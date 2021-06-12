Disney World Will No Longer Require Fully Vaccinated Guests to Wear Masks Indoord

Disney World is updating its policies in the parks, according to a new statement on its website.

Beginning on Tuesday, fully vaccinated guests will no longer be required to wear face coverings in most areas. Masks will still be required for all guests on Disney transportation, including buses, monorails and the Disney Skyliner aerial gondolas.

The park is not requiring proof of vaccination, but guests who are not fully vaccinated are expected to continue to wear masks in all indoor areas, upon entering and throughout attractions and transportation.

This comes after Orange County, where Disney World is located, lifted all local face mask recommendations on June 5.

Disney World is also relaxing physical distancing guidelines, and will have updated guidelines visible in places like queues, shops, restaurants, attraction boarding, transportation and theaters.

Some attractions may still operate with limited capacity or remain temporarily closed.

Read the full statement on the park's website at https://disneyworld.disney.go.com/experience-updates/.