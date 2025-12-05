Photos: DIE HEART: THE DIRECTOR'S CUT at Troubadour Theater Company

Featuring new songs, previously deleted scenes left on the rehearsal room floor and actual director’s commentary!
Troubadour Theater Company is celebrating its 30th anniversary season by blowing up the holidays with their latest musical comedy event, a newly revised version of its explosive production of Die Heart: The Director’s Cut, musical direction by Ryan Whyman and adapted, choreographed & directed by Matt Walker. See photos!
Die Heart: The Director’s Cut will open on Friday, December 5 at 8pm and perform through Sunday, December 21 at 7pm at Colony Theatre.
This holiday season, the Troubies leave no stone unturned and no glass un-shot — as they blow the roof off the Colony Theatre and hold the audience hostage with the classic Christmas film Die Hard combined with the music of Heart – in a newly revised version of Die Heart: The Director’s Cut with new songs, previously deleted scenes left on the rehearsal room floor and actual director’s commentary!
