Long Island Premiere of HOLY ROLLERS Comes to Sunrise Theatre Company

Sunrise Theatre Company will present the original musical comedy Holy Rollers for the first time since its off-Broadway run at The Players Theatre in 2024. Performances are scheduled for Friday January 16th (8 PM), Saturday January 17th (3 PM and 8 PM), and Sunday January 18th (3 PM) at Sunrise Studios in Lynbrook.

$25 advance sale tickets may be purchased online or by calling the box office at (516) 218-2782. Alternatively, tickets may be purchased at the door for $30. The performance runs about 90 minutes and is not recommended for young audiences due to mature content.

Featuring music, lyrics, and a book written by Brian Sweeney and Michael Janover, Holy Rollers is a short ride in a fast machine combining Book of Mormon-like irreverence with unexpected charm. When a local priest bets and loses the church's funds on a horse race, he employs a ragtag group of nuns to assist in replenishing the money. Despite having no previous experience, they enter a local bowling tournament in hopes of being crowned champions. However, they quickly learn that they'll be up against some stiff competition. With the help of a fellow sister-in-Christ, they learn a lot about bowling, friendship and the power of faith.

The production is helmed by Sweeney as director and musical director, with much of Janover's award-winning choreography preserved in its original form. The production team also includes Joey Tito (Lighting Design), Doreen Scardino (Costume Design), and Lynda Feustel (Stage Management).

Sunrise's production features two casts, which will each perform two shows during the run. The red cast includes: Steven Rodriguez, Becca Richter, Jordan Coene, Emma Gerard, AJ Martinez, Daniel Smith, Everett Boyle, and Tommy Scardino (reprising his role from the original off-Broadway production). Performances are Saturday night and Sunday afternoon. The blue cast includes: Christopher Wadolowksi, Samantha Fong, Heidi Jaye, Amanda Melmed, Brandon Lake, John Meyers, Jacob Lesko, and Andrew Crouch. Performances are Friday night and Saturday afternoon. Nicole Schwartzberg appears in both the red and blue casts.

