Cynthia Erivo, Hugh Jackman, Diana Ross, and More Headline Hollywood Bowl 2025 Summer Season

The LA Phil has announced the 2025 Hollywood Bowl summer season with performances from June to September 2025. The Hollywood Bowl 2025 season marks the LA Phil's 103rd season at the venue. As BroadwayWorld previously announced, a highlight of the season will be Cynthia Erivo as Jesus in Jesus Christ Superstar.

For the 2025 Hollywood Bowl season, the LA Phil continues its tradition of presenting classical concerts with LA Phil Music & Artistic Director Gustavo Dudamel conducting the orchestra and a star-studded roster of guest artists spanning classical, pop, rock, hip-hop, jazz, Broadway and more, as well as celebrations of beloved film music.

“The start of 2025 has been a profound reminder of the strength and resilience of Los Angeles,” states Kim Noltemy, President and CEO of the Los Angeles Philharmonic Association. “Many of our orchestra members, guest artists and community members have been deeply impacted by this moment, and we are grateful to the dedicated firefighters, service workers and broader community whose efforts help keep LA strong. Their dedication and perseverance inspire us as we look ahead to a 2025 Bowl season that unites the world's greatest talent with moments of joy, discovery and celebration all summer long.”

We ❤️ LA

To honor and thank the first responders who bravely fought the Los Angeles fires, and the community members who were impacted, the LA Phil is presenting a free “We ❤️ LA” concert on Tuesday, April 1, 2025, at the Hollywood Bowl, featuring Gustavo Dudamel, the Los Angeles Philharmonic and special guests to be announced.

Gustavo Dudamel's 16th Hollywood Bowl Season

LA Phil Music & Artistic Director Gustavo Dudamel returns for his penultimate Hollywood Bowl season as Music & Artistic Director of the LA Phil. He is slated to conduct eight performances in August with the Los Angeles Philharmonic and Venezuela's Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra.

“The Hollywood Bowl is a place where history, culture and music converge. In the 2025 Bowl season, we will explore the very essence of that connection, from Ellington to Ravel, Mahler to Korngold, Tchaikovsky to Márquez. We will also honor the 50th anniversary of El Sistema with a deeply personal series of performances, bringing together my LA Phil and Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra families for four nights of concerts and collaborations, celebrating the world's greatest musical gathering place,” says Dudamel.

Dudamel Conducts Ellington and Ravel blends French Impressionism with Harlem jazz. Gustavo Dudamel, the Los Angeles Philharmonic and rising star pianist Seong-Jin Cho converge for Ravel's two ravishing piano concertos, each paired with swinging symphonic works by jazz great Duke Ellington. (Tuesday, August 5, at 8PM)

Dudamel revisits Mahler's First Symphony, a piece that was performed when he made his debut as Music Director of the LA Phil in 2009. This time, the cherished work is paired with Korngold's sublimely cinematic Violin Concerto featuring Norwegian superstar Vilde Frang. (Thursday, August 7, at 8PM)

The Hollywood Bowl 2025 season marks the return of Dudamel and the Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra in Los Angeles for the first time since 2018. This special evening features a journey of dances from around the world culminating in Ravel's entrancing and sensuous Boléro and Yuja Wang in one of her passionate romantic specialties, Tchaikovsky's Piano Concerto No. 1. (Tuesday, August 12, at 8PM)

Dudamel leads the Bolívars and the Los Angeles Philharmonic, side by side, through Tchaikovsky's dramatic Fourth Symphony. Opening the evening is Ricardo Lorenz's Todo Terreno (LA Phil commission), and Pacho Flores returns for the world premiere of Márquez's Concerto for Trumpet No. 2 (LA Phil commission). (Thursday, August 14, at 8PM)

Los Aguilar, the Bolívars & Gustavo Dudamel features four-time Grammy-winner Pepe Aguilar continuing the legacy of his father, the great singer and actor Antonio. The evening brings his family's love of Mexican culture into the future with Grammy-nominated daughter Ángela Aguilar and Latin Grammy-nominated son Leonardo Aguilar. (Friday, August 15, at 8PM and Saturday, August 16, at 8PM)

Opening Night at the Bowl: An Evening with Hugh Jackman

Opening Night at the Hollywood Bowl features award-winning singer and actor Hugh Jackman performing songs from The Greatest Showman, The Music Man and more. Jackman will be accompanied by the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra, led by conductor Thomas Wilkins, and musicians of YOLA (Youth Orchestra Los Angeles). This one-night-only annual gala raises funds for the LA Phil's music education initiatives. (Saturday, June 7, at 8PM).

Cynthia Erivo cast as Jesus in Jesus Christ Superstar

The Hollywood Bowl tradition of the annual star-studded musical returns with Jesus Christ Superstar, the global phenomenon by Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber that has wowed audiences for decades. Emmy, Grammy, and Tony winner, and three-time Oscar nominee Cynthia Erivo is cast as Jesus.

Jesus Christ Superstar, returning to its rock roots, features lyrics by Tim Rice and music by Andrew Lloyd Webber, with Tony Award winner Sergio Trujillo as director and choreographer, Tony winner Stephen Oremus as musical director and conductor, casting by The Telsey Office, and is produced in association with Neil Meron and Robert Greenblatt. (Friday, August 1 and Saturday, August 2, at 8PM and Sunday, August 3, at 7:30PM)

Blue Note Jazz Festival

Presented in collaboration with the LA Phil's new partner, Blue Note, the newly minted Blue Note Jazz Festival (formerly Hollywood Bowl Jazz Festival) is a music festival in every sense of the word. It features non-stop performances by exceptional artists in jazz and beyond including Grace Jones, The Isley Brothers, WILLOW, De La Soul, Stanley Clarke N•4EVER, The Soul Rebels with special guests Rapsody, Goapele & Brandee Younger, Derrick Hodge with special guest D Smoke, Dee Dee Bridgewater & Bill Charlap, Joe Lovano's Paramount Quartet featuring Julian Lage, Asante Santi Debriano, & Will Calhoun, Keyon Harrold, Lakecia Benjamin, Weedie Braimah & The Hands of Time, Pedrito Martinez, Mohini Dey, Brandon Woody, DC6 Singers Collective, Herbie Hancock Institute of Jazz Performance Ensemble at UCLA, LAUSD Beyond the Bell All-City Jazz Big Band and more! (Saturday, June 14 and Sunday, June 15, at 3:30PM)

The summer home of the Los Angeles Philharmonic for over 100 years

For over a century the Los Angeles Philharmonic has performed a robust program of classical music at the Hollywood Bowl featuring emerging and established guest conductors and artists, performing fan favorites and pieces that broaden boundaries. This Hollywood Bowl season will see brand-new pieces commissioned by the LA Phil and the performance of pieces previously commissioned by the LA Phil. The LA Phil is the industry leader in commissions of new works underlining a firm commitment to shaping the canon of classical music for centuries to come.

Highlights of performances featuring the Los Angeles Philharmonic include:

Prokofiev's “symphony on the greatness of the human soul” anchors a program with Thomas Søndergård conducting the orchestra. The evening also features Coleridge-Taylor's splashy, fierce, and suave Ballade alongside a stellar performance by Russian American pianist Kirill Gerstein. (Tuesday, July 8, at 8PM)

Oliver Zeffman's Classical Pride travels from London to the Hollywood Bowl, honoring queer musicians for their artistic brilliance. Bookended by Bernstein's Candide overture and Tchaikovsky's ode to Dante's Francesca, the program also features Zeffman leading the Los Angeles Philharmonic through the Pulitzer Prize-winning composer Jennifer Higdon's blue cathedral. A trio of celebrated vocalists — Pumeza Matshikiza, Jamie Barton and Anthony Roth Costanzo — are featured in the world premiere of Pride Songs with music by Jake Heggie and lyrics by Taylor Mac; and violinist and drag performance artist Thorgy Thor of RuPaul's Drag Race fame takes the stage for her spirited blend of comedy and music. This performance is generously supported by R. Martin Chavez. (Thursday, July 10, at 8PM)

An exciting conductor on the rise, Tabita Berglund, taps into her Norwegian heritage with Grieg's adventurous Prelude, Suite No 2 and Suite No 1 from Peer Gynt, and Hélène Grimaud takes on one of her all-time favorite concertos, Brahms' Piano Concerto No. 1. (Thursday, July 17, at 8PM)

The charismatic Carlos Miguel Prieto leads the annual Tchaikovsky Spectacular with Fireworks made extra spectacular this year by the presence of the stunning dancers of San Francisco Ballet. The evening features music from Swan Lake, Symphony No.3, Capriccio Italien, and, as always, the 1812 Overture featuring the USC Marching Band and the Bowl's signature fireworks. (Friday, July 18, and Saturday, July 19, at 8PM)

The electric Dalia Stasevska curates and conducts a program of instantly recognizable works from the Americas by Gershwin, Ginastera and Dvořák, featuring viral piano sensation Hayato Sumino, who makes his LA Phil and Hollywood Bowl debuts. (Thursday, July 22, at 8PM)

Los Angeles native Leonard Slatkin comes home to conduct Holst's masterpiece The Planets as well as his own son's homage to NASA's Voyager. LA Phil principal concertmaster, Martin Chalifour, shines in one of the final performances of his tenure, in the ethereal and fluttering violin solo of Ralph Vaughan-Williams' The Lark Ascending. (Thursday, July 24, at 8PM)

Italian conductor Daniele Rustioni makes his Los Angeles Philharmonic debut in a festive evening of Roman scenes featuring picturesque music by Berlioz and Respighi, plus Liszt's mythological Prometheus. Veronika Eberle reunites with the Los Angeles Philharmonic for Mendelssohn's Violin Concerto. (Tuesday, July 29, at 8PM)

Former Dudamel Fellow Anna Handler opens her Hollywood Bowl debut with a world-premiere fanfare celebrating the city of LA by Eunike Tanzil, followed by a powerhouse program. The LA Phil's principal harpist Emmanuel Ceysson and principal flutist Denis Bouriakov perform Mozart's Concerto for Flute and Harp. The evening ends with Richard Strauss' thunderous and epic piece, Also sprach Zarathustra, which famously opens Stanley Kubrick's 2001: A Space Odyssey. (Thursday, July 31, at 8PM)

Grammy Award–winning conductor Daniel Harding leads a two-night mini-Rachmaninoff festival featuring some of the composer's most iconic works. Daniil Trifonov returns for a performance of Rachmaninoff's powerful Second Piano Concerto on night one and the dazzling Third Piano Concerto on night two. (Tuesday, August 19, and Thursday, August 21, at 8PM)

Lithuanian conductor Giedrė Šlekytė makes her conducting debut with the LA Phil in a night of Beethoven Under the Stars. The all-Beethoven program features Japanese pianist Nobuyuki Tsujii—who has been blind since birth and is affectionately known by his fans as “Nobu”—performing the dramatic and majestic Piano Concerto No. 4, followed by Beethoven's revolutionary Symphony No. 3 “Eroica.” (Tuesday, August 26, at 8PM)

Angélique Kidjo and Yo-Yo Ma, two genre-defying musical icons, combine for a concert that explores the times and places where classical and African music intersect, from Ravel's Boléro, with added lyrics by Kidjo, to Mozart's unfinished opera about the African slave trade, to rare African songs accompanied by cello. It's a collaboration that asks us to joyfully question the tenets of genre and tradition that underpin our cultural thinking. (Thursday, August 28, at 8PM)

Former Dudamel Fellow, conductor Christian Vásquez, combines forces with violinist Anne Akiko Meyers, and the Los Angeles Philharmonic for Fandango, a love letter to the Spanish dance and its New World progeny that was written especially for Meyers. Fandango, winner of the 2024 Latin Grammy for Best Classical Contemporary Composition, is followed by Shostakovich's most popular work, the grand Fifth Symphony. (Tuesday, September 2, at 8PM)

Ellen Reid's Body Cosmic (LA Phil commission) opens this program contemplating life and death, conducted by James Gaffigan. The evening features Brahms' “Song of Destiny,” a brief but masterful choral and symphonic work that has been called a “Little Requiem,” and Mozart's enduring Requiem which was powerfully portrayed in the Oscar-winning film Amadeus. (Thursday, September 4, at 8PM)

Jazz giant Wynton Marsalis debuts his Concerto for Orchestra (world premiere, LA Phil commission) at the Hollywood Bowl with the Los Angeles Philharmonic helmed by conductor Rafael Payare. Special guest Alisa Weilerstein performs Dvořák's Cello Concerto. (Tuesday, September 9, at 8PM)

Jonathon Heyward, Music Director of the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra and former Dudamel Fellow, conducts the Los Angeles Philharmonic in two interpretations of Shakespeare's timeless tale of star-crossed lovers, Romeo and Juliet: Tchaikovsky's romantically saturated fantasy overture and Prokofiev's pulsating suite featuring the legendary classical ballet company Dance Theatre of Harlem, who also set Adolphus Hailstork's Symphony No. 1 in motion. (Thursday, September 11, at 8PM)

Cinematic Celebrations

It wouldn't be a Hollywood Bowl summer season without celebrating the cinema and the music that helps bring motion pictures to life. This season shines a spotlight on John Williams, and even Dudamel is in on the fun with a performance of Williams' iconic score for Jurassic Park in Concert.

Highlights of Cinematic Celebrations include:

Jaws in Concert with the Los Angeles Philharmonic, conducted by David Newman, celebrates the 50th anniversary of the original summer movie blockbuster. Directed by Academy Award-winner Steven Spielberg, with an Academy Award-winning, terror-invoking score by John Williams, the evening promises to be an unforgettable night at the cinema. In the words of Chief Brody, “You're gonna need a bigger boat!” (Saturday, July 5, at 8PM)

Warner Bros. Discovery Global Experiences presents Bugs Bunny at the Symphony celebrating Bugs Bunny's 85th anniversary and the concert's 35th, created by George Daugherty and David Ka Lik Wong. Iconic Looney Tunes moments will delight audiences of all ages as over a dozen beloved animated shorts are projected on the big screens while the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra, conducted by Daugherty, plays the original scores live. LOONEY TUNES and all related characters and elements © & M Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. (s25) (Friday, July 11 and Saturday, July 12, at 8PM)

Two-time Academy Award-winner Alexandre Desplat, who makes his first appearance at the Hollywood Bowl, leads a program of his most popular and cherished film scores including The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows and The Shape of Water, as well as selections from his delightfully mischievous scores for Wes Anderson. (Tuesday, July 15, at 8PM)

Jurassic Park in Concert with Gustavo Dudamel and the Los Angeles Philharmonic features the visually stunning imagery of the entire film projected in HD with a performance of John Williams' iconic score live to picture. The action-packed adventure pits humans against prehistoric predators in the ultimate battle for survival. (Friday, August 8 and Saturday, August 9, at 8PM)

Maestro of the Movies, celebrating the music of John Williams, is an annual tradition at the Hollywood Bowl. Light-saber in tow, conductor David Newman leads the Los Angeles Philharmonic in some of the composer's best-loved and most iconic movie scores, with some selections accompanied by film clips. (Friday, August 22 and Saturday, August 23 at 8PM and Sunday, August 24, at 7:30PM)

Black Movie Soundtrack V brings host Craig Robinson, musical director Marcus Miller, and curator Reginald Hudlin together again, with spectacular special guests, film clips, and an incredibly deep well of film music—all accompanied by Derrick Hodge and Color of Noize Orchestra. (Wednesday, September 10, at 8PM)

Rodgers & Hammerstein's The Sound of Music Sing-A-Long, hosted by Melissa Peterman, is a Hollywood Bowl annual tradition. Audience members are invited to don costumes for the ever-popular pre-show costume contest. (Saturday, September 20, pre-show at 6 PM and film at 7:30PM)

The Hollywood Bowl 2025 season sees some of the biggest talents in music embrace their moment on the Bowl's iconic stage. A single Hollywood Bowl season knows no musical bounds with annual programming of pop, rock, jazz, world, Latin, reggae, American roots and more, reflecting the vast creativity and diversity of Los Angeles itself.

Highlights of these star-studded, eclectic evenings include:

A Roots Picnic Experience returns for a second year in LA, with a continuous set from The Roots featuring Lil’ Kim, Method Man & Redman, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, DJ Quik, Raekwon, E-40, Goodie Mob, Havoc of Mobb Deep and more! (Sunday, June 8, at 7PM)

Rhiannon Giddens: American Tunes takes audiences on a journey through the evolution of folk in this one-night-only celebration. Featuring a rich tapestry of voices and instruments, the concert honors folk music's deep cultural roots, highlighting both its historical significance and modern-day relevance, led by Giddens & The Old-Time Revue (Dirk Powell, Jason Sypher, Demeanor, Amelia Powell and Justin Robinson of the Carolina Chocolate Drops) alongside Steve Martin, Ed Helms, Leyla McCalla, Amythyst Kiah, Alison Brown and more. (Wednesday June 18, at 8PM)

Wizkid, the Nigerian superstar who’s topped charts and won awards around the world for global megahits like “One Dance,” “Essence” and the Grammy-winning Beyoncé collaboration “Brown Skin Girl” joins with Derrick Hodge and Color of Noize Orchestra for his Hollywood Bowl debut. (Sunday, June 22, at 7PM) KCRW Festival

This year’s July Fourth Fireworks Spectacular features Earth, Wind & Fire, nine-time Grammy-winning icons and among the best-selling artists of all time. With hits like “September” and “Shining Star,” together with the Los Angeles Philharmonic, conductor Thomas Wilkins and the Bowl’s signature fireworks display, the party-starting Rock & Roll Hall of Famers make it a huge July Fourth at the Bowl. (Wednesday, July 2, Thursday, July 3, and Friday, July 4, at 7:30PM)

John Fogerty, the iconic singer-songwriter behind some of the most memorable songs ever recorded, including “Proud Mary,” “Fortunate Son” and “Born on the Bayou,” celebrates his momentous career featuring Creedence Clearwater Revival classics and fan favorites. It’s a night of blues, country, pop, rockabilly, R&B, swamp boogie and Southern fried rock ’n’ roll with an American treasure. (Sunday, July 6, at 7:30PM)

Juanes, the winner of a combined 29 Grammys and Latin Grammys brings thoughtful rock songs together with folkloric Latin American rhythms on hits like “La Camisa Negra” and “Es Por Ti,” and many more. His 2023 album Vida Cotidiana is a return to his roots, called “his best, most soulful album yet” by Rolling Stone. He returns to the Bowl at the top of his game—a height few others have ever reached. (Wednesday, July 16, at 8PM)

Within the ever-evolving landscape of R&B, SiR has solidified his place as one of the genre’s most compelling voices. Since his 2015 debut project Seven Sundays, he has consistently delivered soulful, introspective music that resonates with fans worldwide on songs like “Hair Down” with Kendrick Lamar,” “No Evil” and “Karma” featuring Isaiah Rashad. In 2024, he delivered his highly anticipated album Heavy, reaffirming his place as a driving force in modern R&B, and seamlessly blending soulful storytelling with rich, timeless production. (Sunday, July 20, at 7PM) KCRW Festival

One legendary woman. Two unforgettable nights. Diana Ross returns by popular demand to the Hollywood Bowl to perform her timeless classics “I’m Coming Out,” “Ain't No Mountain High Enough,” “Stop! In The Name of Love,” and more. Get ready to sing and dance — this will be a love fest you won’t want to miss! (Friday, July 25 and Saturday, July 26, at 8PM)

I Want My 80’s featuring Rick Springfield, John Waite, Wang Chung and Paul Young boasts a night of hit after hit from some of the most awesome artists of that decade. (Sunday, July 27, at 7:30PM)

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, the super-versatile Australian band, have shape-shifted yet again, this time joining forces with the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra and conductor Sarah Hicks, performing music from their new album Phantom Island and selections from their remarkably diverse discography. (Sunday, August 10, at 7PM) KCRW Festival

Eight years after their last LA-area show, the Grammy-winning Alabama Shakes returns, performing the Southern-tinged soul, space rock and psychedelic funk that led to wide critical acclaim of their last album, 2015’s Sound and Color. Shannon & The Clams, known for their feel-good, vintage-infused, garage-psych sound, start off the evening. (Wednesday, August 13, at 8PM)

Reggae Night XXIII welcomes back Damian and Stephen Marley who continue the family tradition of bringing a spirit of curiosity to reggae music, fusing it with hip-hop, R&B and more. The two brothers play the iconic music of their father, Bob Marley, as well as hits from their own Grammy-winning careers. (Sunday, August 17, at 7PM) KCRW Festival

Whether he’s collaborating with the LA Phil as Creative Chair for Jazz or dialing in outer-space sounds on his keytar, Herbie Hancock is always on the move. He returns to the Hollywood Bowl stage for a night of freewheeling and thought-provoking jazz. (Wednesday, August 20, at 8PM)

Charlie Wilson, the iconic R&B/funk singer, and co-founder and lead singer of The Gap Band, returns with his critically acclaimed show filled with decades of hits. Plus, 13-time Grammy-winning artist, producer and songwriter Babyface performs a selection of songs curated from his own celebrated catalog as well as songs he’s written and produced for other notable artists, and K-Ci Hailey performs classics from the ’90s and 2000s. (Wednesday, August 27, at 8PM)

Cyndi Lauper, the Grammy, Emmy and Tony-winning singer of hits like “Time After Time” and “True Colors,” brings her farewell tour to the Hollywood Bowl for two celebratory nights. (Friday, August 29 and Saturday, August 30 at 8PM)

Longtime Smooth Summer Jazz favorite Dave Koz returns with his group Summer Horns for the annual celebration of laidback, chilled-out sounds, which also features The Ohio Players, pioneers of street funk and underground R&B, and Jonathan Butler and Kayla Waters. (Sunday, August 31, at 6:30 PM)

It’s a night of thick grooves and open exploration with Hiatus Kaiyote, whose deep psychedelic soul and heavy funk have made them three-time Grammy nominees, and five-time Grammy-winning collective Snarky Puppy brings their blend of jazz, rock, R&B and more with incredible precision and visceral joy. (Wednesday, September 3, at 8PM)

Josh Groban is a Tony-, Emmy- and five-time Grammy Award-nominated singer, songwriter, actor, philanthropist and Los Angeles native. He brings one of the most outstanding and instantly recognizable voices in music to the Hollywood Bowl, performing songs from throughout his career with Thomas Wilkins and the Los Angeles Philharmonic (Friday, September 5 and Saturday, September 6, at 8PM)

Two iconic groups come together to form the brand-new collaborative project ASTROPICAL, headlining a celebration of Latin alternative music. (Sunday, September 7, at 7PM) KCRW Festival

Chicago, with over 100 million records sold, is one of the best-selling and most beloved bands of all time. The five-time Grammy winners perform their horn-laden smash hits and heart-aching ballads, while the Bowl fireworks light up the night. (Friday, September 12 and Saturday, September 13, at 8PM, and Sunday, September 14, at 7:30PM)

Air with Orchestra sees the French band performing the lush and romantic electro-pop of their wildly influential debut Moon Safari, which Rolling Stone called one of the 100 best albums of the 1990s, with the emotional heft of accompaniment by the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra. (Sunday, September 21, at 7PM) KCRW Festival

Perfect Angel: The Definitive Minnie Riperton Tribute features an all-star gathering of soul and jazz artists reimagining classic songs from the late singer of iconic hits like “Lovin’ You,” the chart-topping lullaby she wrote for her daughter Maya Rudolph. (Wednesday, September 24, at 8PM)

Big Thief are among the boldest sonic explorers—and most poignant songwriters—of their generation, earning them five Grammy nominations. Their tendency to refine in-progress material in front of audiences makes them one of music’s most surprising acts. (Saturday, September 27, at 8PM)

John Legend, the critically acclaimed multiplatinum artist and producer who has garnered 12 Grammy Awards, an Academy Award, a Golden Globe Award, a Tony Award and three Emmy Awards (among others) is one of only 19 people in the prestigious EGOT club. He has released 10 noteworthy albums over the course of his career, the most recent of which, Get Lifted (20th Anniversary Edition), celebrates his groundbreaking debut album. (Sunday, September 28, at 7:30PM)

