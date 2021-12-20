Final Weeks To Vote For The BroadwayWorld Los Angeles Awards; Found Theatre's AMERICAN IDIOT Leads Best Musical!

Time is running out to vote for for the 2021 BroadwayWorld Los Angeles Awards! The 2021 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021.

Check out the current standings below!

Voting is now open through December 31st! Winners will be announced in January.

Streaming productions are eligible this year in the categories designated as such. This year BroadwayWorld is also allowing audiences to vote on which theatres they are most excited to return to, and which productions they are most excited to see.

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are the largest theatre audience awards, with over 100 cities worldwide participating.

Who Will Win? Vote Before December 31st!

Here are the current standings for Los Angeles:

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Shauna Bradford, Alan Collins, Heather Holt Smith, Kady Lawson - A CHORUS LINE - One More Productions 38%

Jesse Seann Atkinson - AMERICAN IDIOT - The Found Theatre 29%

Marcus S. Daniel - URINETOWN - MSD Productions 19%

Annie Yee - AN OCTOROON - Fountain Theatre 15%

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Christina Bayer - ANGELS IN AMERICA - Long Beach Playhouse 26%

Michael Mullen - PYGMALION - Little Fish 20%

Claire Griswold - AMERICAN IDIOT - The Found Theatre 17%

Yukari Black - JAPANESE LOVE STORY - SHIZUKA - The Broadwater Theater-Second Stage 15%

Angela M. Eads - LONDON SUITE - Group Rep 7%

Dylan La Rocque - GRUESOME PLAYGROUND INJURIES - Little Renegade Productions 5%

Corey Chappell - THE DAYS OF OUR HIVES - Worst Ever Productions 3%

Kim DeShazo - SLOW FOOD - International City Theatre 3%

Michael Mullen - LOVE'S LABOUR'S LOST - Art Of Acting 3%

Jesse Seann Atkinson - PANIC: A LIVE RADIO MUSICAL - The Found Theatre 2%

Best Dance Production

THE FIVE MOONS OF LORCA - Los Angeles Opera 64%

BROWN SOUNDS - Los Angeles Opera 36%

Best Direction Of A Musical

Jesse Seann Atkinson - AMERICAN IDIOT - The Found Theatre 25%

Damien Lorton - A CHORUS LINE - One More Productions 19%

Lisa Sedares - INTO THE WOODS - Conundrum Theatre 16%

Bruce Kimmel - TONIGHT'S THE NIGHT - Kritzerland 14%

Marcus S. Daniel - URINETOWN - MSD Productions 10%

Marcus S. Daniel - SPRING AWAKENING - MSD Productions 8%

Jeff Sumner - Kay Sedia THE TACO CHRONICLES - Cavern Club Theater 5%

Jesse Seann Atkinson - PANIC: A LIVE RADIO MUSICAL - The Found Theatre 1%

Best Direction Of A Play

Ryan Holihan - ANGELS IN AMERICA - Long Beach Playhouse 21%

Ani Marderosian - FORT HUACHUCA - SheLA Arts, Zephyr Theater 12%

Tomoko Karina - JAPANESE LOVE STORY - SHIZUKA - The Broadwater Theater-Second Stage 8%

Caroline Ullman - WE'RE NOT FRIENDS - SheLA Arts, Zephyr Theater 7%

Carol Becker - BOY CRAZY PSYCHO SLUT - Hudson Theatre 6%

Stephanie Coltrin - TITUS ANDRONICUS - Shakespeare by the Sea 5%

Bruce Kimmel - REVENGE - Group Rep 5%

Kristin Towers Rowles - DURANG! - Studio/stage 5%

Courtney Dominique Comer - PULSE OF THE CITY - Coconut Theatre Productions 4%

Jason Weiss - THIS WILL BE OUR YEAR - SheLA Arts, Zephyr Theatre 4%

Stephen La Rocque - GRUESOME PLAYGROUND INJURIES - Little Renegade Productions 4%

Doug Engalla - LONDON SUITE - Group Rep 4%

Jesse Seann Atkinson - I BRING YOU FLOWERS - The Found Theatre 4%

Branda Lock - PYGMALION - Little fish 3%

Stephanie Coltrin - RICHARD III - Shakespeare by the Sea 3%

Corey Chappell - THE DAYS OF OUR HIVES - Worst Ever Productions 2%

Susan Morgenstern - STORIES FROM THE VIOLINS OF HOPE - The Braid 1%

Taibi Magar - THE DUAT - Center Theatre Group 1%

Marya Mazor - SLOW FOOD - International City Theatre 1%

Donald Welch - LOVE ON A TWO WAY STREET - Streamed on Allblk.tv 1%

Best Editing Of A Stream

Victoria Smith - THE SHELA SUMMER THEATER FESTIVAL - Zephyr Theatre 11%

J.D. Morabito - JAXX14 - The Jaxx Theatre 10%

Matt Kamimura - JAPANESE LOVE STORY - SHIZUKA - The Broadwater Theater/ Second Stage 10%

Stephen La Rocque - GRUESOME PLAYGROUND INJURIES - Little Renegade Productions 8%

Courtney Dominique Comer - PULSE OF THE CITY - Coconut Theatre Productions 8%

Doug Mattingly - PYGMALION - Little Fish Theatre 7%

Shara Abvabi - URINETOWN - MSD Productions 7%

Shara Abvabi - SPRING AWAKENING - MSD Productions 6%

Hartley Powers - KRITZERLAND AT HOME - 11TH ANNIVERSARY SHOW - Kritzerland 6%

Brandon Loeser, additional editing by: Michael Granberry, Nate Weber, Timothy Schultz, Julie Dolan, Brad Serreno, and Brian Arsic - SANTASIA: A HOLIDAY STREAMING SPECIAL - Whitefire Theater (Sherman Oaks) 6%

Brian Hilarious - THE DAYS OF OUR HIVES - Worst Ever Productions 4%

Marshall Harvey - TONIGHT'S THE NIGHT - Kritzerland 4%

Brian Christopher Russell - FUNNY BONZ, THE 'HUMERUS' SOLUTION - P3 Theatre Company 4%

Jesse Seann Atkinson - PANIC: A LIVE RADIO MUSICAL - The Found Theatre 3%

Marshall Harvey - REVENGE - Group Rep 2%

Blake Dubler - LOVE ON A TWO WAY STREET - Live Streamed on Allblk.tv 2%

Brian Christopher Russell - THE PERFECT YEAR - P3 Theatre Company 2%

Mike Bradecich - SLOW FOOD - International City Theatre 1%

David Azulay / TEEV - STORIES FROM THE VIOLINS OF HOPE - The Braid 0

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Donny Jackson - ANGELS IN AMERICA - Long Beach Playhouse 34%

Shasta Armstrong - AMERICAN IDIOT - The Found Theatre 23%

Jon Hyrkas - A CHORUS LINE - One More Productions 11%

Carol Becker - BOY CRAZY PSYCHO SLUT - Hudson Theatre 10%

Camille Roberts and Rin Mizumoto - THE SHELA SUMMER THEATER FESTIVAL - Zephyr Theater 9%

Shara Abvabi - SPRING AWAKENING - MSD Productions 7%

Shara Abvabi - URINETOWN - MSD Productions 6%

Best Musical

AMERICAN IDIOT - The Found Theatre 37%

A CHORUS LINE - One More Productions 33%

TONIGHT'S THE NIGHT - Kritzerland 14%

THE TACO CHRONICLES - The Cavern Club Celebrity Theater 12%

PANIC: A LIVE RADIO MUSICAL - The Found Theatre 4%

Best Performer In A Musical

Mia Rasinski - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Yorba Linda Spotlight Theater 20%

Lily Edwards - AMERICAN IDIOT - The Found Theatre 14%

Hannah Clair - A CHORUS LINE - One More Productions 10%

Ryan Kann - AMERICAN IDIOT - The Found Theatre 8%

Kyle Harrington - AMERICAN IDIOT - The Found Theatre 7%

Nicole Yates - INTO THE WOODS - Conundrum Theatre 5%

Hartley Powers - TONIGHT'S THE NIGHT - Kritzerland 5%

Eric Petersen - TONIGHT'S THE NIGHT - Kritzerland 5%

Gio Ayala-Martinez - INTO THE WOODS - Conundrum Theatre Company 4%

Ashley Arlene Nelson - URINETOWN - MSD Productions 4%

Kay Sedia (Oscar Quintero) - THE TACO CHRONICLES - Cavern Club Theater 4%

Jesse Seann Atkinson - PANIC: A LIVE RADIO MUSICAL - The Found Theatre 3%

Katy Harvey - SPRING AWAKENING - MSD Productions 2%

Bryan Snodgrass - INTO THE WOODS - Conundrum Theatre Company 2%

Jackie Brenneman - INTO THE WOODS - Conundrum Theatre Company 2%

Marcus S. Daniel - SPRING AWAKENING - MSD Productions 2%

Liam Collins - SPRING AWAKENING - MSD Productions 1%

Jess Jani - INTO THE WOODS - Conundrum Theatre Company 1%

Nathan Mohebbi - URINETOWN - MSD Productions 1%

Best Performer In A Play

Brian Patrick Williams - ANGELS IN AMERICA - Long Beach Playhouse 10%

Michael Mullen - DURANG! - Studio/Stage 8%

Jo Dellapina - BOY CRAZY PSYCHO SLUT - Hudson Theatre 6%

Tomoko Karina - JAPANESE LOVE STORY - SHIZUKA - The Broadwater Theater-Second Stage 5%

Vanessa Williams - LOVE ON A TWO WAY STREET - Streamed on Allblk.tv 5%

Christian Jordan Skinner - ANGELS IN AMERICA - Long Beach Playhouse 4%

Abbey May - WE'RE NOT FRIENDS - SheLA Arts, Zephyr Theater 4%

Allison Adams - ANGELS IN AMERICA - Long Beach Playhouse 4%

Tara Donovan - TITUS ANDRONICUS - Shakespeare by the Sea 3%

Ali MacLean - THIS WILL BE OUR YEAR - SheLA Arts, Zephyr Theatre 3%

Noah Wagner - ANGELS IN AMERICA - Long Beach Playhouse 3%

Brittany Shonka - FORT HUACHUCA - SheLA Arts, Zephyr Theatre 3%

Janet Wood - LONDON SUITE - Group Repertory Theatre 3%

Andrea Reid - FORT HUACHUCA - SheLA Arts, Zephyr Theater 3%

Anna Telfer - WE'RE NOT FRIENDS - SheLA Arts, Zephyr Theater 2%

Conor Jerard Sheehan - I BRING YOU FLOWERS - The Found Theatre 2%

Clayton Conroy - REVENGE - Group Rep 2%

Heidi Appe - A RATTLE AT THE DOOR - Worst Ever Productions 2%

Courtney Dominique Comer - PULSE OF THE CITY - Coconut Theatre Productions 2%

Brittney McClendon - FORT HUACHUCA - SheLA Arts, Zephyr Theater 2%

Adam Sinclair - THIS WILL BE OUR YEAR - The Zephyr 2%

Dylan La Rocque - GRUESOME PLAYGROUND INJURIES - Little Renegade Productions 2%

Kelsey Weinstein - GRUESOME PLAYGROUND INJURIES - Little Renegade Productions 2%

Michele Schultz - LONDON SUITE - Group Rep 2%

Lowes Moore III - PULSE OF THE CITY - Coconut Theatre Productions 2%

Best Play

ANGELS IN AMERICA - Long Beach Playhouse 26%

FORT HUACHUCA - SheLA Arts, Zephyr Theater 9%

DURANG! - Studio/Stage 8%

BOY CRAZY PSYCHO SLUT - Hudson Theatre 7%

TITUS ANDRONICUS - Shakespeare By The Sea 7%

WE'RE NOT FRIENDS - SheLA Arts, Zephyr Theater 7%

JAPANESE LOVE STORY - SHIZUKA - The Broadwater Theater-Second Stage 6%

THIS WILL BE OUR YEAR - SheLA Arts, Zephyr Theater 5%

LONDON SUITE - Group Rep 5%

PULSE OF THE CITY - Coconut Theatre Productions 4%

GRUESOME PLAYGROUND INJURIES - Little Renegade Productions 3%

AN OCTOROON - Fountain Theatre 3%

I BRING YOU FLOWERS - The Found Theatre 3%

PYGMALION - Little Fish Theatre 3%

REVENGE - Group Rep 3%

THE DAYS OF OUR HIVES - Worst Ever Productions 2%

LOVE ON A TWO WAY STREET - Streamed on Allblk.tv 1%

SLOW FOOD - International City Theatre 0%

STORIES FROM THE VIOLINS OF HOPE - The Braid 0%

THE DUAT - Center Theatre Group 0

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Spencer Richardson - ANGELS IN AMERICA - Long Beach Playhouse 51%

Jesse Seann Atkinson - AMERICAN IDIOT - The Found Theatre 26%

Tristan Griffin - PYGMALION - Little Fish Theatre 16%

Sofale Designs - LOVE ON A TWO WAY STREET - Streamed on Allblk.tv 7%

Best Solo Production

VERSATILE: STORIES FROM THE CLOSET OF A HALF-BLACK GAY MAN - Broadwater Theater, Hollywood CA 25%

DECONSTRUCTING HOLLY - Hollywood Fringe 16%

BOY CRAZY PSYCHO SLUT - Hudson Theatre 14%

I HAVE TOO MANY FEELINGS - Broadwater Blackbox 11%

John Lloyd Young REUNIONS - Feinstein's at Vitello's, Studio City 7%

AROUND THE WORLD WITH John Lloyd Young - Feinstein's at Vitello's, Studio City 6%

WORTH IT - Broadwater Theater, Hollywood CA 5%

THE POWER OF THREE - Feinstein's at Vitello's, Studio City 4%

THE DUAT - Center Theatre Group 4%

I HEART MAROC BY AZO SAFO - The Santa Monica Playhouse 4%

BROWN SOUNDS - Los Angeles Opera 3%

FERTILE - Whitefire Theatre, Sherman Oaks, CA 2%

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Jessie Vacchiano / Stephanie Coltrin - TITUS ANDRONICUS - Shakespeare by the Sea 19%

Courtney Dominique Comer & Jerome St. Jerome - PULSE OF THE CITY - Coconut Theatre Productions 16%

Pieter Orlandini - SPRING AWAKENING - MSD Productions 16%

Jessie Vacchiano - RICHARD III - Shakespeare by the Sea 15%

Pieter Orlandini - URINETOWN - MSD Productions 14%

Doug Mattingly - PYGMALION - Little Fish Theatre 9%

Dave Mickey - SLOW FOOD - International City Theatre 7%

Brandy Millet - FUNNY BONZ, THE 'HUMERUS' SOLUTION - P3 Theatre Company 5%

Best Special Event

MENASA DIVERSITY SHOWCASE - Studio For Performing Arts LA 19%

THE SHELA SUMMER THEATER FESTIVAL - Zephyr Theater 16%

KRITZERLAND AT HOME - THE 11TH ANNIVERSARY SHOW - Kritzerland 9%

AROUND THE WORLD WITH John Lloyd Young' - Feinstein's at Vitello's, Studio City 9%

BOB BAKER DAY 2021: A JOYFUL ONLINE EXPLORATION OF BOB BAKER'S LOS ANGELES - Bob Baker Marionette Theater 8%

HALLOWEEN RADIO SPOOKTACULAR - Worst Ever Productions 5%

OEDIPUS REX - Los Angeles Opera 5%

MTG REWIND PRESENTS Stephanie J. Block COMES HOME - Musical Theatre Guild 4%

BROWN SOUNDS - Los Angeles Opera 4%

THE FIVE MOONS OF LORCA - Los Angeles Opera 4%

DEATH - Los Angeles Opera 3%

SOCIAL IMPACT DRIVE-IN CONCERT - Conundrum Theatre Company 3%

MOSTLYNEWMUSICALS: MILLENNIALS ARE KILLING MUSICALS - Feinstein's at Vitello's, Studio City 3%

(MOSTLY) MUSICALS: HAPPY RETURNS - Feinstein's at Vitello's, Studio City 3%

THE POWER OF THREE' - Feinstein's at Vitello's, Studio City 2%

STORIES FROM THE VIOLINS OF HOPE - The Braid 1%

HAPPY NEW YEAR 2021' - Feinstein's at Vitello's, Studio City 1%

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Giovanna Martinez - A CHORUS LINE - One More Productions 17%

Randy Acosta - AMERICAN IDIOT - The Found Theatre 16%

Bianca Turner - INTO THE WOODS - Conundrum Theatre Company 11%

Lexi Cross - A CHORUS LINE - One More Productions 9%

Jesse Seann Atkinson - AMERICAN IDIOT - The Found Theatre 8%

Ashley Marie Samudio - URINETOWN - MSD Productions 6%

Kelly Lester - URINETOWN - MSD Productions 6%

Jennifer Harmon - AMERICAN IDIOT - The Found Theatre 5%

Kate Clark - INTO THE WOODS - Conundrum Theatre 4%

Alison Anaya - SPRING AWAKENING - MSD Productions 3%

Grant Hodges - URINETOWN - MSD Productions 3%

Giovanna Martinez - INTO THE WOODS - Conundrum Theatre Company 3%

Elizabeth Adabale - SPRING AWAKENING - MSD Productions 2%

Eric Stanton Betts - SPRING AWAKENING - MSD Productions 2%

Ethan Daniel Corbett - URINETOWN - MSD Productions 2%

Alison Anaya - URINETOWN - MSD Productions 1%

Ignoisco De'Juan - INTO THE WOODS - Conundrum Theatre Company 1%

KD Stevens - SPRING AWAKENING - MSD Productions 1%

Katherine Laura Clark - INTO THE WOODS - Conundrum Theatre Company 1%

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Richard J. Martinez - ANGELS IN AMERICA - Long Beach Playhouse 18%

Yukari Black - JAPANESE LOVE STORY - SHIZUKA - The Broadwater Theater/ Second Stage 9%

Lisa J. Salas - ANGELS IN AMERICA - Long Beach Playhouse 8%

Donna Allen - FORT HUACHUCA - SheLA Arts, Zephyr Theatre 7%

Abbey May - WE'RE NOT FRIENDS - SheLA Arts, Zephyr Theatre 5%

Juliet Lopez - THIS WILL BE OUR YEAR - The Zephyr 5%

Tierney Malloy - WE'RE NOT FRIENDS - SheLA Arts, Zephyr Theatre 5%

Doug Haverty - REVENGE - Group Rep 5%

Jared Shimabukuro - FORT HUACHUCA - SheLA Arts, Zephyr Theatre 4%

Melissa Booey - TITUS ANDRONICUS - Shakespeare by the Sea 3%

Brendan Kane - RICHARD III - Shakespeare by the Sea 3%

Michele Schultz - LONDON SUITE - Group Rep 3%

J.C. Thomas - PULSE OF THE CITY - Coconut Theatre Productions 2%

Shirley Hatton - PYGMALION - Little Fish Theatre 2%

Rogelio Douglas III - TITUS ANDRONICUS - Shakespeare by the Sea 2%

Franceli Chapman Varela - PULSE OF THE CITY - Coconut Theatre Productions 2%

Larry Eisenberg - REVENGE - Group Rep 2%

Tony Rock - LOVE ON A TWO WAY STREET - Allblk.tv 2%

Mike Bowers - INTO THE WOODS - Conundrum Theatre Company 2%

Harley Walker - REVENGE - Group Rep 1%

Alexander Collins - JAPANESE LOVE STORY - SHIZUKA - The Broadwater Theater-Second Stage 1%

Amery Thao - JAPANESE LOVE STORY - SHIZUKA - The Broadwater Theater/ Second Stage 1%

Kevin Carranza - URINETOWN - MSD Productions 1%

Mark V. Jones - PULSE OF THE CITY - Hollywood Fringe Festival 1%

Cylan Brown - TITUS ANDRONICUS - Shakespeare by the Sea 1%

Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Musical

L.A. NOW AND THEN - Group Rep 29%

MY (UNAUTHORIZED) HALLMARK MOVIE MUSICAL (WORLD PREMIERE) - P3 Theatre Company 28%

SANTASIA: A HOLIDAY COMEDY - Whitefire Theater (Sherman Oaks) 18%

ISLAND SONG - Little Renegade Productions 16%

LOVE, LINDA (THE LIFE OF MRS. Cole Porter) - P3 Theatre Company 9%