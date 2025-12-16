Video: Behind the Scenes of THE NUTCRACKER at Pasadena Dance Theatre

🎭 NEW! Los Angeles Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Los Angeles & beyond. ✨ Sign Up





Pasadena Dance Theatre is presenting a limited engagement of THE NUTCRACKER at the historic San Gabriel Mission Playhouse in San Gabriel, California. The production is under the artistic direction of Ashleigh Doede, with choreography by Jessamyn Vedro. Go behind the scenes in a newly released video featuring Doede and Vedro discussing the staging alongside a peek inside rehearsal.

Set to Tchaikovsky’s score, Vedro’s interpretation centers Clara’s coming-of-age journey through a dreamscape that travels across cultures, featuring dances inspired by China, France, Ukraine, Egypt, Scotland, Spain, and more. The production frames Clara’s story as one of courage, curiosity, and discovery, including a battle with the Rat King that shapes her transformation.

“I am thrilled to bring back Jessamyn Vedro's interpretation of The Nutcracker!” said Artistic & Conservatory Director Ashleigh Doede. “We follow Clara's coming-of-age journey through her adventurous nature and highly imaginative dreams. She finds her own courage and strength during her nightmare battle with the Rat King, and discovers that true love can exist with independence. This classic story is transformed into a timeless one that everyone can relate to and grow from—just like our heroine, Clara.”

This year’s production will include updated costumes and reimagined scenes, and will feature a cast of more than 50 dancers, including professional guest artists, advanced Conservatory students, and youth performers. Elise Holmes will perform the Sugar Plum Fairy with Lester Gonzalez as the Cavalier, joined by returning alumni and Conservatory dancers.

A community performance will be held for schools and community groups, including audiences experiencing financial insecurity, with group ticketing requirements and contact information available through Pasadena Dance Theatre.

