Failsafe surrounds two deadbeat, dead-end twenty-somethings who find one impossible plan to end it all that just won't cooperate.

The cast features Grayce Toon (Ivy) and Johncarlo Zani (Jones). The show is written by Phil Carroll and directed by Lily Goldman. Max Temkin and Grayce Toon co-produce.