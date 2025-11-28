Ray Romano Helps Kick Off EVERYBODY LOVES RAYMOND Exhibit

🎭 NEW! Long Island Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Long Island & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Actor Ray Romano, the star of the hit sitcom Everybody Loves Raymond, was the guest of honor at a VIP preview party at the Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame (LIMEHOF) to preview its new exclusive exhibit Everybody Loves Raymond: Celebrating 30 Years. The exhibition opens to the public on November 28th at 11am at its Stony Brook location at 97 Main Street.

"This is a super surreal moment in my life," Romano said. "This is the closest I come to time travel to be here in this museum exhibit. The job they've done is unbelievable and it's just a crazy special thing to experience this 20 years later. "

LIMEHOF Chairman and exhibit Executive Producer Ernie Canadeo addressed the guests.

"It's amazing that two years ago we stood right here and launched the Billy Joel exhibit with Billy Joel," Canadeo said. "That (exhibit) ran for two years. And I'm absolutely thrilled to be able to launch the 'Everybody Loves Raymond exhibit with Ray Romano."

To which Romano jokingly replied, "But I only get one year."

Also in attendance was Rory Rosegarten, Ray Romano's manager and an Executive Producer of 'Everybody Loves Raymond' and show Producer and writer Tom Caltabiano. Both were very strong supporters of the exhibit, as is show creator Philip Rosenthal.

The display will be comprised of elements from the Paley exhibit and include the 70-foot-long set from the show's 30th Anniversary TV special, which airs on CBS, November 24th.

"To the gang's credit, 'Everybody Loves Raymond' has become a major worldwide phenomenon," Rosegarten said. "The show was set on Long Island, and since the Barone family lived in Lynbrook, and Ray was a Newsday reporter on the show, it makes sense for the exhibit to be here. I'm very proud to see it honored at LIMEHOF."

Tom Caltabiano contributed many of his personal photos for display as part of the exhibit. Caltabiano took over 30K behind the scenes photos during the shows 9 year run from 1996 to 2005, making it the most photographed show in TV history. He says he is happy the set will be preserved and accessible to fans to experience part of the iconic show in a new way.

"To me, knowing that this set would have been struck and thrown into a dumpster, "Caltabiano said. "So, the idea that this (set) is preserved for another year and possibly longer... I'm glad well be able to share this experience that was home to Raymond for 9 years."

The Everybody Loves Raymond: Celebrating 30 Years exhibit is presented by Catholic Health. This is the first time a complete exhibition of this scale has been assembled for public display. The exhibit-to be designed by LIMEHOF Creative Director and renowned designer Kevin O'Callaghan-will be a completely immersive experience. Visitors can walk into the world of the Barone family and explore their home through original studio sets. The sets include the living room, the kitchen, and other areas of the house. Visitors will also be able to see a variety of iconic items, including original clothing, the famous fork and spoon, and the Christmas toaster, among other classic items from the series. Multimedia clips-including behind the scenes and rare out-takes and a range of videos related to the show-will play in LIMEHOF's surround sound theater.

In addition to the new exhibit, LIMEHOF will also feature The Billy Joel Collection, from the Billy Joel Archives, which will include items on loan from the Billy Joel Archives that have never been on public display.

Tickets are on sale on LIMEHOF's website. The tickets include access to The Everybody Loves Raymond Exhibition, The Billy Joel Collection, from the Billy Joel Archives, Surround Sound Theater, and The Hall of Fame Room, which features rare memorabilia and info from over 140 Inductees and events. This will include 'LIMEHOF's Sunday Concert Series,' with Long Island Musicians playing original music, and 'Local Filmmaker Series: Selected Saturdays.' Check the event schedule for details.