Patchogue Theatre Announces STRAIGHT NO CHASER - SUMMER: THE 90S PART 2

Tickets will go on sale to the public on Friday, February 14, 2025 at 10:00AM.

By: Feb. 10, 2025
Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts has announced Straight No Chaser - Summer: The 90s Part 2 appearing on Tuesday, July 15, 2025 at 8:00PM. Tickets will go on sale to the public on Friday, February 14, 2025 at 10:00AM.

If the phrase “male a cappella group” conjures up an image of students in blue blazers, ties, and khakis singing traditional college songs on ivied campuses... think again. Straight No Chaser (SNC) are neither strait-laced nor straight-faced, but neither are they vaudeville-style kitsch. They have emerged as a phenomenon with a massive fanbase and a long list of accomplishments including 2 RIAA Gold Certified albums, over 1.5 million concert tickets sold, over 1 billion streams on Pandora, and over 2 million albums sold worldwide. Straight No Chaser is the real deal, the captivating sound of nine unadulterated human voices coming together to make extraordinary music that is moving people in a fundamental sense... and with a sense of humor.

Tickets are $59 - $89 including fees and can be purchased in person at 71 East Main Street in Patchogue, by phone at 631-207-1313, or online at: https://ci.ovationtix.com/34780/performance/11594707





