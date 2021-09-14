Arturo O'Farrill And The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra Come to the Soraya Next Month

The Soraya celebrates both its 10th Anniversary and Opening Night of the 2021-22 Season with a free performance-Grammy Award winner Arturo O'Farrill and the Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra performing his cross-border collaboration Fandango at the Wall.



"It's a delight to welcome back Arturo O'Farrill and his ensemble to The Soraya for this special Opening Night performance which is a most welcome gift to our loyal audiences," said Thor Steingraber, Artistic and Executive Director of The Soraya. "Fandango at The Wall offers a powerful statement about music as the transcendent and unifying force in the world and continues to bring together people in celebration of music without borders. I can't imagine a better way to celebrate our reopening."



Tickets for Arturo O'Farrill and the Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra are free but reservations are required and are available at www.thesoraya.org and by calling 818-677-3000. The Soraya is located at 18111 Nordhoff Street, Northridge, CA 91330.