FOURSOME World Premiere is Coming to IAMA Theatre Company

IAMA Theatre Company will present the world premiere of Foursome. This new work about queer love and chosen family is produced in association with Celebration Theatre, Southern California’s oldest LGBTQIA+ theatre company. Written by IAMA Ensemble Member Matthew Scott Montgomery and directed by IAMA Director of the Ensemble Tom Detrinis, Foursome finds two couples, all the best of friends, exploring and blurring the lines between sex, love, and friendship. A fan favorite from IAMA’s 7th Annual New Works Festival, this razor-sharp, riotously funny, and fearlessly sexy play explores LGBTQIA+ love and the many forms commitment can take.

In this witty romantic comedy, four friends gather for a weekend getaway, armed with champagne, secrets, and enough emotional baggage to fill the trunk twice over. As pop anthems echo through the cabin, what begins as a warm, wine-drenched reunion becomes a powder keg of desire, miscommunication, history, unexpected revelations, and more. Foursome will play February 13 – March 23, 2026 at Atwater Village Theatre.

IAMA Theatre Company’s production of Foursome will feature Adrián Javier* as Tahj, Matthew Scott Montgomery* as Noah, Jimin Moon as Felix, and Calvin Seabrooks as Kobe. The understudies for this production are Brandon Halvorsen, Andre Heimos, and Brendan Scannell. (* denotes IAMA Theatre Company Ensemble Member)

Added Celebration Theatre Executive Director Christopher Maikish, “Celebration Theatre has always championed strong, joyful queer stories, and Foursome is the type of delicious chaos we love to bring to the stage. It’s sexy, smart, and unafraid to dive into the tangled realities of intimacy and chosen family. Partnering with IAMA Theatre Company to bring this world premiere of this riotously funny play lets us continue creating a space where LGBTQIA+ lives are celebrated and fully seen. We can’t wait for audiences to experience every twist and turn that has been created on the page by Matthew Scott Montgomery and guided on stage by Tom Detrinis and this wonderful ensemble of actors.”

