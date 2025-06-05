PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL is Coming to The Gateway in June

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Fall in love all over again with one of the most beloved romances of the 90s - Pretty Woman: The Musical! The classic film, starring Julia Roberts and Richard Gere, is now a hit musical! On stage at The Gateway Playhouse in Bellport, NY, from June 20 – July 13, 2025.

Once upon a time in the late '80s, unlikely soulmates Vivian and Edward overcame all odds to find each other… and themselves. Experience the moments you love from the movie - and get to know these iconic characters in a whole new way - in this dazzlingly theatrical take on a different kind of Cinderella story.

Pretty Woman: The Musical features an original score by Grammy® winner Bryan Adams and his longtime songwriting partner, Jim Vallance (“Summer of ’69”, “Heaven”), and a book by the movie’s legendary director, Garry Marshall, and screenwriter J. F. Lawton. Pretty Woman: The Musical will lift your spirits and light up your heart. “If you love the movie, you’ll love the musical!” (BuzzFeed News).

Featured in the musical is Roy Orbison and Bill Dee’s international smash hit song “Oh, Pretty Woman,” which inspired the iconic movie. “Pretty Woman,” the film (produced by Arnon Milchan – New Regency Productions), was an international smash hit when it was released in 1990.

The Gateway’s Creative Team for Pretty Woman: The Musical includes Director and choreographer Keith Andrews, who has directed over 30 productions at The Gateway, including the most recent productions of The Addams Family, Rock of Ages, Fiddler on the Roof, Holiday Spectacular on Ice, Evita, Jimmy Buffett’s Escape to Margaritaville, and The Wedding Singer. When not at The Gateway, Keith has directed six productions of Million Dollar Quartet, Buddy - The Buddy Holly Story, Barnum, and Jimmy Buffett’s Escape to Margaritaville, to name a few. He directed and choreographed A Wall Apart - an original rock musical about the rise and fall of the Berlin Wall, with music and lyrics by Lord Graham Russell of the rock group, Air Supply. In educational theater, Keith has directed Legally Blonde and Guys and Dolls at SUNY Buffalo, and he has directed and/or choreographed over 90 student industry showcases at the American Musical and Dramatic Academy in New York City.

Working alongside Keith Andrews will be Associate Choreographer, Kelly MacMillan, and Intimacy Director, Ashley Klinger. Both have served as Andrews' associate choreographers and dance captains, as well as performed in numerous shows, at The Gateway.

Musical Director Anthony Brindisi is returning to The Gateway for his third production, having previously worked on Summer: The Donna Summer Musical and Evita. Brindisi has worked as the Associate Conductor on the national tours of Jersey Boys and A Christmas Story, as well as the Off-Broadway and Las Vegas productions of FRIENDS! The Musical Parody (Music Supervisor, Conductor, and Ableton Programmer). He also recently worked on the development and musical arrangements of a show for MSC’s Seascape.

Leading the production as Vivian Ward and Edward Lewis are Leah Platt (National Tour Funny Girl, Fiddler on the Roof; Regional Which Way to the Stage) and Sean Seamus Thompson (Broadway 2017 Revival of Sunset Blvd; National Tour Funny Girl, The Sound of Music, Love Never Dies). Joining them are Fatima El-Bashir (Regional Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, Disney’s The Little Mermaid, Dreamgirls) as Kit De Luca, Daniel Robert Sullivan (National Tour Dear Evan Hansen, Jersey Boys, Motown: The Musical; Regional Beautiful: The Carole King Musical) as Philip Stuckey, and Jalon Matthews (Regional Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, In the Heights, Disney’s The Little Mermaid) as Happy Man/Mr. Thompson/Mrs. Hollister/Senator.

Rounding out the company in alphabetical order are JORDAN CYR (Regional Cats, Cabaret, Mamma Mia!), Anthony DaSilva (Broadway Annie w/Whoopie Goldberg; National Tour Charlie and the Chocolate Factory; Regional Fiddler on the Roof, The Wedding Singer), Audrey Taylor Floyd ( Regional Disney’s The Little Mermaid, Spring Awakening, In the Heights), Ryan Hurley (Tour Jersey Boys; Regional Waitress: The Musical, Holiday Spectacular on Ice w/ NANCY KERRIGAN), LANCE JEWETT (Regional The Sound of Musica, Jimmy Buffett’s Escape to Margaritaville, Xanadu), Ashley Klinger (Tour A Chorus Line; Regional The Merry Widow, The Wedding Singer, Head Over Heels), KELLY MACMILLAN (Regional Rock of Ages, Cabaret, The Wedding Singer), MICHAEL PRESCOTT MCCLURE (Tour Jersey Boys, Rent 20th Anniversary Tour; A Christmas Story, Ghost), BETHANY NOVOTNY (Regional Hello, Dolly!, Million Dollar Quartet, Rock of Ages), Rodolfo Santamarina (Broadway National Tour On Your Feeet! Regional West Side Story, In the Heights), ERROL SERVICE JR (Regional We Will Rock You, Disney’s Frozen, Legally Blonde), Sarah Wang (National Tour Pretty Woman: The Musical), and Cait Zuckerman (National Tour Chicago, Elf: The Musical; Regional Disney’s The Little Mermaid, A Chorus Line, Jimmy Buffett’s Escape to Margaritaville).

The Gateway’s 76th season continues with Phantom, Holiday Spectacular on Ice, The Rat Pack is Back, and Dear Evan Hansen.

