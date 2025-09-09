EAGLECON 2025 To Honor Alex Rivera, Herman Zimmerman, And The Organization Of Transformative Works

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Cal State LA, in partnership with the Art Directors Guild, IATSE Local 800, will host EagleCon 2025 on September 23 and 24. This year’s conference will honor award-winning filmmaker Alex Rivera, legendary art director Herman Zimmerman, and the nonprofit Organization of Transformative Works, with programming that explores the theme of “Resistance” through Latina(o) futurism, Afrofuturism, and speculative visions.

Rivera, whose work examines globalization, migration, and technology, will receive the Prism Award, recognizing his contributions to diversity in speculative genres. His films include the Sundance- and Berlin-winning Sleep Dealer and The Infiltrators, which earned the NEXT: Audience Award and Innovator Award at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival.

Zimmerman, best known for shaping the look of the Star Trek universe in productions such as First Contact, Insurrection, and Deep Space Nine, will be presented with the Imaginator Award for achievement in visual conceptualization.

The Lemonade Award will go to the Organization of Transformative Works, a nonprofit that champions fan culture and preserves the history of fan works worldwide.

Highlights of EagleCon include workshops, industry panels, student presentations, and career-focused sessions, as well as a panel featuring Cal State LA students turned comics creators and a session with local poets from the Science Fiction and Fantasy Writers Association. The Art Directors Guild will also present The Art of Resistance in Film and Television, an exhibition showcasing this year’s Imaginator honoree Zimmerman alongside past award recipients, on view September 5–October 30 in the University Library.

EagleCon, co-founded by Cal State LA’s College of Arts and Letters, the University-Student Union, and the Art Directors Guild, aims to spotlight the contributions of women, BIPOC, LGBTQIA+, differently abled, and intergenerational creators to science fiction and fantasy.

