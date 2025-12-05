Photos: SCROOGE! THE MUSICAL At Chance Theater

🎭 NEW! Los Angeles Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Los Angeles & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Chance Theater will present Scrooge! The Musical, a new entry in its Holiday Literature Series, featuring the adaptation of A Christmas Carol by Leslie Bricusse and directed by James Michael McHale with music direction by Lex Leigh. See photos of the production.

Set in Victorian London, the story follows Ebenezer Scrooge, whose encounter with Jacob Marley and the Ghosts of Christmas Past, Present, and Future compels him to confront his past choices and reconsider the life he has built. The production includes Bricusse’s score, incorporating material associated with the film’s Academy Award-nominated original music.

Director McHale stated, “I’m really excited to explore how a community can be invested in an individual’s redemption. This production leans into the idea that transformation doesn’t happen in isolation; it takes witnesses, challengers, supporters, and yes, even ghosts.” He added, “Featuring a multi-talented cast portraying multiple roles, we hope to offer a fresh look at this classic tale, with greed turning into giving, bitterness melting into generosity, and one man rediscovering the power of connection and compassion.”

Bruce Goodrich stars as Scrooge, with Matt Takahashi as Bob Cratchit and additional roles, and Megan Sigler as Mrs. Cratchit, Mrs. Dilber, and the Landlord. Corydon Melgoza plays Nephew Harry, Young Ebenezer, and Pringle, while Sophie Sonntag portrays Isabel, Helen, and the Beggar Woman. Winston Peacock appears as the Ghost of Christmas Present, Mr. Fezziwig, Harty, and Carstairs, with Kayley Stallings as the Ghost of Christmas Past and the Wine Merchant. Lizzie Spellman performs as Mrs. Fezziwig, Jollygoode, Baker Woman, and Bess; Justin Ryan appears as Jacob Marley and the Butcher; and Adam Leiva portrays Tom Jenkins, Boy, and Peter Cratchit. Additional roles are performed by Sydney DeMaria as Miss Dilber, Teacher, and Mary; Jack Thomas Aitken as Punch & Judy Man, Dick Wilkins, and Topper; Audrey Moore and Amy Sorensen alternating as Tiny Tim Cratchit; and Grace Jenkins and Charlotte Santulli alternating as Kathy Cratchit.

The production features choreography by Niko Montelibano; scenic and lighting design by Masako Tobaru; costume design by Gwen Sloan; sound design and engineering by James Markoski; projection design by Nick Santiago; stage management by Jordan Jones; dramaturgy by Wylie Aitken; and dialect coaching by Glenda Morgan Brown. Music direction, vocal arrangements, and original compositions are by Erick Lichte, with additional vocal arrangements by Timothy C. Takach. Producing Artistic Director Peter Rothstein is credited as director and writer.

Tickets for Scrooge! The Musical are available at chancetheater.com/scrooge or by calling (888) 455-4212.