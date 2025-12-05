Photos: DIE HEART: THE DIRECTOR'S CUT at Troubadour Theater Company

🎭 NEW! Los Angeles Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Los Angeles & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Troubadour Theater Company is celebrating its 30th anniversary season by blowing up the holidays with their latest musical comedy event, a newly revised version of its explosive production of Die Heart: The Director’s Cut, musical direction by Ryan Whyman and adapted, choreographed & directed by Matt Walker. See photos!

Die Heart: The Director’s Cut will open on Friday, December 5 at 8pm and perform through Sunday, December 21 at 7pm at Colony Theatre.

This holiday season, the Troubies leave no stone unturned and no glass un-shot — as they blow the roof off the Colony Theatre and hold the audience hostage with the classic Christmas film Die Hard combined with the music of Heart – in a newly revised version of Die Heart: The Director’s Cut with new songs, previously deleted scenes left on the rehearsal room floor and actual director’s commentary!