Bay Street Theater Celebrates Sag Saturdays Opening Day with New Workshops for Ages 7-14

Bay Street Theater will participate in the kickoff of Sag Saturdays on Saturday, December 13, 2025, with a welcoming lineup of youth and adult workshops that highlight creativity, performance, and community engagement. Sag Saturdays is Sag Harbor’s new monthly celebration of culture, cuisine, shopping, and the arts, taking place on the second Saturday of every month from December 2025 through June 2026.

Bay Street will begin the morning with Theatre Games Hour for ages 7–10, a lively and imaginative one-hour workshop from 10 to 11 AM that encourages young performers to move, create, and explore storytelling through theatre games, improv challenges, and group activities. This class is designed for all experience levels and is $15 for new students or free for those who have taken a Bay Street class in the last year. Registration information for this and all Sag Saturdays classes at Bay Street Theater is available at baystreet.org/education.

Immediately following, Bay Street will offer Improv Games Hour for ages 11–14 from 11 AM to 12 PM. This upbeat workshop invites teens to dive into spontaneous storytelling, character creation, listening skills, ensemble work, and the fun of saying “yes—and!” in a supportive atmosphere. The class is $15 for new students and free for returning students who call the Box Office to confirm. Details and registration links are available at baystreet.org/education.

Both morning workshops will be led by Bethany Dellapolla, Bay Street Theater’s Education Director. Bethany is an actress, director, choreographer, and teaching artist whose work includes Broadway Dance Center’s Triple Threat Program, Gateway Playhouse, and NexGen Youth Theatre in NYC. She has directed and choreographed more than fifty productions for young performers and adults, and her students have gone on to work on Broadway, in regional theater, and on TV and film. Bethany will also be on hand throughout the morning to answer questions about Bay Street’s education department and upcoming youth programs.

Sag Saturdays is a village-wide event that invites the community to explore the heart of Sag Harbor through open-door experiences, including gallery shows, author readings, live music, tastings, shopping, food and drink specials, and family-friendly activities. Events are held throughout the afternoon and evening on the second Saturday of each month, from December 13, 2025 through June 13, 2026.

Bay Street Theater is a year-round, not-for-profit professional theater and community cultural center in Sag Harbor, dedicated to innovating, educating, motivating, and entertaining a diverse community through the performing arts. For registration assistance or class inquiries, please contact the Box Office at 631-725-9500 or the administrative office at 631-725-0818. Additional information can be found at baystreet.org.