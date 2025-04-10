GHOSTS OF USC: THE WEDDING Comes to USC School of Dramatic Arts

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Award-winning theatre Company of Angels and the USC School of Dramatic Arts will present the world premiere of Ghosts of USC: The Wedding, an Immersive theatrical presentation. The show will take place in multiple locations throughout the newly dedicated USC Dick Wolf Drama Center from April 18-20, 2025 (preview April 17) for free.

Ghosts of USC: The Wedding is a family friendly immersive, walk-through theatrical event that will transport audiences back to the Gilded Age of 1880 to experience a haunting tale of love and familial duty. This multi-sensory experience is a collaboration among students and faculty of the USC School of Dramatic Arts and guest artists from Company of Angels, the oldest non-profit professional theatre in Los Angeles.

The Ghosts of USC: The Wedding cast and crew include Paulette Alvarez, Zora Arceneaux, Maria Bautista, Auburn D'Artell, Michael DeBarros, James Donovan, Alexandria Gee, Tyler Gibgot, Keanu Gonzales, Arantxa Guerrero, Carter X. Gwertzman, Alexis Kim, Jianghao Li, Aiden Lim, Anik Panja, Navya Sharma, Amanda Nepo, Djima Togbe and Sydney Walker.

Directed by Company of Angels' Corinne Chooey, the event will give audience members the opportunity to explore the Dick Wolf Drama Center, which was the former United University Church, a three-and-a-half story Romanesque Revival style building that was built in 1931 and designed by architect C. Raimond Johnson.

