24th Street Theatre's 'Saturday Explorer Series' For Young Audiences Goes Virtual In May

24th Street Theatre brings back its beloved "Saturday Explorer Series" for young audiences with four live, virtual performances set to take place on the first four Saturdays in May at 12:30 p.m. PT / 3:30 p.m. ET.

This year's series presents four consummate storytellers with tales from around the globe.

"Our Explorer Series has been connecting world class artists with young people for over two decades," says 24th Street executive director Jay McAdams. "We've now presented close to 100 performances of theater, dance, music, poetry and puppetry for children ages 6-10 and their families."

Kicking off the 2021 series, modern-day griot, storyteller and Renaissance man Al Bostick will share two stories from African Akan folklore on Saturday, May 1, including "Anansi Collects the World's Wisdom" and "How Anansi the Spider Received the Sky-God's Stories."

Next up, Santino Jimenez will tell Morning Stories with My Abuelo on Saturday, May 8. The two stories, "The Day It Snowed Tortillas" and "Juan Cigarron," will each be told in English and Spanish.

On Saturday, May 15, Love and Magic with Bennett Schneider brings to life two tales from Oscar Wilde about the magic made by love and compassion, and the love made possible by magic.

Finally, on Saturday, May 22, Shivani Thakkar weaves a story of great love, enchanted forests, an epic war and the birth of the Indian New Year celebration with Mythology, Magic, and Miracles, excerpted from Ramayana, one of India's best-known epic cannons of work.