First Standings Announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Long Island Awards; WEST SIDE STORY Leads Best Musical!

The first standings have been released for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Long Island Awards. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!
The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. Winners will be announced in January.
This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.
2025 BroadwayWorld Long Island Standings
Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance
Full Company
- SOMEWHERE BEYOND THE SEA
- CM Performing Arts Center
19%
Anthony Mastrangelo
- MISCAST CABARET
- James Street Players
17%
Alyssa Seminaro
- WINTER WISHES
- Lighthouse Repertory Theatre Company
14%
Stagedoor Cabarets
- HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS
- Hardscrabble Theater
11%
Stephen Anastasia
- WINTER WISHES
- Lighthouse Repertory Theatre Company
10%
Jacklyn Lisi
- WINTER WISHES
- Lighthouse Repertory Theatre Company
9%
Kenny Kopolovicz
- SUMMER POPS CONCERT SERIES
- West Islip Symphony Orchestra
8%
Stagedoor Cabarets
- AS IF: A SLEEPOVER MUSICAL REVIEW
- Hardscrabble Theater
8%
Joe Mankowski
- WINTER WISHES
- Lighthouse Repertory Theatre Company
4%Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Trent Soyster
- FOOTLOOSE
- The John W. Engeman Theater
13%
Gabby Dean
- VINCENT
- Post Theatre Company
10%
Kevin Burns
- ANYTHING GOES
- CM Performing Arts Center
10%
Anna Moceri
- JEKYLL & HYDE
- CM Performing Arts Center
7%
Vincent Ortega
- SISTER ACT
- The Argyle Theater
6%
Alyssa Kelly
- LEGALLY BLONDE
- Sunrise Theatre Company
5%
Debbie Roche
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- The Argyle Theater
4%
Meghan Park
- JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAM COAT
- Patio Players
4%
Morgan Faye Neuhedel
- INTO THE WOODS
- Lighthouse Repertory Theatre Company
4%
David Grindrod
- THE MUSIC MAN
- The Argyle Theater
4%
Tommie Gibbons
- BLOODY BLOODY ANDREW JACKSON
- South Shore Theatre Experience
4%
Kevin Burns
- A CHRISTMAS STORY
- CM Performing Arts Center
4%
Matt Quinn
- ONCE UPON A MATTRESS
- Stage 74 Star Playhouse
3%
Justin Cimmino
- A WANING GIBBOUS MOON
- Alternative Theatre Company
3%
Ruben Fernandez
- JIMMY BUFFETT'S ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE
- CM Performing Arts Center
3%
Emily Vaeth
- ROMEO & JULIET
- South Shore Theatre Experience
3%
Emily Vaeth
- NIGHT OF THE LIVING DEAD
- South Shore Theatre Experience
2%
Felicity Stiverson
- WAITRESS
- John W. Engeman Theater
2%
Morgan Faye Neuhedel
- A BRONX TALE
- Lighthouse Repertory Theatre Company
2%
Mandy Modic
- CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY
- John W. Engeman Theater
2%
Steven Rodriguez
- BANDSTAND
- Sunrise Theatre Company
2%
Kristina Georgilis
- ROMEO & JULIET
- South Shore Theatre Experience
1%
Krystyna Resavy
- SOUTH PACIFIC
- John W. Engeman Theater
1%Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Dustin Cross
- FOOTLOOSE
- The John W. Engeman Theater
11%
Amanda Scanze
- THE MUSIC MAN
- The Argyle Theater
9%
Ronald R. Green III
- JEKYLL & HYDE
- CM Performing Arts Center
8%
Joe Kassner
- INTO THE WOODS
- Lighthouse Repertory Theatre Company
8%
Amanda Scanze
- SISTER ACT
- The Argyle Theater
7%
Tricia Buckley
- DISENCHANTED!
- Hardscrabble Theater
6%
Barbara Kirby & Jordan Coene
- BANDSTAND
- Sunrise Theatre Company
4%
Ronnie Green
- GREASE
- CM Performing Arts Center
4%
Joe Kassner
- ONCE UPON A MATTRESS
- Stage 74 Star Playhouse
4%
Janine Loesch
- A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE
- Modern Classics Theater
4%
Joe Kassner
- CORIOLANUS
- Carriage House Players
4%
Janine Loesch
- ROMEO & JULIET
- South Shore Theatre Experience
3%
Stephen Ness
- LEADING LADIES
- North Fork Community Theatre
3%
Wendy Grimm
- THE HOURS ARE FEMININE
- EastLine Theatre
3%
Janine Loesch
- BLOODY BLOODY ANDREW JACKSON
- South Shore Theatre Experience
3%
Dustin Cross
- SOUTH PACIFIC
- John W. Engeman Theater
3%
Donovan Molinaro
- LEGALLY BLONDE
- Sunrise Theatre Company
3%
Amanda Scanze
- JERSEY BOYS
- The Argule Theater
2%
Lynn Adler & Wendy Grimm
- EMMA
- EastLine Theatre
2%
Steven Prendergast
- AGNES OF GOD
- South Shore Theatre Experience
2%
Kami Crary
- A BRONX TALE
- Lighthouse Repertory Theatre Company
2%
Lynn Adler & Wendy Grimm
- YENTL
- EastLine Theatre
2%
Sherri Kfare
- BLITHE SPIRIT
- Lighthouse Repertory Theatre Company
1%
Rachel Amelia
- SEASCAPE
- South Shore Theatre Experience
1%
Teresa LeBrun
- BOEING BEOING
- Hampton Theatre Company
1%Best Dance Production FOOTLOOSE
- John W. Engeman Theater
51%ANYTHING GOES
- CM Performing Arts Center
32%JOSPEH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAM COAT
- Patio Players
16%Best Direction Of A Musical
Alyssa Kakis
- VINCENT
- Post Theatre Company
11%
Tommy Ranieri
- FOOTLOOSE
- The John W. Engeman Theater
9%
Mitchell Walker
- HAIRSPRAY
- Five Towns College Performing Arts Center
7%
Rita Sarli
- DISENCHANTED!
- Hardscrabble Theater
6%
Jerome Vivona
- INTO THE WOODS
- Post Theatre Company
6%
Mitchell Walker
- GUYS & DOLLS
- Five Towns College Performing Arts Center
6%
Patrick Campbell
- JEKYLL & HYDE
- CM Performing Arts Center
5%
Tony Chiofalo
- INTO THE WOODS
- Lighthouse Repertory Theatre Company
4%
Kevin Burns
- ANYTHING GOES
- CM Performing Arts Center
4%
Evan Pappas
- THE MUSIC MAN
- The Argyle Theater
4%
Tommie Gibbons
- BLOODY BLOODY ANDREW JACKSON
- South Shore Theatre Experience
4%
Evan Pappas
- SISTER ACT
- The Argyle Theater
4%
Bruce Grossman
- BEAUTIFUL
- Cultural Arts Playhouse
3%
Kevin Burns
- A CHRISTMAS STORY
- CM Performing Arts Center
3%
Richard Buckley
- THE SOUND OF MUSIC
- Herrick's Players
3%
Matt Quinn
- ONCE UPON A MATTRESS
- Stage 74 Star Playhouse
3%
Jess Ader-Ferretti
- RENT
- CM Performing Arts Center
3%
Hunter Foster
- SOUTH PACIFIC
- John W. Engeman Theater
3%
Tony Frangipane
- SWEENEY TODD
- Cultural Arts Playhouse
3%
Tony Chiofalo
- ANASTASIA
- Lighthouse Repertory Theatre Company
2%
Patrick Campbell
- BEAUTIFUL
- Cm Performing Arts Center
2%
Samantha Eagle
- LITTLE WOMEN
- CAP Merrick
2%
Scott Weinstein
- COME FROM AWAY
- John W. Engeman Theater
2%
Todd Underwood
- JERSEY BOYS
- The Argyle Theater
1%
Taneisha Corbin
- CHILDREN OF EDEN
- CAP Merrick
1%Best Direction Of A Play
Kaelem Von Camper
- DOG SEES GOD
- Studio Theatre at FTC Performing Arts Center
10%
Olivia Galligan
- THE BOOK CLUB
- Post Theatre Company
8%
Patrick Campbell
- ALL THAT MATTERS
- CM Performing Arts Center
8%
David Krasner
- HOUSE OF BLUE LEAVES
- Studio Theatre at FTC Performing Arts Center
6%
Julie Lorson
- 5 LESBIANS EATING A QUICHE
- Modern Classics Theater
5%
Catherine Clyne
- BOEING BOEING
- Hampton Theatre Company
5%
Anjor Khadilkar
- LITTLE WOMEN
- EastLine Theatre
5%
Emily Vaeth
- A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE
- Modern Classics
4%
Jacklyn Lisi
- BLITHE SPIRIT
- Lighthouse Repertory Theatre Company
4%
Emily Vaeth
- ROMEO & JULIET
- South Shore Theatre Experience
4%
Joe Marshall
- A WANING GIBBOUS MOON
- Alternative Theatre Company
4%
Thaddeus Plezia
- WHERE WE'RE BORN
- South Shore Theatre Experience
3%
Evan Donellan
- CORIOLANUS
- Carriage House Players
3%
Jordan Hue
- OTHELLO
- Carriage House Players
3%
Robert Horn
- LEADING LADIES
- North Fork Community Theatre
3%
Sam Everett
- MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING
- Studio Theatre LI
3%
Nicole Savin
- YENTL
- EastLine Theatre
2%
Lynn Antunovich
- DOUBT
- Studio Theatre of Long Island
2%
Marian Waller
- AGNES OF GOD
- South Shore Theatre Experience
2%
Cathy Cline
- THE SEAFARER
- Hardscrabble Theater
2%
George A. Loizides
- WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF?
- Hampton Theatre Company
2%
Jes Almeida
- NIGHT OF THE LIVING DEAD
- South Shore Theatre Experience
2%
Megan Laguna
- THE HOURS ARE FEMININE
- EastLine Theatre
2%
Patrick Finn
- SEASCAPE
- South Shore Theatre Experience
2%
Mary Powers
- NOW AND THEN
- Hampton Theatre Company
1%Best Ensemble HAIRSPRAY
- Five Towns College Performing Arts Center
10%GUYS & DOLLS
- Five Towns College Performing Arts Center
9%FOOTLOOSE
- John W. Engeman Theater
7%VINCENT
- Post Theatre Company
7%INTO THE WOODS
- Chimera Players
5%JEKYLL & HYDE
- CM Performing Arts Center
5%JERSEY BOYS
- The Argyle Theater
4%DISENCHANTED!
- Hardscrabble Theater
4%THE BOOK CLUB
- Post Theatre Company
4%COME FROM AWAY
- John W. Engeman Theater
3%SISTER ACT
- The Argyle Theater
3%RENT
- CM Performing Arts Center
3%SWEENEY TODD
- Cultural Arts Playhouse
3%THE MUSIC MAN
- The Argyle Theater
2%DOG SEES GOD
- Studio Theatre at FTC Performing Arts Center
2%WAITRESS
- John W. Engeman Theater
2%LEADING LADIES
- North Fork Community Theatre
2%ANYTHING GOES
- CM Performing Arts Center
2%BLOODY BLOODY ANDREW JACKSON
- South Shore Theatre Experience
2%A WANING GIBBOUS MOON
- Alternative Theatre Company
2%SILENCE THE MUSICAL
- South Shore Theatre Experience
2%LITTLE WOMEN
- EastLine Theatre
1%A BRONX TALE
- Lighthouse Repertory Theatre Company
1%FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- The Argyle Theater
1%ROCK OF AGES
- CM Performing Arts Center
1%Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Keith Jones
- JEKYLL & HYDE
- CM Performing Arts Center
13%
Juliette Kealy
- HAIRSPRAY
- Five Towns College Performing Arts Center
12%
Tony Chiofalo
- INTO THE WOODS
- Lighthouse Repertory Theatre Company
11%
David Shocket
- GUYS & DOLLS
- Five Towns College Performing Arts Center
10%
John Burkland
- FOOTLOOSE
- John W. Engeman Theater
9%
David Sexton
- THE MUSIC MAN
- The Argyle theater
6%
Glenn Rivano
- DISENCHANTED!
- Hardscrabble Theater
5%
Christopher Chambers
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- The Argyle Theater
5%
Eric Norbury
- JERSEY BOYS
- The Argyle Theater
5%
John Vaiano
- DOUBT
- Studio Theatre of Long Island
4%
Nicole Savin
- THE HOURS ARE FEMININE
- EastLine Theatre
4%
Thaddeus C. Plezia
- ROMEO & JULIET
- South Shore Theatre Experience
4%
Thaddeus C. Plezia
- NIGHT OF THE LIVING DEAD
- South Shore Theatre Experience
3%
John Salutz
- SISTER ACT
- The Argyle Theater
3%
Steven Prendergast
- AGNES OF GOD
- South Shore Theatre Experience
2%
Joey Tito
- BANDSTAND
- Sunrise Theatre Company
2%
Tony Chiofalo
- BLITHE SPIRIT
- Lighthouse Repertory Theatre Company
2%
Sebastian Paczynski
- NOW AND THEN
- Hampton Theatre Company
1%Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Felipe Rondon
- GUYS & DOLLS
- Five Towns College Performing Arts Center
10%
Matt DeMaria
- VINCENT
- Post Theatre Company
9%
Felipe Rondon
- HAIRSPRAY
- Five Towns College Performing Arts Center
8%
Carl Hottinger
- JEKYLL & HYDE
- CM Performing Arts Center
8%
Cole P. Abod
- FOOTLOOSE
- The John W. Engeman Theater
7%
Brian Sweeney
- BANDSTAND
- Sunrise Theatre Company
6%
Matthew Surico
- ROCK OF AGES
- CM Performing Arts Center
6%
Leah Raquel Petragila
- DISENCHANTED!
- Hardscrabble Theater
5%
Samantha Free
- ANYTHING GOES
- CM Performing Arts Center
5%
Gina Salvia
- INTO THE WOODS
- Post Theatre Company
5%
Jonathan Brenner
- SISTER ACT
- The Argyle Theater
4%
Alec Bart
- SOUTH PACIFIC
- John W. Engeman Theater
4%
Justino Tesoro
- BLOODY BLOODY ANDREW JACKSON
- South Shore Theatre Experience
4%
Matthew Stern
- COME FROM AWAY
- John W. Engeman Theater
4%
Jared Glazer
- SWEENEY TODD
- Cultural Arts Playhouse
3%
Jonathan Brenner
- JERSEY BOYS
- The Argyle Theater
3%
Joseph Mankowski
- INTO THE WOODS
- Lighthouse Repertory Theatre Company
3%
Jonathan Brenner
- THE MUSIC MAN
- The Argyle Theater
3%
Chris Coffey
- HEARTBREAK HOTEL
- John W. Engeman Theater
3%
Joseph Mankowski
- A BRONX TALE
- Lighthouse Repertory Theatre Company
2%Best Musical INTO THE WOODS
- Post Theatre Company
8%HAIRSPRAY
- Five Towns College Performing Arts Center
8%FOOTLOOSE
- John W. Engeman Theater
6%VINCENT
- Post Theatre Company
6%GUYS & DOLLS
- Five Towns College Performing Arts Center
6%JEKYLL & HYDE
- CM Performing Arts Center
6%RENT
- CM Performing Arts Center
6%INTO THE WOODS
- Lighthouse Repertory Theatre Company
5%DISENCHANTED!
- Hardscrabble Theater
5%JERSEY BOYS
- The Argyle Theater
4%WAITRESS
- John W. Engeman Theater
3%BEAUTY AND THE BEAST
- CM Performing Arts Center
3%THE SOUND OF MUSIC
- Herrick's Players
3%SISTER ACT
- The Argyle Theater
3%COME FROM AWAY
- John W. Engeman Theater
3%BLOODY BLOODY ANDREW JACKSON
- South Shore Theatre Experience
3%ANYTHING GOES
- CM Performing Arts Center
3%ONCE UPON A MATTRESS
- Stage 74 Star Playhouse
2%JIMMY BUFFETT'S ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE
- CM Performing Arts Center
2%LITTLE WOMEN
- CAP Merrick
2%THE MUSIC MAN
- The Argyle Theater
2%LEGALLY BLONDE
- Sunrise Theatre Company
2%INTO THE WOODS
- Chimera Players
2%JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAM COAT
- Patio Players
2%A BRONX TALE
- Lighthouse repertory theatre company
1%Best New Play Or Musical ALL THAT MATTERS
- CM Performing Arts Center
43%THE BOOK CLUB
- Post Theatre Company
31%VINCENT
- Post Theatre Company
26%Best Performer In A Musical
Karina Gallagher
- FOOTLOOSE
- John W. Engeman Theater
10%
Jackie Bakewell
- INTO THE WOODS
- Lighthouse Repertory Theatre
8%
Abigail Rentas
- DISENCHANTED!
- Hardscrabble Theater
6%
Aeja Barrows
- SISTER ACT
- The Argyle Theater
5%
Courtney O’Shea
- JEKYLL & HYDE
- CM Performing Arts Center
4%
Tanner Gleeson
- FOOTLOOSE
- The John W. Engeman Theater
4%
Wes Kreit
- ONCE UPON A MATTRESS
- Stage 74 Star Playhouse
4%
Veronica Fox
- ANYTHING GOES
- CM Performing Arts Center
4%
Jon Rivera
- JEKYLL & HYDE
- CM Performing Arts Center
3%
Nicole Oliva
- THE SOUND OF MUSIC
- Herrick's Players
3%
JK Larkin
- BLOODY BLOODY ANDREW JACKSON
- South Shore Theatre Experience
3%
Andrew J Koehler
- INTO THE WOODS
- Lighthouse Repertory Theatre
3%
Calvin Zanetti
- A BRONX TALE
- Lighthouse Repertory Theatre Company
3%
Lillian Daley
- HAIRSPRAY
- Five Towns College Performing Arts Center
2%
Daphne Jackins
- INTO THE WOODS
- Post Theatre Company
2%
Bobby Peterson
- JEKYLL & HYDE
- CM Performing Arts Center
2%
Patrick Campbell
- RENT
- CM Performing Arts Center
2%
Anthony Mastrangelo
- INTO THE WOODS
- Chimera Players
2%
Christina Decicco
- COME FROM AWAY
- John W. Engeman Theater
2%
Domenick Napoli
- MATILDA
- Cultural Arts Playhouse
2%
Sadie Mathers
- MATILDA
- Theatre Three
2%
Jacklyn Lisi
- INTO THE WOODS
- Lighthouse Repertory Theatre
1%
Solomon Buchman
- THE SOUND OF MUSIC
- Herrick's Players
1%
Carly Sesti
- SEUSSICAL
- SUNRISE THEATRE COMPANY
1%
Danny Rothman
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- The Argyle Theater
1%Best Performer In A Play
Alex McLaughlin
- DOG SEES GOD
- Studio Theatre at FTC Performing Arts Center
13%
Andy Ruggeri
- THE BOOK CLUB
- Post Theatre Company
9%
John Mcgowan
- WHERE WE'RE BORN
- South Shore Theatre Experience
6%
Victor Manuel Calcano IV
- DOG SEES GOD
- Studio Theatre at FTC Performing Arts Center
4%
Brendan Noble
- ALL THAT MATTERS
- CM Performing Arts Center
4%
Rita Sarli
- FIVE LESBIANS EATING A QUICHE
- Modern Classics Theater
4%
Zack Johnson
- CORIOLANUS
- Carriage House Players
4%
Abril López Ruiz
- THE HOURS ARE FEMININE
- EastLine Theatre
4%
Tim Smith
- A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE
- Modern Classics Theater
3%
Christina O’Shea
- AS BEES IN HONEY DROWN
- Modern Classics Theater
3%
Justin Cimmino
- WANING GIBBOUS MOON
- BACCA Arts Center
3%
Michael Devereaux
- THE LION IN WINTER
- Theatre Box of Floral Park
3%
Kayla Murray
- ALL THAT MATTERS
- CM Performing Arts Center
3%
Jess Ader-Ferretti
- ALL THAT MATTERS
- CM Performing Arts Center
2%
Heather Neumar
- CRIMES OF THE HEART
- South Shore Theatre Experience
2%
Hans Paul Hendrickson
- ALL THAT MATTERS
- CM Performing Arts Center
2%
Emily Nadler
- AGNES OF GOD
- South Shore Theatre Experience
2%
Andrew Botsford
- WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF?
- Hampton Theatre Company
2%
Kami Crary
- BIRTHDAY CANDLES
- Lighthouse Repertory Theatre
2%
Kayla Murry
- AGNES OF GOD
- South Shore Theatre Experience
2%
Meredith Spencer
- FIVE LESBIANS EATING A QUICHE
- Modern Classics Theater
2%
Emily Nadler
- DOUBT
- Studio Theatre of Long Island
2%
Danielle McCartney
- DOUBT
- Studio Theatre of Long Island
2%
Amy Benjamin
- KING LEAR
- EastLine Theatre
2%
Kevin Callaghan
- CORIOLANUS
- Carriage House Players
1%Best Play DOG SEES GOD
- Studio Theatre at FTC Performing Arts Center
10%ALL THAT MATTERS
- CM Performing Arts Center
8%THE BOOK CLUB
- Post Theatre Company
7%LEADING LADIES
- North Fork Community Theatre
7%THE LION IN WINTER
- Theatre Box of Floral Park
7%ROMEO & JULIET
- South Shore Theatre Experience
6%FIVE LESBIANS EATING A QUICHE
- Modern Classics Theater
5%CORIOLANUS
- Carriage House Players
4%NIGHT OF THE LIVING DEAD
- South Shore Theatre Experience
4%HOUSE OF BLUE LEAVES
- Studio Theatre at FTC Performing Arts Center
4%A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE
- Modern Classics Theater
4%AGNES OF GOD
- South Shore Theatre Experience
3%WHERE WE'RE BORN
- South Shore Theatre Experience
3%FOUR WEDDINGS AND AN ELVIS
- Theater Box
2%NOW AND THEN
- Hampton Theatre Company
2%WANING GIBBOUS MOON
- BACCA Arts Center
2%A WANING GIBBOUS MOON
- Alternative Theatre Company
2%BLITHE SPIRIT
- Lighthouse Repertory Theatre Company
2%BIRTHDAY CANDLES
- Lighthouse Repertory Theatre Company
2%DOUBT
- Studio Theatre of Long Island
2%YENTL
- EastLine Theatre
2%KING LEAR
- EastLine Theatre
2%THE HOURS ARE FEMININE
- EastLine Theatre
1%BOEING BOEING
- Hampton Theatre Company
1%WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF?
- Hampton Theatre Company
1%Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Mitchell Walker
- HAIRSPRAY
- Five Towns College Performing Arts Center
10%
John Mazzarella
- JEKYLL & HYDE
- CM Performing Arts Center
9%
Vincent Gunn
- VINCENT
- Post Theatre Company
8%
Danny Bishop
- DOUBT
- Studio Theatre of Long Island
7%
Kyle Dixon
- FOOTLOOSE
- The John W. Engeman Theater
6%
Elizabeth Olson
- THE MUSIC MAN
- The Argyle Theater
6%
Brad Morrison
- SWEENEY TODD
- Cultural Arts Playhouse
6%
Denise Hagen
- INTO THE WOODS
- Lighthouse Repertory Theatre
6%
Vincent Gunn
- INTO THE WOODS
- Post Theatre Company
5%
Kyle Dixon
- COME FROM AWAY
- John W. Engeman Theater
5%
Scott Aronow
- GUYS & DOLLS
- Five Towns College Performing Arts Center
5%
Spencer DeStefano
- BLITHE SPIRIT
- Lighthouse Repertory Theatre Company
4%
Lynn Voltaggio
- THE SOUND OF MUSIC
- Herrick's Players
3%
Michelle Savin
- THE HOURS ARE FEMININE
- EastLine Theatre
3%
Stephen Ness (Set Decoration), Robert Taylor (Set Design/Construction)
- LEADING LADIES
- North Fork Community Theatre
3%
Joe DiPetro
- THE SEAFARER
- Hardscrabble Theater
3%
Sabrinna Cox
- SISTER ACT
- The Argyle Theater
3%
Ian Fried
- A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE
- Modern Classics Theater
2%
Meg Sexton
- NOW AND THEN
- Hampton Theatre Company
2%
Thaddeus C. Plezia
- NIGHT OF THE LIVING DEAD
- South Shore Theatre Experience
2%
Thaddeus Plezia/Steven Prendergast
- SEASCAPE
- South Shore Theatre Experience
1%
Rian Romeo
- INTO THE WOODS
- Lighthouse Repertory Theatre
1%
Thaddeus C. Plezia
- WHERE WE'RE BORN
- South Shore Theatre Experience
1%
Thaddeus C. Plezia
- CRIMES OF THE HEART
- South Shore Theatre Experience
1%
Thaddeus C. Plezia
- SEASCAPE
- South Shore Theatre Experience
1%Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Laura Shubert
- FOOTLOOSE
- The John W. Engeman Theater
14%
Matthew Walsh
- DESCENDANTS: THE MUSICAL
- The Argyle Theater
9%
Laura Shubert
- COME FROM AWAY
- John W. Engeman Theater
9%
Alyssa Jayson
- DOUBT
- Studio Theatre of Long Island
8%
Kimberly O’Loughlin
- SISTER ACT
- The Argyle Theater
8%
Brandon Lake
- BANDSTAND
- Sunrise Theatre Company
7%
Jen LoPresti
- BIRTHDAY CANDLES
- Lighthouse Repertory Theatre Company
7%
Jacklyn Lisi and Andrew Koehler
- BLITHE SPIRIT
- Lighthouse Repertory Theatre Company
6%
Kimberly O’Loughlin
- JERSEY BOYS
- The Argyle Theater
5%
Paul DeFilippo
- AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE
- EastLine Theatre
5%
Jennifer LoPresti
- BIRTHDAY CANDLES
- Lighthouse Repertory Theatre Company
5%
Kimberly O’Loughlin
- THE MUSIC MAN
- The Argyle Theater
5%
Patrick Finn
- SEASCAPE
- South Shore Theatre Experience
5%
Patrick Finn
- CRIMES OF THE HEART
- South Shore Theatre Experience
4%
Jacklyn Lisi
- BLITHE SPIRIT
- Lighthouse Repertory Theatre Company
4%Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Ella Beiser
- GUYS & DOLLS
- Five Towns College Performing Arts Center
11%
Iris Santos
- DISENCHANTED!
- Hardscrabble Theater
9%
Lacey Cornell
- BEAUTY AND THE BEAST
- Cm Performing Arts Center
8%
A’Shya Dawson
- HAIRSPRAY
- Five Towns College Performing Arts Center
6%
Alex McLaughlin
- HAIRSPRAY
- Five Towns College Performing Arts Center
5%
Amanda Bruton
- SISTER ACT
- The Argyle Theater
4%
Frankie Ferrer
- VINCENT
- Post Theatre Company
3%
Caroline Daniels
- VINCENT
- Post Theatre Company
3%
Courtney O’Shea
- BEAUTIFUL
- CM Performing Arts Center
3%
Amanda Luong
- INTO THE WOODS
- Lighthouse Repertory Theatre Company
3%
Dan Fenaughty
- FOOTLOOSE
- The John W. Engeman Theater
3%
Megan Reis
- DISENCHANTED!
- Hardscrabble Theater
3%
Kayla Joya
- VINCENT
- Post Theatre Company
2%
Keith Jones
- BEAUTY AND THE BEAST
- CM Performing Arts Center
2%
Zarai Rosa
- HAIRSPRAY
- Five Towns College Performing Arts Center
2%
Grace Ellis Solomon
- FOOTLOOSE
- The John W. Engeman Theater
2%
Calvin Zanetti
- INTO THE WOODS
- Lighthouse Repertory Theatre Company
2%
Joseph Weitekamp
- ONCE UPON A MATTRESS
- Stage 74 Star Playhouse
2%
Alec Nevin
- SOUTH PACIFIC
- John W. Engeman Theater
2%
Michael Krulder
- BEAUTIFUL
- CM Performing Arts Center
2%
Jojo Minasi
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- The Argyle Theater
2%
Meghan Park
- OKLAHOMA!
- Theatre Guild of Oceanside
2%
Anni Rubi
- JERSEY BOYS
- The Argyle Theater
2%
Lou DeScalzo
- BLOODY BLOODY ANDREW JACKSON
- South Shore Theatre Experience
1%
Danny Bishop
- HAIRSPRAY
- Studio Theatre of Long Island
1%Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Gaia Tini
- DOG SEES GOD
- Studio Theatre at FTC Performing Arts Center
11%
Delia Hartman
- THE BOOK CLUB
- Post Theatre Company
9%
John Mcgowan
- A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE
- Modern Classics Theater
7%
Victoria Kay
- LITTLE WOMEN
- EastLine Theatre
7%
Amanda Griemsmann
- WHO'S AFRIAD OF VIRGINIA WOOLF?
- Hampton Theatre Company
6%
Alek Lewis
- LEADING LADIES
- North Fork Community Theatre
5%
Tammy Dorsa
- CORIOLANUS
- Carriage House Players
4%
Jenna Halvorsen
- LITTLE WOMEN
- CAP Merrick
3%
Jeremy Thomas
- DOG SEES GOD
- Studio Theatre at FTC Performing Arts Center
3%
Jeff Pangburn
- A WANING GIBBOUS MOON
- Alternative Theatre Company
3%
Julianna Viviani
- LITTLE WOMEN
- EastLine Theatre
3%
Kevin Russo
- BIRTHDAY CANDLES
- Lighthouse Repertory Theatre Company
3%
Dan Schindlar
- CORIOLANUS
- Carriage House Players
2%
Jules Donohue
- A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE
- Modern Classics Theater
2%
Dana Tortora
- A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM
- Carriage House Players
2%
Emily Vaeth
- BOEING BOEING
- Hampton Theatre Company
2%
Rosie Collette
- ROMEO & JULIET
- South Shore Theatre Experience
2%
Cadence Meier
- WHERE WE'RE BORN
- South Shore Theatre Experience
2%
Joan St Onge
- BLITHE SPIRIT
- Lighthouse Repertory Theatre Company
2%
Logan Taylor
- ALMOST, MAINE
- Manes Studio Theater Long ISland
2%
Carl DiModugno
- THE HOURS ARE FEMININE
- EastLine Theatre
2%
Cameron Eastland
- WHO'S AFRIAD OF VIRGINIA WOOLF?
- Hampton Theatre Company
2%
Deanna Ibrahim
- EMMA
- EastLine Theatre
2%
Sheilah Barksdale
- DOUBT
- Studio Theatre of Long Island
2%
Emily Vaeth
- WHERE WE'RE BORN
- South Shore Theatre Experience
1%Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production DESCENDANTS: THE MUSICAL
- John W. Engeman Theater
21%SCHOOL OF ROCK
- North Fork Community Theatre
11%ELF
- South Shore Theatre Experience
11%CINDERELLA
- Sunrise Theatre Company
10%GOOSEBUMPS: THE PHANTOM OF THE AUDITORIUM
- CM Performing Arts Center
9%FROSTY!
- John W. Engeman Theater
8%MADIGASCAR
- John W. Engeman Theater
7%ELEPHANT AND PIGGIE
- CM Performing Arts Center
7%STUDIO THEATRE LONG ISLAND
- Manes Theatre
6%FLAT STANLEY
- CM Performing Arts Center
5%THE RAINBOW FISH
- Sunrise Theatre Company
5%Favorite Local Theatre
The John W. Engeman Theater
15%
Five Towns College Performing Arts Center
14%
CM Performing Arts Center
10%
Post Theatre Company
9%
South Shore Theatre Experience
5%
John W. Engeman Theater
5%
Theater Three
5%
Hardscrabble Theater
4%
Lighthouse Repertory Theatre Company
4%
North Fork Community Theatre
3%
Theatre Box of Floral Park
3%
EastLine Theatre
3%
Cultural Arts Playhouse
3%
Alternative Theatre Company
3%
Modern Classics Theater
3%
Carriage House Players
2%
James Street Players
2%
Lighthouse Repertory Theatre
2%
Sunrise Theatre Company
1%
Hampton Theatre Company
1%
CAP Merrick
1%
Gilbert and Sullivan Light Opera Company of Long Island
1%
Chimera Players
1%
Bay Street Theater
0%