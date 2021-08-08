11 West Productions' POSTCARDS FROM A BENCH Will Be Livestreamed This Month

Postcards from a Bench, a program of short comedies, will be livestreamed this month from 11 West Productions.

The production is written by John Doble, and produced and directed by JC Gafford.

Meet four couples who will change your ideas about love, in this show comprised of four short comedies.

Nothing New Under the Sun. An attractive woman encounters a school teacher relaxing on a park bench. She gives him an ultimatum: Go with her or die! Cast: Harry Fakouras and Kaylena Mann.

Try Try Again. A couple talk about what the Renaissance, World War II and Donald Trump have in common. Would you believe one hellava lot? Cast: Lexi Collins and Tucker Boggs.

Twilight Time. A comedy about suicide?? Strangers meet on a park bench with a common purpose-they've both decided to end it all. Spoiler alert: they don't. Cast: Carlos Gomez and Bita Arefnia.

ESP. A couple with a mischievous dog communicate so well they can read each other's minds? Really?? Cast: Alex Brown and Robert Kim.

DATES: Friday, August 20, 2021 at 8:00 p.m. PDT. Saturday, August 21 at 8:00 p.m. PDT. Sunday, August 22 at 3:00 p.m. PDT.

ADMISSION: $10. This is a virtual show. Registrants will be provided a streaming link.

ONLINE TICKETING: http://hff21.co/7123

ESTIMATED RUNNING TIME: 90 minutes

CONSUMER ADVISORY: Suggested for audiences age 16 to Adult.