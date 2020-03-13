FOR THE LOVE OF A GLOVE Goes on Hiatus

Producers of FOR THE LOVE OF A GLOVE, AN UNAUTHORIZED MUSICAL ABOUT THE LIFE OF MICHAEL JACKSON AS TOLD BY HIS GLOVE, today issued the following news about the fate of the show's current run, which goes on hiatus effective immediately:

"In response to the evolving circumstances surrounding COVID-19, we are taking immediate, proactive steps to ensure the safety, health and well-being of our patrons, staff and all Carl Sagan & Ann Druyan Theater visitors. Out of an abundance of caution, we have cancelled performances of our currently running production For The Love Of A Glove, and will reassess its future performance dates."





