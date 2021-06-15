Disneyland Will No Longer Require Masks For Vaccinated Guests

Disneyland will no longer require fully vaccinated visitors to wear masks indoors or outdoors starting on Tuesday, according to a statement on the theme park's website. Guests, age 2 and up, who are not vaccinated must continue to wear face coverings indoors, except when dining.

When the Toy Story parking area reopens on June 18, all guests age 2 and up will be required to wear face coverings on transportation from the lot to the parks, regardless of vaccination status.

Also beginning Tuesday, out-of-state guests will begin to be allowed back into the theme park, and on-site temperature checks will no longer be required. The theme park has also dropped social distancing enforcement, in line with the state's new guidelines.

Read the full statement at https://disneyland.disney.go.com/travel-information/.

This announcement comes after Walt Disney World in Orlando announced they will make the same adjustments beginning Tuesday. Fully vaccinated guests will no longer be required to wear face coverings in most areas. Masks will still be required for all guests on Disney transportation, including buses, monorails and the Disney Skyliner aerial gondolas.