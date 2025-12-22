Final Weeks to Vote for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Long Island Awards; The John W. Engeman Theater Leads Favorite Theatre!

Get all the top news & discounts for Long Island & beyond.
We're in the final weeks to vote for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Long Island Awards. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!
The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. Winners will be announced in January.
This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.
2025 BroadwayWorld Long Island Standings
Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance
Full Company
- SOMEWHERE BEYOND THE SEA
- CM Performing Arts Center
18%
Anthony Mastrangelo
- MISCAST CABARET
- James Street Players
16%
Alyssa Seminaro
- WINTER WISHES
- Lighthouse Repertory Theatre Company
13%
Stephen Anastasia
- WINTER WISHES
- Lighthouse Repertory Theatre Company
12%
Stagedoor Cabarets
- HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS
- Hardscrabble Theater
10%
Jacklyn Lisi
- WINTER WISHES
- Lighthouse Repertory Theatre Company
9%
Kenny Kopolovicz
- SUMMER POPS CONCERT SERIES
- West Islip Symphony Orchestra
8%
Stagedoor Cabarets
- AS IF: A SLEEPOVER MUSICAL REVIEW
- Hardscrabble Theater
8%
Joe Mankowski
- WINTER WISHES
- Lighthouse Repertory Theatre Company
5%Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Trent Soyster
- FOOTLOOSE
- The John W. Engeman Theater
15%
Gabby Dean
- VINCENT
- Post Theatre Company
10%
Justin Cimmino
- A WANING GIBBOUS MOON
- Alternative Theatre Company
8%
Kevin Burns
- ANYTHING GOES
- CM Performing Arts Center
7%
Anna Moceri
- JEKYLL & HYDE
- CM Performing Arts Center
6%
David Grindrod
- THE MUSIC MAN
- The Argyle Theater
6%
Alyssa Kelly
- LEGALLY BLONDE
- Sunrise Theatre Company
5%
Vincent Ortega
- SISTER ACT
- The Argyle Theater
4%
Debbie Roche
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- The Argyle Theater
4%
Kevin Burns
- A CHRISTMAS STORY
- CM Performing Arts Center
4%
Morgan Faye Neuhedel
- INTO THE WOODS
- Lighthouse Repertory Theatre Company
4%
Meghan Park
- JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAM COAT
- Patio Players
3%
Emily Vaeth
- ROMEO & JULIET
- South Shore Theatre Experience
3%
Tommie Gibbons
- BLOODY BLOODY ANDREW JACKSON
- South Shore Theatre Experience
3%
Emily Vaeth
- NIGHT OF THE LIVING DEAD
- South Shore Theatre Experience
3%
Matt Quinn
- ONCE UPON A MATTRESS
- Stage 74 Star Playhouse
2%
Ruben Fernandez
- JIMMY BUFFETT'S ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE
- CM Performing Arts Center
2%
Felicity Stiverson
- WAITRESS
- John W. Engeman Theater
2%
Mandy Modic
- CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY
- John W. Engeman Theater
2%
Morgan Faye Neuhedel
- A BRONX TALE
- Lighthouse Repertory Theatre Company
2%
Steven Rodriguez
- BANDSTAND
- Sunrise Theatre Company
1%
Kristina Georgilis
- ROMEO & JULIET
- South Shore Theatre Experience
1%
Krystyna Resavy
- SOUTH PACIFIC
- John W. Engeman Theater
1%Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Dustin Cross
- FOOTLOOSE
- The John W. Engeman Theater
15%
Amanda Scanze
- THE MUSIC MAN
- The Argyle Theater
11%
Joe Kassner
- INTO THE WOODS
- Lighthouse Repertory Theatre Company
7%
Amanda Scanze
- SISTER ACT
- The Argyle Theater
7%
Ronald R. Green III
- JEKYLL & HYDE
- CM Performing Arts Center
6%
Barbara Kirby & Jordan Coene
- BANDSTAND
- Sunrise Theatre Company
5%
Amanda Scanze
- JERSEY BOYS
- The Argule Theater
5%
Tricia Buckley
- DISENCHANTED!
- Hardscrabble Theater
4%
Donovan Molinaro
- LEGALLY BLONDE
- Sunrise Theatre Company
4%
Janine Loesch
- A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE
- Modern Classics Theater
4%
Joe Kassner
- ONCE UPON A MATTRESS
- Stage 74 Star Playhouse
3%
Dustin Cross
- SOUTH PACIFIC
- John W. Engeman Theater
3%
Joe Kassner
- CORIOLANUS
- Carriage House Players
3%
Ronnie Green
- GREASE
- CM Performing Arts Center
3%
Stephen Ness
- LEADING LADIES
- North Fork Community Theatre
3%
Janine Loesch
- BLOODY BLOODY ANDREW JACKSON
- South Shore Theatre Experience
3%
Wendy Grimm
- THE HOURS ARE FEMININE
- EastLine Theatre
3%
Kami Crary
- A BRONX TALE
- Lighthouse Repertory Theatre Company
2%
Janine Loesch
- ROMEO & JULIET
- South Shore Theatre Experience
2%
Lynn Adler & Wendy Grimm
- EMMA
- EastLine Theatre
2%
Lynn Adler & Wendy Grimm
- YENTL
- EastLine Theatre
1%
Steven Prendergast
- AGNES OF GOD
- South Shore Theatre Experience
1%
Rachel Amelia
- SEASCAPE
- South Shore Theatre Experience
1%
Rachel Amelia
- NIGHT OF THE LIVING DEAD
- South Shore Theatre Experience
1%
Sherri Kfare
- BLITHE SPIRIT
- Lighthouse Repertory Theatre Company
1%Best Dance Production FOOTLOOSE
- John W. Engeman Theater
51%ANYTHING GOES
- CM Performing Arts Center
30%JOSPEH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAM COAT
- Patio Players
20%Best Direction Of A Musical
Tommy Ranieri
- FOOTLOOSE
- The John W. Engeman Theater
12%
Alyssa Kakis
- VINCENT
- Post Theatre Company
12%
Jerome Vivona
- INTO THE WOODS
- Post Theatre Company
8%
Mitchell Walker
- HAIRSPRAY
- Five Towns College Performing Arts Center
6%
Evan Pappas
- THE MUSIC MAN
- The Argyle Theater
6%
Mitchell Walker
- GUYS & DOLLS
- Five Towns College Performing Arts Center
5%
Evan Pappas
- SISTER ACT
- The Argyle Theater
4%
Rita Sarli
- DISENCHANTED!
- Hardscrabble Theater
4%
Kevin Burns
- ANYTHING GOES
- CM Performing Arts Center
4%
Hunter Foster
- SOUTH PACIFIC
- John W. Engeman Theater
4%
Patrick Campbell
- JEKYLL & HYDE
- CM Performing Arts Center
4%
Tony Chiofalo
- INTO THE WOODS
- Lighthouse Repertory Theatre Company
3%
Bruce Grossman
- BEAUTIFUL
- Cultural Arts Playhouse
3%
Kevin Burns
- A CHRISTMAS STORY
- CM Performing Arts Center
3%
Matt Quinn
- ONCE UPON A MATTRESS
- Stage 74 Star Playhouse
3%
Tommie Gibbons
- BLOODY BLOODY ANDREW JACKSON
- South Shore Theatre Experience
3%
Richard Buckley
- THE SOUND OF MUSIC
- Herrick's Players
3%
Jess Ader-Ferretti
- RENT
- CM Performing Arts Center
3%
Tony Frangipane
- SWEENEY TODD
- Cultural Arts Playhouse
2%
Patrick Campbell
- BEAUTIFUL
- Cm Performing Arts Center
2%
Todd Underwood
- JERSEY BOYS
- The Argyle Theater
2%
Samantha Eagle
- LITTLE WOMEN
- CAP Merrick
1%
Scott Weinstein
- COME FROM AWAY
- John W. Engeman Theater
1%
Tony Chiofalo
- ANASTASIA
- Lighthouse Repertory Theatre Company
1%
Taneisha Corbin
- CHILDREN OF EDEN
- CAP Merrick
1%Best Direction Of A Play
Kaelem Von Camper
- DOG SEES GOD
- Studio Theatre at FTC Performing Arts Center
8%
Olivia Galligan
- THE BOOK CLUB
- Post Theatre Company
7%
David Krasner
- HOUSE OF BLUE LEAVES
- Studio Theatre at FTC Performing Arts Center
7%
Joe Marshall
- A WANING GIBBOUS MOON
- Alternative Theatre Company
6%
Patrick Campbell
- ALL THAT MATTERS
- CM Performing Arts Center
6%
Catherine Clyne
- BOEING BOEING
- Hampton Theatre Company
6%
Anjor Khadilkar
- LITTLE WOMEN
- EastLine Theatre
6%
Emily Vaeth
- ROMEO & JULIET
- South Shore Theatre Experience
5%
Julie Lorson
- 5 LESBIANS EATING A QUICHE
- Modern Classics Theater
4%
Emily Vaeth
- A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE
- Modern Classics
4%
Cathy Cline
- THE SEAFARER
- Hardscrabble Theater
4%
Jacklyn Lisi
- BLITHE SPIRIT
- Lighthouse Repertory Theatre Company
3%
Jordan Hue
- OTHELLO
- Carriage House Players
3%
Evan Donellan
- CORIOLANUS
- Carriage House Players
3%
Robert Horn
- LEADING LADIES
- North Fork Community Theatre
3%
Thaddeus Plezia
- WHERE WE'RE BORN
- South Shore Theatre Experience
3%
George A. Loizides
- WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF?
- Hampton Theatre Company
3%
Sam Everett
- MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING
- Studio Theatre LI
2%
Lynn Antunovich
- DOUBT
- Studio Theatre of Long Island
2%
Nicole Savin
- YENTL
- EastLine Theatre
2%
Jes Almeida
- NIGHT OF THE LIVING DEAD
- South Shore Theatre Experience
2%
Megan Laguna
- THE HOURS ARE FEMININE
- EastLine Theatre
2%
Marian Waller
- AGNES OF GOD
- South Shore Theatre Experience
2%
Patrick Finn
- SEASCAPE
- South Shore Theatre Experience
1%
Mary Powers
- NOW AND THEN
- Hampton Theatre Company
1%Best Ensemble FOOTLOOSE
- John W. Engeman Theater
10%VINCENT
- Post Theatre Company
7%HAIRSPRAY
- Five Towns College Performing Arts Center
7%A WANING GIBBOUS MOON
- Alternative Theatre Company
7%GUYS & DOLLS
- Five Towns College Performing Arts Center
6%INTO THE WOODS
- Chimera Players
4%JEKYLL & HYDE
- CM Performing Arts Center
4%THE MUSIC MAN
- The Argyle Theater
3%JERSEY BOYS
- The Argyle Theater
3%THE BOOK CLUB
- Post Theatre Company
3%COME FROM AWAY
- John W. Engeman Theater
3%DISENCHANTED!
- Hardscrabble Theater
3%A BRONX TALE
- Lighthouse Repertory Theatre Company
3%SISTER ACT
- The Argyle Theater
2%SWEENEY TODD
- Cultural Arts Playhouse
2%ANYTHING GOES
- CM Performing Arts Center
2%RENT
- CM Performing Arts Center
2%DOG SEES GOD
- Studio Theatre at FTC Performing Arts Center
2%WAITRESS
- John W. Engeman Theater
2%BLOODY BLOODY ANDREW JACKSON
- South Shore Theatre Experience
2%FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- The Argyle Theater
2%A CHORUS LINE
- Cultural Arts Playhouse
2%ANASTASIA
- Lighthouse Repertory Theatre Company
1%LEADING LADIES
- North Fork Community Theatre
1%AGNES OF GOD
- South Shore Theatre Experience
1%Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
John Burkland
- FOOTLOOSE
- John W. Engeman Theater
14%
Keith Jones
- JEKYLL & HYDE
- CM Performing Arts Center
10%
Juliette Kealy
- HAIRSPRAY
- Five Towns College Performing Arts Center
10%
Tony Chiofalo
- INTO THE WOODS
- Lighthouse Repertory Theatre Company
9%
David Shocket
- GUYS & DOLLS
- Five Towns College Performing Arts Center
8%
David Sexton
- THE MUSIC MAN
- The Argyle theater
8%
Eric Norbury
- JERSEY BOYS
- The Argyle Theater
5%
Christopher Chambers
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- The Argyle Theater
5%
Glenn Rivano
- DISENCHANTED!
- Hardscrabble Theater
5%
John Vaiano
- DOUBT
- Studio Theatre of Long Island
4%
Nicole Savin
- THE HOURS ARE FEMININE
- EastLine Theatre
3%
Joey Tito
- BANDSTAND
- Sunrise Theatre Company
3%
Thaddeus C. Plezia
- ROMEO & JULIET
- South Shore Theatre Experience
3%
John Salutz
- SISTER ACT
- The Argyle Theater
3%
Thaddeus C. Plezia
- NIGHT OF THE LIVING DEAD
- South Shore Theatre Experience
3%
Steven Prendergast
- AGNES OF GOD
- South Shore Theatre Experience
3%
Tony Chiofalo
- BLITHE SPIRIT
- Lighthouse Repertory Theatre Company
2%
Sebastian Paczynski
- NOW AND THEN
- Hampton Theatre Company
2%Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Cole P. Abod
- FOOTLOOSE
- The John W. Engeman Theater
12%
Matt DeMaria
- VINCENT
- Post Theatre Company
10%
Felipe Rondon
- GUYS & DOLLS
- Five Towns College Performing Arts Center
8%
Carl Hottinger
- JEKYLL & HYDE
- CM Performing Arts Center
7%
Felipe Rondon
- HAIRSPRAY
- Five Towns College Performing Arts Center
6%
Brian Sweeney
- BANDSTAND
- Sunrise Theatre Company
6%
Gina Salvia
- INTO THE WOODS
- Post Theatre Company
5%
Jonathan Brenner
- THE MUSIC MAN
- The Argyle Theater
5%
Alec Bart
- SOUTH PACIFIC
- John W. Engeman Theater
5%
Matthew Surico
- ROCK OF AGES
- CM Performing Arts Center
4%
Samantha Free
- ANYTHING GOES
- CM Performing Arts Center
4%
Leah Raquel Petragila
- DISENCHANTED!
- Hardscrabble Theater
4%
Jonathan Brenner
- SISTER ACT
- The Argyle Theater
3%
Justino Tesoro
- BLOODY BLOODY ANDREW JACKSON
- South Shore Theatre Experience
3%
Jonathan Brenner
- JERSEY BOYS
- The Argyle Theater
3%
Matthew Stern
- COME FROM AWAY
- John W. Engeman Theater
3%
Jared Glazer
- SWEENEY TODD
- Cultural Arts Playhouse
3%
Chris Coffey
- HEARTBREAK HOTEL
- John W. Engeman Theater
3%
Joseph Mankowski
- INTO THE WOODS
- Lighthouse Repertory Theatre Company
3%
Joseph Mankowski
- A BRONX TALE
- Lighthouse Repertory Theatre Company
1%Best Musical FOOTLOOSE
- John W. Engeman Theater
10%INTO THE WOODS
- Post Theatre Company
8%VINCENT
- Post Theatre Company
7%HAIRSPRAY
- Five Towns College Performing Arts Center
6%GUYS & DOLLS
- Five Towns College Performing Arts Center
5%INTO THE WOODS
- Lighthouse Repertory Theatre Company
5%JEKYLL & HYDE
- CM Performing Arts Center
4%RENT
- CM Performing Arts Center
4%THE MUSIC MAN
- The Argyle Theater
4%DISENCHANTED!
- Hardscrabble Theater
4%ANYTHING GOES
- CM Performing Arts Center
3%JERSEY BOYS
- The Argyle Theater
3%BLOODY, BLOODY ANDREW JACKSON
- South Shore Theatre Experience
3%BEAUTY AND THE BEAST
- CM Performing Arts Center
3%SISTER ACT
- The Argyle Theater
3%COME FROM AWAY
- John W. Engeman Theater
3%THE SOUND OF MUSIC
- Herrick's Players
3%WAITRESS
- John W. Engeman Theater
3%A BRONX TALE
- Lighthouse repertory theatre company
2%ONCE UPON A MATTRESS
- Stage 74 Star Playhouse
2%A CHRISTMAS STORY
- CM Performing Arts Center
2%LEGALLY BLONDE
- Sunrise Theatre Company
2%JIMMY BUFFETT'S ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE
- CM Performing Arts Center
2%LITTLE WOMEN
- CAP Merrick
2%ALL SHOOK UP
- Raffaelle productions
2%Best New Play Or Musical ALL THAT MATTERS
- CM Performing Arts Center
39%THE BOOK CLUB
- Post Theatre Company
34%VINCENT
- Post Theatre Company
27%Best Performer In A Musical
Carly Sesti
- SEUSSICAL
- SUNRISE THEATRE COMPANY
14%
Karina Gallagher
- FOOTLOOSE
- John W. Engeman Theater
11%
Jackie Bakewell
- INTO THE WOODS
- Lighthouse Repertory Theatre
7%
Tanner Gleeson
- FOOTLOOSE
- The John W. Engeman Theater
6%
Aeja Barrows
- SISTER ACT
- The Argyle Theater
4%
Abigail Rentas
- DISENCHANTED!
- Hardscrabble Theater
4%
Sydney Lefkof
- VINCENT
- Post Theatre Company
3%
Wes Kreit
- ONCE UPON A MATTRESS
- Stage 74 Star Playhouse
3%
Courtney O’Shea
- JEKYLL & HYDE
- CM Performing Arts Center
3%
Veronica Fox
- ANYTHING GOES
- CM Performing Arts Center
3%
Lillian Daley
- HAIRSPRAY
- Five Towns College Performing Arts Center
2%
Elliot Litherland
- THE MUSIC MAN
- The Argyle Theater
2%
Nicole Oliva
- THE SOUND OF MUSIC
- Herrick's Players
2%
Jon Rivera
- JEKYLL & HYDE
- CM Performing Arts Center
2%
Andrew J Koehler
- INTO THE WOODS
- Lighthouse Repertory Theatre
2%
Calvin Zanetti
- A BRONX TALE
- Lighthouse Repertory Theatre Company
2%
Bobby Peterson
- JEKYLL & HYDE
- CM Performing Arts Center
2%
JK Larkin
- BLOODY BLOODY ANDREW JACKSON
- South Shore Theatre Experience
2%
Anthony Mastrangelo
- INTO THE WOODS
- Chimera Players
2%
Christina Decicco
- COME FROM AWAY
- John W. Engeman Theater
1%
Sadie Mathers
- MATILDA
- Theatre Three
1%
Patrick Campbell
- RENT
- CM Performing Arts Center
1%
Domenick Napoli
- MATILDA
- Cultural Arts Playhouse
1%
Danny Rothman
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- The Argyle Theater
1%
Jacklyn Lisi
- INTO THE WOODS
- Lighthouse Repertory Theatre
1%Best Performer In A Play
Alex McLaughlin
- DOG SEES GOD
- Studio Theatre at FTC Performing Arts Center
12%
Andy Ruggeri
- THE BOOK CLUB
- Post Theatre Company
9%
Justin Cimmino
- WANING GIBBOUS MOON
- BACCA Arts Center
7%
John Mcgowan
- WHERE WE'RE BORN
- South Shore Theatre Experience
5%
Brendan Noble
- ALL THAT MATTERS
- CM Performing Arts Center
4%
Abril López Ruiz
- THE HOURS ARE FEMININE
- EastLine Theatre
4%
Victor Manuel Calcano IV
- DOG SEES GOD
- Studio Theatre at FTC Performing Arts Center
4%
Zack Johnson
- CORIOLANUS
- Carriage House Players
3%
Andrew Botsford
- WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF?
- Hampton Theatre Company
3%
Rita Sarli
- FIVE LESBIANS EATING A QUICHE
- Modern Classics Theater
3%
Christina O’Shea
- AS BEES IN HONEY DROWN
- Modern Classics Theater
3%
Tim Smith
- A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE
- Modern Classics Theater
3%
Amy Benjamin
- KING LEAR
- EastLine Theatre
2%
Michael Devereaux
- THE LION IN WINTER
- Theatre Box of Floral Park
2%
Kayla Murray
- ALL THAT MATTERS
- CM Performing Arts Center
2%
Emily Nadler
- AGNES OF GOD
- South Shore Theatre Experience
2%
Jess Ader-Ferretti
- ALL THAT MATTERS
- CM Performing Arts Center
2%
Hans Paul Hendrickson
- ALL THAT MATTERS
- CM Performing Arts Center
2%
Heather Neumar
- CRIMES OF THE HEART
- South Shore Theatre Experience
2%
Danielle McCartney
- DOUBT
- Studio Theatre of Long Island
2%
Kami Crary
- BIRTHDAY CANDLES
- Lighthouse Repertory Theatre
2%
Emily Nadler
- DOUBT
- Studio Theatre of Long Island
2%
Evan Donnellen
- DOUBT
- Studio Theatre of Long Island
2%
Kayla Murry
- AGNES OF GOD
- South Shore Theatre Experience
2%
Meredith Spencer
- FIVE LESBIANS EATING A QUICHE
- Modern Classics Theater
1%Best Play DOG SEES GOD
- Studio Theatre at FTC Performing Arts Center
9%ALL THAT MATTERS
- CM Performing Arts Center
8%A WANING GIBBOUS MOON
- Alternative Theatre Company
7%THE BOOK CLUB
- Post Theatre Company
7%A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE
- Modern Classics Theater
6%LEADING LADIES
- North Fork Community Theatre
6%THE LION IN WINTER
- Theatre Box of Floral Park
6%ROMEO & JULIET
- South Shore Theatre Experience
5%CORIOLANUS
- Carriage House Players
4%AGNES OF GOD
- South Shore Theatre Experience
3%NIGHT OF THE LIVING DEAD
- South Shore Theatre Experience
3%HOUSE OF BLUE LEAVES
- Studio Theatre at FTC Performing Arts Center
3%DOUBT
- Studio Theatre of Long Island
3%FOUR WEDDINGS AND AN ELVIS
- Theater Box
2%WANING GIBBOUS MOON
- BACCA Arts Center
2%YENTL
- EastLine Theatre
2%BLITHE SPIRIT
- Lighthouse Repertory Theatre Company
2%NOW AND THEN
- Hampton Theatre Company
2%WHERE WE'RE BORN
- South Shore Theatre Experience
2%BOEING BOEING
- Hampton Theatre Company
2%BIRTHDAY CANDLES
- Lighthouse Repertory Theatre Company
2%AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE
- EastLine Theatre
2%KING LEAR
- EastLine Theatre
1%WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF?
- Hampton Theatre Company
1%AS BEES IN HONEY DROWN
- BACCA Arts Center
1%Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Kyle Dixon
- FOOTLOOSE
- The John W. Engeman Theater
11%
Vincent Gunn
- VINCENT
- Post Theatre Company
9%
Mitchell Walker
- HAIRSPRAY
- Five Towns College Performing Arts Center
8%
Elizabeth Olson
- THE MUSIC MAN
- The Argyle Theater
7%
John Mazzarella
- JEKYLL & HYDE
- CM Performing Arts Center
7%
Denise Hagen
- INTO THE WOODS
- Lighthouse Repertory Theatre
6%
Danny Bishop
- DOUBT
- Studio Theatre of Long Island
6%
Brad Morrison
- SWEENEY TODD
- Cultural Arts Playhouse
5%
Vincent Gunn
- INTO THE WOODS
- Post Theatre Company
5%
Kyle Dixon
- COME FROM AWAY
- John W. Engeman Theater
5%
Scott Aronow
- GUYS & DOLLS
- Five Towns College Performing Arts Center
4%
Joe DiPetro
- THE SEAFARER
- Hardscrabble Theater
3%
Sabrinna Cox
- SISTER ACT
- The Argyle Theater
3%
Spencer DeStefano
- BLITHE SPIRIT
- Lighthouse Repertory Theatre Company
3%
Michelle Savin
- THE HOURS ARE FEMININE
- EastLine Theatre
3%
Lynn Voltaggio
- THE SOUND OF MUSIC
- Herrick's Players
3%
Ian Fried
- A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE
- Modern Classics Theater
2%
Stephen Ness (Set Decoration), Robert Taylor (Set Design/Construction)
- LEADING LADIES
- North Fork Community Theatre
2%
Meg Sexton
- NOW AND THEN
- Hampton Theatre Company
2%
Thaddeus C. Plezia
- NIGHT OF THE LIVING DEAD
- South Shore Theatre Experience
1%
Thaddeus Plezia/Steven Prendergast
- SEASCAPE
- South Shore Theatre Experience
1%
Rian Romeo
- INTO THE WOODS
- Lighthouse Repertory Theatre
1%
Thaddeus C. Plezia
- WHERE WE'RE BORN
- South Shore Theatre Experience
1%
Thaddeus C. Plezia
- CRIMES OF THE HEART
- South Shore Theatre Experience
1%
Thaddeus Plezia
- WHERE WE'RE BORN
- South Shore Theatre Experience
1%Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Laura Shubert
- FOOTLOOSE
- The John W. Engeman Theater
16%
Alyssa Jayson
- DOUBT
- Studio Theatre of Long Island
8%
Matthew Walsh
- DESCENDANTS: THE MUSICAL
- The Argyle Theater
8%
Laura Shubert
- COME FROM AWAY
- John W. Engeman Theater
8%
Brandon Lake
- BANDSTAND
- Sunrise Theatre Company
8%
Kimberly O’Loughlin
- SISTER ACT
- The Argyle Theater
7%
Jen LoPresti
- BIRTHDAY CANDLES
- Lighthouse Repertory Theatre Company
7%
Kimberly O’Loughlin
- THE MUSIC MAN
- The Argyle Theater
6%
Kimberly O’Loughlin
- JERSEY BOYS
- The Argyle Theater
6%
Jacklyn Lisi and Andrew Koehler
- BLITHE SPIRIT
- Lighthouse Repertory Theatre Company
6%
Paul DeFilippo
- AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE
- EastLine Theatre
5%
Jennifer LoPresti
- BIRTHDAY CANDLES
- Lighthouse Repertory Theatre Company
5%
Jacklyn Lisi
- BLITHE SPIRIT
- Lighthouse Repertory Theatre Company
4%
Patrick Finn
- SEASCAPE
- South Shore Theatre Experience
4%
Patrick Finn
- CRIMES OF THE HEART
- South Shore Theatre Experience
4%Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Ella Beiser
- GUYS & DOLLS
- Five Towns College Performing Arts Center
9%
Lacey Cornell
- BEAUTY AND THE BEAST
- Cm Performing Arts Center
7%
Iris Santos
- DISENCHANTED!
- Hardscrabble Theater
6%
A’Shya Dawson
- HAIRSPRAY
- Five Towns College Performing Arts Center
6%
Alex McLaughlin
- HAIRSPRAY
- Five Towns College Performing Arts Center
6%
Amanda Bruton
- SISTER ACT
- The Argyle Theater
5%
Dan Fenaughty
- FOOTLOOSE
- The John W. Engeman Theater
4%
Caroline Daniels
- VINCENT
- Post Theatre Company
4%
Frankie Ferrer
- VINCENT
- Post Theatre Company
4%
Amanda Luong
- INTO THE WOODS
- Lighthouse Repertory Theatre Company
3%
Courtney O’Shea
- BEAUTIFUL
- CM Performing Arts Center
3%
Garrison Hunt
- THE MUSIC MAN
- The Argyle Theater
3%
Alec Nevin
- SOUTH PACIFIC
- John W. Engeman Theater
3%
Grace Ellis Solomon
- FOOTLOOSE
- The John W. Engeman Theater
2%
Kayla Joya
- VINCENT
- Post Theatre Company
2%
Jojo Minasi
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- The Argyle Theater
2%
Calvin Zanetti
- INTO THE WOODS
- Lighthouse Repertory Theatre Company
2%
Anni Rubi
- JERSEY BOYS
- The Argyle Theater
2%
Zarai Rosa
- HAIRSPRAY
- Five Towns College Performing Arts Center
2%
Megan Reis
- DISENCHANTED!
- Hardscrabble Theater
2%
Keith Jones
- BEAUTY AND THE BEAST
- CM Performing Arts Center
2%
Danny Bishop
- HAIRSPRAY
- Studio Theatre of Long Island
2%
Joseph Weitekamp
- ONCE UPON A MATTRESS
- Stage 74 Star Playhouse
2%
Meghan Park
- OKLAHOMA!
- Theatre Guild of Oceanside
1%
Jennifer Byrne
- FOOTLOOSE
- John W. Engeman Theater
1%Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Gaia Tini
- DOG SEES GOD
- Studio Theatre at FTC Performing Arts Center
9%
Delia Hartman
- THE BOOK CLUB
- Post Theatre Company
8%
Amanda Griemsmann
- WHO'S AFRIAD OF VIRGINIA WOOLF?
- Hampton Theatre Company
7%
Victoria Kay
- LITTLE WOMEN
- EastLine Theatre
7%
John Mcgowan
- A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE
- Modern Classics Theater
6%
Alek Lewis
- LEADING LADIES
- North Fork Community Theatre
5%
Cameron Eastland
- WHO'S AFRIAD OF VIRGINIA WOOLF?
- Hampton Theatre Company
4%
Dan Schindlar
- CORIOLANUS
- Carriage House Players
3%
Dana Tortora
- A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM
- Carriage House Players
3%
Tammy Dorsa
- CORIOLANUS
- Carriage House Players
3%
Jeremy Thomas
- DOG SEES GOD
- Studio Theatre at FTC Performing Arts Center
3%
Jenna Halvorsen
- LITTLE WOMEN
- CAP Merrick
3%
Jeff Pangburn
- A WANING GIBBOUS MOON
- Alternative Theatre Company
3%
Cadence Meier
- WHERE WE'RE BORN
- South Shore Theatre Experience
3%
Kevin Russo
- BIRTHDAY CANDLES
- Lighthouse Repertory Theatre Company
2%
Julianna Viviani
- LITTLE WOMEN
- EastLine Theatre
2%
Jules Donohue
- A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE
- Modern Classics Theater
2%
Deanna Ibrahim
- EMMA
- EastLine Theatre
2%
Emily Vaeth
- BOEING BOEING
- Hampton Theatre Company
2%
Emily Vaeth
- WHERE WE'RE BORN
- South Shore Theatre Experience
2%
Carl DiModugno
- THE HOURS ARE FEMININE
- EastLine Theatre
2%
Joan St Onge
- BLITHE SPIRIT
- Lighthouse Repertory Theatre Company
2%
Rosie Collette
- ROMEO & JULIET
- South Shore Theatre Experience
2%
Elizabeth Rowe
- AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE
- EastLine Theatre
1%
Logan Taylor
- ALMOST, MAINE
- Manes Studio Theater Long ISland
1%Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production DESCENDANTS: THE MUSICAL
- John W. Engeman Theater
19%CINDERELLA
- Sunrise Theatre Company
11%ELF
- South Shore Theatre Experience
11%SCHOOL OF ROCK
- North Fork Community Theatre
10%FROSTY!
- John W. Engeman Theater
8%GOOSEBUMPS: THE PHANTOM OF THE AUDITORIUM
- CM Performing Arts Center
7%MADIGASCAR
- John W. Engeman Theater
7%ELEPHANT AND PIGGIE
- CM Performing Arts Center
7%STUDIO THEATRE LONG ISLAND
- Manes Theatre
6%FLAT STANLEY
- CM Performing Arts Center
6%SEUSSICAL
- Sunrise Theatre Company
5%THE RAINBOW FISH
- Sunrise Theatre Company
4%Favorite Local Theatre
The John W. Engeman Theater
12%
Five Towns College Performing Arts Center
11%
Post Theatre Company
9%
CM Performing Arts Center
9%
Alternative Theatre Company
7%
John W. Engeman Theater
6%
Sunrise Theatre Company
5%
South Shore Theatre Experience
4%
Theater Three
4%
EastLine Theatre
3%
Lighthouse Repertory Theatre Company
3%
Hardscrabble Theater
3%
Cultural Arts Playhouse
3%
North Fork Community Theatre
3%
Carriage House Players
3%
Theatre Box of Floral Park
3%
Modern Classics Theater
2%
Lighthouse Repertory Theatre
2%
James Street Players
2%
Hampton Theatre Company
1%
CAP Merrick
1%
Chimera Players
1%
Gilbert and Sullivan Light Opera Company of Long Island
1%
Bay Street Theater
1%