REDCAT to Present Jibz Cameron's HELL IN A HANDBAG This May

🎭 NEW! Los Angeles Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Los Angeles & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Queer performance artist Jibz Cameron, best known for her multimedia alter ego Dynasty Handbag, will return to Roy and Edna Disney CalArts Theater (REDCAT) on May 1-2, 2026 for an evening of performance, film, and readings celebrating the debut of her memoir Hell in a Handbag.



The book Hell in a Handbag traces Cameron's unique perspective shaped by a childhood spent with hippie clowns in Northern California, to making morbid zines as a teen in the East Bay punk scene, to in-your-face experiences of misogyny in New York City's avant-garde theater scene. By turns both frank and funny, Cameron addresses the impact of addiction and mental illness in her life, as well as her mother's suicide, in a candid account of her journey.

This personal narrative culminates in the birth of Dynasty Handbag, and her gutting commentary on contemporary life. In a first, both Jibz Cameron and Dynasty Handbag will appear each evening to tell the story of these intimately intertwined halves of one iconic individual.



Please note: This program contains mature content including mentions of suicide and self-harm.