GMCLA Announces Shanice As Guest Artist For A MOTOWN HOLIDAY At The Alex Theatre

Gay Men's Chorus of Los Angeles has announced R&B and pop artist Shanice as Guest Artist for A Motown Holiday, which kicks off GMCLA's Season 44. Audiences remember Shanice from her Billboard hits "I Love Your Smile," "Silent Prayer" and "Saving Forever for You," and her Oprah Winfrey Network reality show "Flex & Shanice." The all-new version of the wintertime concert, an annual holiday tradition, conducted by GMCLA's Music Director & Conductor Ernest H. Harrison, features beloved hit songs from Motown legends. A Motown Holiday concerts will be held at Glendale's Alex Theatre on Saturday, December 17 at 8:00 p.m. and Sunday, December 18 at 2:00 p.m. Tickets are now on sale at GMCLA.org.

A Motown Holiday is a massive choral tribute to Motown's beloved hits and holiday music that captured a generation and continues to live on. The Chorus will sing and dance the season's greatest from the greats of Motown and beyond: The Temptations, The Supremes, The Ronettes, Donny Hathaway, Stevie Wonder, Marvin Gaye, Smokey Robinson, The Jackson 5, The Weather Girls, Martha and the Vandellas and so much more from the best of Motown!

A Motown Holiday also features The Motown Quartet, including Thomas Hobson (Nickelodeon's "That Girl Lay Lay," La Mirada's Ain't Misbehavin' - Ovation Award), Stu James (Kirk Douglas Theatre's Recorded in Hollywood, Hulu's "Good Trouble"), Frank Lawson (Las Vegas's Marilyn! The New Musical, The Hollywood Bowl's Mamma Mia!)and Dedrick Bonner (vocalist to artist such as Beyoncé, BTS, Dolly Parton, Kanye West, among others). And GMCLA audiences will be dazzled and on their feet dancing with musical numbers choreographed by the award-winning twin brother team of Frit & Frat (Los Angeles and New York's Flirting with Morty, UniverSoul Circus).

"Over the years, GMCLA's holiday concerts have become a beloved tradition in the Los Angeles area because of this Chorus's signature blend of verve and first-rate talent. This year we're bringing the original Motown arrangements to holiday classics, pop hits that were made famous, plus a host of special surprises with A Motown Holiday. So far, the response has been fantastic - we're selling so well, and we're thrilled. Adding the incredible Shanice, whom we just adore, and our Motown Quartet will add even more music, variety and great singing to the production. We can't wait to see our audiences again for the start of GMCLA's 44th season," exclaimed GMCLA Executive Director & Producer Lou Spisto.

A Motown Holiday will be presented Saturday, December 17 at 8:00 p.m. and Sunday, December 18 at 2:00 p.m. at the Alex Theatre, 216 N. Brand Blvd., Glendale, CA 91203. Tickets start at $29 and are available at GMCLA.org. For more information on visiting the Alex Theatre, visit AlexTheatre.org.

GMCLA's Season 44 will continue with I'm with Her on March 25, 26, 2023 at the Alex Theatre in Glendale. The concert celebrates boundary-breaking women - singers and songwriters who changed the game and those who are still changing it! Aretha, Madonna, Beyoncé, Gaga, Diana, Cyndi, Pink, Lizzo, Demi Lovato, Sister Rosetta Tharpe, Dua Lipa, Janis Joplin, Annie Lennox, Laura Nyro, Stevie Nicks, Carole King, Tina Turner and Billie Eilish, plus a commissioned work from Grammy-winning composer Sharon Farber sung by GMCLA and Vox Femina, and a special tribute to legend Diane Warren. Production numbers round out this extravaganza where the Chorus sings, dances and struts like only a GMCLA women's tribute can.

Rounding out Season 44 is the eagerly anticipated Disney PRIDE in Concert on June 24, 25, 2023 at Walt Disney Concert Hall in downtown Los Angeles. Disney's beloved songs are reimagined in a celebration of Pride. Accompanied by a 25-piece orchestra and stunning video projections, GMCLA performs the music of iconic films like The Little Mermaid, The Lion King, and Mary Poppins, as well as modern classics like Coco,Zootopia, and Wreck-It Ralph, and many more. The magical music of Disney Parks will round out this multimedia extravaganza. Solos and personal stories add connection to Disney's timeless and universal stories making this a truly magical experience.

Single tickets for I'm with Her and Disney PRIDE in Concert will go on sale at later dates to be announced.