Taylorville to Perform at Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts

🎭 NEW! Long Island Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Long Island & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts will present Taylorville, appearing on Sunday February 22 at 4:30pm.

Tickets are $46 - $66 including fees and can be purchased in person at 71 East Main Street in Patchogue, by phone at 631-207-1313, or online. Tickets will go on sale to the public on Friday, December 5, 2025 at 10:00AM.

Get ready to immerse yourself in the world of Taylor Swift like never before! "Taylorville" is your ticket to a night filled with chart-topping hits and cherished deep cuts. This dynamic tribute band, armed with unmatched musical talent, takes you on a journey through Taylor's iconic career. The stage comes alive with a stunning video wall production, adding a visual spectacle that complements the music perfectly. It's a tribute that'll make you sing, dance, and relive the magic of Taylor's songs. Don't miss this extraordinary homage to a pop sensation!

Taylorville is fan-sponsored and not endorsed by, directly affiliated with, maintained, authorized, or sponsored by TAS Rights Management, Taylor Swift, or their affiliated entities. All trademarks and copyrighted material pertaining to Taylor Swift's music, name, likeness, and related intellectual properties are the property of their respective owners. This tribute artist is independent and intended for entertainment and informational purposes only. We aim to honor and extend appreciation for Taylor Swift's music, ensuring that our performances and representations respect her artistry and copyright.