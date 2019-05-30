Associate Artistic Director Diane Rodriguez Departs Center Theatre Group

Center Theatre Group Associate Artistic Director Diane Rodriguez announced that she will leave the organization on June 30, 2019, after 24 years on the artistic staff at the leading nonprofit theatre organization. Rodriguez has overseen new play production at Center Theatre Group since 2005, commissioning, developing and producing the new work of over 75 artists and was director of a significant 10-year-long Andrew W. Mellon Foundation project devoted to collaborative new works.

"It has been my distinct honor to call Center Theatre Group my artistic home since 1995 - it provided me a platform to lead, develop and produce work. I arrived at Center Theatre Group as an artist and I depart as an artist. As a director, playwright and creative producer, I look forward to continuing my work with the stellar artistic community of Los Angeles, as well as national and international collaborators I have had the pleasure to work with over the years."

"Shortly after arriving at Center Theatre Group in 2005, Diane urged me to further explore the evolving nature of our art form and to understand that the future of nonprofit theatre would rely on embracing our tradition of breaking boundaries and expanding the public's perception of what 'live theatre' represented," said Michael Ritchie, Artistic Director of Center Theatre Group. "The organization and I were fortunate to have a boundless artist like Diane on staff. It has been with her continued sense of exploration that we've been able to create and present bold new works across the vast locales of Los Angeles and work with a diverse group of extraordinarily remarkable artists, both local and international. These values so championed by Diane are part of Center Theatre Group's DNA and will continue with us as we move ahead into our next 50 years."





Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You