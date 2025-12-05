Skyline Festival Reveals Lineup For 2026 Edition

🎭 NEW! Los Angeles Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Los Angeles & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Factory 93's Skyline Festival has announced the initial artist lineup for its 2026 edition in Los Angeles from February 28 - March 1. Produced by Insomniac's Factory 93, Skyline's fifth anniversary will be celebrated at a new downtown home of Ace*Mission Studios, uniting world-class electronic music talent alongside local innovators in the heart of the city.

As Skyline enters its fifth edition, the festival continues to build on its foundation of connecting Los Angeles' underground spirit with the global electronic music community. Charting its path across downtown's landmark venues as it continues to shape the city's dance music identity, Skyline has cultivated a culture of forward-thinking musical curation, championing breakthrough acts and visionaries redefining modern house and techno.

Returning for 2026 are the festival's West Side, East Side, and community-driven Arts District stages (lineup for this stage TBA in the New Year), joined by a new fourth stage - the Downtown stage - to be hosted in partnership with respected underground electronic platform Resident Advisor. The Ace*Mission Studios venue will allow Skyline to debut a warehouse stage environment - mirroring the LA underground's presence in both open-air spaces and industrial warehouse interiors.

Skyline's East Side stage will feature globally acclaimed talent led by Spanish standout Dennis Cruz, Up The Stuss label head and tastemaker Chris Stussy, Brazilian fire starter Beltran, the LA born-and-bred Hank, and dynamic back to backs bridging rave ready sounds and groove driven house from The Blessed Madonna B2B HAAi and Toman B2B Miguelle & Tons. Higher frequency sonics will come courtesy of tech-house titan Marco Carola, breakout star Eli Brown, the relentless high energy of I Hate Models, Amsterdam sensation KI/KI, the playful and daring selections of DJ Gigola, global techno force Elli Acula, hard-hitting Polish export Joanna Kuchta, Berlin DJ and Love On The Rocks boss PARAMIDA, and the acid and trance inspired Supergloss.

Skyline's West Side stage will welcome high intensity hard techno duo 999999999, longstanding dance music globe trotter Joseph Capriati, Polish techno vanguardist VTSS, versatile selector Quest, and can't be missed back to backs from Adrián Mills B2B Cloudy and DJ Tennis B2B DJ Boring. Added highlights include the emotionally charged stylings of DJ Seinfeld, genre fluid architect Ahmed Spins, Tunnel Worldwide founder OZA, and rising acts fumi, ChaseWest, Dee Diggs, and Wakyin.

The Resident Advisor hosted Downtown stage will spotlight the many different eclectic and more avant-garde leaning strains of electronic music - from one of techno's pioneering and influential figures Richie Hawtin, to the inimitable curations of Ben UFO, genre defying DJ and producer Avalon Emerson, the raw energy of MCR-T, global clubland favorite SPFDJ, and the experimental productions of Nick León and Verraco. The Downtown stage will also host back to back sets including Danny Daze B2B Ryan Elliott and Jyoty B2B Zack Fox, Germany's beloved tINI, plus a range of emerging names like Sedef Adasï, Fundido, and Etari.

The added Downtown stage enables Skyline to expand its full experience to over ten hours of music per day and more than sixty artists, marking this its most ambitious sonic offering yet. The energy will continue long after the main stages close - with official afterparties taking place inside Ace*Mission Studios warehouse, announce & on-sale closer to the event.

In 2026, Skyline moves to the expansive Ace*Mission Studios, transforming the venue into a two-day celebration of underground sound and culture. Set along the LA River and bordering the city's storied Arts District, Ace*Mission's industrial character and proximity to the heart of LA's thriving electronic scene makes it a natural new home for Skyline - one that reflects the city's enduring connection to the underground. Originally built by the Anderson family as a beverage distribution hub, Ace*Mission Studios has been reimagined as a creative campus at the center of a burgeoning neighborhood. Long before its rebirth, this pocket of downtown served as a meeting point for LA's underground - where music, art, and community found refuge in its network of clandestine warehouses.

Two-day GA and Stage Access festival passes will be available for purchase beginning December 5 at 12pm PT. Fans will also have an opportunity at an early jump on passes via the Skyline Community Ticket Presale beginning December 5 at 11am PT by signing up at the link here. Skyline's Stage Access Ticket offering - offering fans on-stage access to three of the festival's four stages - will return with an expanded experience for 2026. Stage Access Ticket holders will enjoy a private festival entrance, top-shelf bar selections, premium air-cooled restroom suites, elevated culinary offerings, a backstage lounge, and dedicated concierge service.

Skyline Festival is a 21+ event.

Skyline Festival 2026 Lineup (A-Z)

999999999

Adrián Mills B2B Cloudy

Ahmed Spins

Avalon Emerson

Beltran

Ben UFO

The Blessed Madonna B2B HAAi

ChaseWest

Chris Stussy

Danny Daze B2B Ryan Elliott

Dee Diggs

Dennis Cruz

DJ Gigola

DJ Seinfeld

DJ Tennis B2B DJ Boring

Eli Brown

Elli Acula

Etari

Fumi

Fundido

Hank

I Hate Models

Joanna Kuchta

Joseph Capriati

Jyoty B2B Zack Fox

KI/KI

Marco Carola

MCR-T

Nick León

OZA

PARAMIDA

Quest

Richie Hawtin

Sedef Adasï

SPFDJ

Supergloss

tINI

Toman B2B Miguelle & Tons

Verraco

VTSS

Wakyin