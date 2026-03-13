REDCAT to Present Jibz Cameron's HELL IN A HANDBAG This May
Cameron addresses the impact of addiction and mental illness in her life, as well as her mother's suicide, in a candid account of her journey.
Queer performance artist Jibz Cameron, best known for her multimedia alter ego Dynasty Handbag, will return to Roy and Edna Disney CalArts Theater (REDCAT) on May 1-2, 2026 for an evening of performance, film, and readings celebrating the debut of her memoir Hell in a Handbag.
The book Hell in a Handbag traces Cameron's unique perspective shaped by a childhood spent with hippie clowns in Northern California, to making morbid zines as a teen in the East Bay punk scene, to in-your-face experiences of misogyny in New York City's avant-garde theater scene. By turns both frank and funny, Cameron addresses the impact of addiction and mental illness in her life, as well as her mother's suicide, in a candid account of her journey.
This personal narrative culminates in the birth of Dynasty Handbag, and her gutting commentary on contemporary life. In a first, both Jibz Cameron and Dynasty Handbag will appear each evening to tell the story of these intimately intertwined halves of one iconic individual.
Please note: This program contains mature content including mentions of suicide and self-harm.
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