Photos: Opening Night of Fahrenheit 451 at Bay Street Theater!

NOVEMBER 15, 2025, SAG HARBOR, NY — Bay Strect Theater's recent opening night of Fahrenheit 45/ lit up the stage with Ray Bradbury's iconic dystopian tale, reimagined in a vivid new production directed by Stephen Hamilton. The show captivated audiences with its gripping portrayal of a world where firemen burn books and independent thought is forbiddenuntil one fireman dares to question the system.

Presented with stunning visuals and emotional intensity, the production transported attendees into Bradbury's chilling universe. The audience watched as the narrative unfolded around themes of censorship, conformity, and couragean ever-timely reminder of the importance of critical thinking and the title's enduring relevance. Bay Street's adaptation showcased not only the power of live theater but also the power of a single individual's imagination to challenge the status quo.

Hamilton's inventive direction, paired with dynamic visual elements and a talented ensemble cast, brought Bradbury's story to life in bold and contemporary ways. The production embraced the novel's tension and beauty while inviting a new generation of theatergoers to reflect on freedom and the value of knowledge. The opening-night crowd responded enthusiastically and was visibly moved by the show's message, underscoring the production's impact long after the curtain fell.

The cast included J. Stephen Brantley, Bonnie Comley, Matthew Conlon, Nicole Marie Hunt, John Kroft, Stewart F. Lane, Daniela Mastropietro, Dan Pavacic, and Anna Francesca Schiavoni. The creative team included Stephen Hamilton (Director), Tracy Mitchell (Executive Director), Scott Schwartz (Artistic Director), Mike Billings (Scenic & Projections Designer), Rick Sordelet (Fight Director), Brian Clemente (Assistant Director), Yuka Silvera (Costume Designer), Garett Pembrook (Lighting Designer), David M. Brandenburg (Sound Designer), Murnane Casting (Additional Casting), Chris Daly (Production Stage Manager), Kat Hansell (Assistant Stage Manager), Alisha Kraus (Wardrobe Supervisor), and Hannah Corbett (Lighting & Technical Supervisor).

Bay Street Theater's Literature Live Sponsors included Alan & Annette Leve Family Foundation (initiated by Elise Leve), Klingenstein-Martell Foundation, Sunny and Abe Rosenberg Foundation, Kenneth L. Grief Foundation, The Neuwirth Foundation, The Bridgehampton Association, Town of Southampton, Stony Brook Southampton Hospital, Susan Dusenberry, Nancy Stearns, Riverhead Building

Supply.

For more information, visit: www.BayStreet.org

Photos by Eugene Gologursky with an additional photo from Phillip Lehans

Anna Francesca Schiavoni

Stewart F.Lane, Bonnie Comley, Jason Amis & Carrie Rebora Barratt

Cast of Fahrenheit 451 at Curtain Call

Brian Clemente, Stephen Hamilton, Tracy Mitchell and the cast of Fahrenheit 451

Dan Pavacic

Lynn Mestel, Tracy Mitchell & Hayes Roth

Nicole Marie Hunt

Simon Kinsella & David Fink

Stewart F. Lane & Chris Daly