Nancy Atlas Brings the Fireside Sessions Back to Bay Street Theater

🎭 NEW! Long Island Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Long Island & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The beloved Fireside Sessions with Nancy Atlas will return for four Saturday nights in January, turning Bay Street's historic wharf-side theater into a warm, intimate hub for live music, stories, and surprise collaborations. Running four Saturday nights in January beginning January 10th, the series features Atlas and The Nancy Atlas Project welcoming a different guest artist each week for performances that blend rock, soul, blues, Americana, and pure East End energy.

Long a staple of the winter season, the Fireside Sessions have built a devoted following by offering something rare in January: live music that feels spontaneous, personal, and alive. Each night is its own experience, shaped by the chemistry between Atlas, her band, and the evening's guest.

This year's lineup includes:

January 10: Gene Casey & Eugene Chrysler - a high-energy Country and Rockabilly Revue

January 17: Brian Mitchell - keyboards, accordion, and vocals for a night of New Orleans-inspired sound

January 24: Randi Fishenfeld - rock and roll powered by her electrifying violin

January 31: Jonny Rosch - Soul Sonic Love to close out the series

The Fireside Sessions have become a winter tradition not just for the music, but for the sense of community they create, offering a place to gather, warm up, and share something live and meaningful during the quieter months on the East End. All performances take place Saturdays at 8:00 PM at Bay Street Theater.

Long Island Awards - Live Stats Best Musical - Top 3 1. INTO THE WOODS (Post Theatre Company) 8.4% of votes 2. FOOTLOOSE (John W. Engeman Theater) 8.1% of votes 3. VINCENT (Post Theatre Company) 7.3% of votes Vote Now!