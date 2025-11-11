A DIY HOLIDAY MUSICAL STARRING REX & FRIENDS Comes to The Blue Door in Culver City

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



ArtsUP! LA and Rex & Friends invite audiences to share the joyful music and sentiment of the season during their new A DIY Holiday Musical starring Rex & Friends, a remarkable performance ensemble of uplifting neurodiverse and disabled artists led by musician Rex-Lewis Clack, the 28-year-old blind and autistic pianist and vocalist hailed as a musical savant by “60 Minutes.” Created and directed by Laurie Grant, with music direction by Laurie Grant and Devin Weitz, performances take place Friday, December 5 and Saturday, December 6 at 8:00pm, and Sunday, December 7 at 3pm at ArtsUP! LA's theater, The Blue Door in Culver City.

This spirited, joyful musical celebrates creativity, community, and the magic of the holiday season featuring Christmas and Hanukkah favorites performed live, both a cappella and acoustic, with humor, storytelling, and DIY stage magic. And audience sing-alongs!

Along with Rex Lewis-Clack, the cast of A DIY Holiday Musical starring Rex & Friends includes Patrick Storey (vocals), Cecilia Mallon (vocals, guitar, bass), August McAdoo (drums, vocals), Alan Davis (vocals), Olena Calderon (vocals), Julio Hoyos (vocals), Gaby Gutierrez (electric harp), all of whom are extraordinary performers who have discovered the power of music to transcend disabilities. Co-music director Devin Weitz will also be singing with Rex & Friends during the performance.

Their story begins when the group's holiday show budget suddenly disappears and the performers roll up their sleeves and create their own show using creativity, imagination, cardboard, glitter, and a lot of heart - proving that you don't need a big budget to make big holiday magic!

Rex & Friends provides training and performance opportunities for musicians with disabilities, during which participants develop their musical repertoire in an environment that grows friendships, self-esteem, and interpersonal skills while performing for live and virtual audiences. After each performance, a member of the cast will share what the Rex & Friends experience has meant to them.