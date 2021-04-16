California Issues Detailed Guidelines For Performers at Indoor Events

California has issue detailed guidance for performers and crew for events that are now allowed to open at limited capacity as of Thursday.

Guidelines for performers include increasing the distance between people who sing or play wind instruments to more than six feet, especially when indoors and not using face coverings. The guidelines also suggest the use of barriers to add further separation between performers.

Performers are also recommended to rehearse outdoors when possible, and to use microphones whenever possible to limit voice projections.

As for auditions, it is recommended that people wait in cars, rather than a waiting area, while waiting their turn to audition.

Venue staff are begin encouraged to implement a clear bag policy to make inspections easier and to limit touching attendees' personal items.

Staggered exiting of venues at the conclusion of an event should also be implemented.

As for backstage crew, it is recommend that, when possible, they do most of their work prior to the performances to limit interaction with other workers. When possible, performers should also wear clothes from their own homes. Each cast member's costume and wardrobe supplies should be kept in separate, labeled plastic bags.

The full document can be viewed here.