 tracker
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows (beta) Register/Login Games Grosses

Photos: DIE HEART: THE DIRECTOR'S CUT at Troubadour Theater Company

Featuring new songs, previously deleted scenes left on the rehearsal room floor and actual director’s commentary!

By: Dec. 05, 2025

Troubadour Theater Company is celebrating its 30th anniversary season by blowing up the holidays with their latest musical comedy event, a newly revised version of its explosive production of Die Heart: The Director’s Cut, musical direction by Ryan Whyman and adapted, choreographed & directed by Matt Walker. See photos!

Die Heart: The Director’s Cut will open on Friday, December 5 at 8pm and perform through Sunday, December 21 at 7pm at Colony Theatre.

This holiday season, the Troubies leave no stone unturned and no glass un-shot — as they blow the roof off the Colony Theatre and hold the audience hostage with the classic Christmas film Die Hard combined with the music of Heart – in a newly revised version of Die Heart: The Director’s Cut with new songs, previously deleted scenes left on the rehearsal room floor and actual director’s commentary!

Photo credit: Ashley Erikson

Photos: DIE HEART: THE DIRECTOR'S CUT at Troubadour Theater Company Image
Matt Walker and Clinton Roane

Photos: DIE HEART: THE DIRECTOR'S CUT at Troubadour Theater Company Image
Luis Martinez, Benji Kauman, Rick Batalla, Trey McIntyre and Philip McNiven

Photos: DIE HEART: THE DIRECTOR'S CUT at Troubadour Theater Company Image
Philip McNiven, Matt Walker and Rick Batalla

Photos: DIE HEART: THE DIRECTOR'S CUT at Troubadour Theater Company Image
John Paul Batista, Chelle Denton and Sofia Joanna

Photos: DIE HEART: THE DIRECTOR'S CUT at Troubadour Theater Company Image
Beth Kennedy and Matt Walker

Photos: DIE HEART: THE DIRECTOR'S CUT at Troubadour Theater Company Image
Rick Batalla and Clinton Roane

Photos: DIE HEART: THE DIRECTOR'S CUT at Troubadour Theater Company Image
John Paul Batista, Rick Batalla, Luis Martinez (back row) with (foreground) Matt Walker and Chelle Denton

Photos: DIE HEART: THE DIRECTOR'S CUT at Troubadour Theater Company Image
Philip McNiven, Rick Batalla, Matt Walker and Chelle Denton

Photos: DIE HEART: THE DIRECTOR'S CUT at Troubadour Theater Company Image
Rick Batalla and Matt Walker



Regional Awards
Need more Los Angeles Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more...


Videos