Screen Stars Take The Stage In Andromeda's Sisters Fundraiser

On June 14th at Guild Hall in East Hampton, NY, Andromeda's Sisters presents short plays by women headlining Blythe Danner, Laura Gomez and Catherine Curtin (Orange is the New Black), Susie Essman (Curb Your Enthusiasm), Tamara Tunie (Law & Order) and Ellen Marie Dolan (As The World Turns) among others from playwrights Joy Behar, Lucy Boyle, Julia Jordan, Anna Ziegler, Liana Sonenclar, Margo Hammond and Suzanne Bradbeer.

The reading and meet and greet is part of a two-day gala in support of the Neo-Political Cowgirls' (https://www.npcowgirls.org/) professional work and arts education outreach in the Hamptons community, honoring women theater artists and advocates working hard for much needed positive change in our world.

June 23rd 10:30 to 1:30 at Guild Hall, Andromeda's sisters welcomes StateraArts' (http://stateraarts.org/) Director of Operations Sarah Greenman as she heads a workshop for women to dive deep for creative authenticity and courage to apply to our day-to-day-lives no matter your walk of life. Neo-Political Cowgirls Founder Kate Mueth with facilitate this most timely workshop.

Please note the additional conversation with Supreme Court Litigator Roberta Kaplan on June 22 is cancelled due to a scheduling conflict.

Friday, June 14th, John Drew Theater at Guild Hall, East Hampton, NY

7:00 - Cocktail Garden Party

8:00 - Performance of 7 One Act Plays by Women-Identifying Playwrights

Post Show - VIP Backstage Prosecco Meet and Greet

Sunday, June 23rd, John Drew Theater at Guild Hall, East Hampton, NY

10:30-1:30 - Women's Workshop For Creative Deep Diving and Interview/Conversation With Sarah Greenman of StateraArts interviewed by Kate Mueth, NPC Founder and Artistic Director

Tickets can be purchased https://www.npcowgirls.org/andromedas-sisters-2019





