Bob Barth's One Night Stand to Welcome Nils Edenloff Of THE RURAL ALBERTA ADVANTAGE

Get ready for a musical adventure as Bob Barth welcomes Nils Edenloff, guitarist and lead vocalist of the Canadian indie Americana/Rock band, THE RURAL ALBERTA ADVANTAGE, on the upcoming episode of "Bob Barth's One Night Stand."

Event Details:

Date & Time: Thursday, February 15th, 7pm PT / 10pm ET

Platform: Sheena's Jungle Room Stream on WFMU (https://wfmu.org/)

Join THE PANIC ROOM: https://wfmu.org/playlists/shows/136950 (Click Pop-up to listen)

In this electrifying episode, Bob Barth's One Night Stand goes LIVE from Los Angeles, featuring the dynamic sound of THE RURAL ALBERTA ADVANTAGE. Known for their powerful blend of rhythm, melody, and raw emotion, Nils Edenloff joins Bob for an exclusive interview and an intimate exploration of the band's musical journey.

But the night doesn't stop there! The show ventures out to Atwater Village, highlighting the world premiere of iama Theatre Company's latest production, "ARROWHEAD." This contemporary comedy on sexual identity promises to captivate audiences with its thought-provoking narrative and engaging performances.

Don't miss the chance to tune in on Thursday, February 15th, from 7pm to 11pm PT (10pm - 2am ET) for an unforgettable night of music, conversation, and cultural exploration. Listen live at https://wfmu.org/ or catch the show and all archived episodes at https://wfmu.org/playlists/N1.

About Bob Barth's One Night Stand

Bob Barth's One Night Stand is a vibrant and dynamic weekly radio show hosted by the multi-talented Bob Barth. Featuring a diverse range of guests, the show brings together musicians, artists, and creatives for engaging interviews, live performances, and insightful discussions. Broadcasting live from Los Angeles, the show airs on Sheena's Jungle Room Stream on WFMU.