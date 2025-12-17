Nancy Atlas Brings the Fireside Sessions Back to Bay Street Theater

The series features Atlas and The Nancy Atlas Project welcoming a different guest artist each week for performances that blend rock, soul, blues, Americana, and more.
The beloved Fireside Sessions with Nancy Atlas will return for four Saturday nights in January, turning Bay Street's historic wharf-side theater into a warm, intimate hub for live music, stories, and surprise collaborations. Running four Saturday nights in January beginning January 10th, the series features Atlas and The Nancy Atlas Project welcoming a different guest artist each week for performances that blend rock, soul, blues, Americana, and pure East End energy.
Long a staple of the winter season, the Fireside Sessions have built a devoted following by offering something rare in January: live music that feels spontaneous, personal, and alive. Each night is its own experience, shaped by the chemistry between Atlas, her band, and the evening's guest.
This year's lineup includes:
January 10: Gene Casey & Eugene Chrysler - a high-energy Country and Rockabilly Revue
January 17: Brian Mitchell - keyboards, accordion, and vocals for a night of New Orleans-inspired sound
January 24: Randi Fishenfeld - rock and roll powered by her electrifying violin
January 31: Jonny Rosch - Soul Sonic Love to close out the series
The Fireside Sessions have become a winter tradition not just for the music, but for the sense of community they create, offering a place to gather, warm up, and share something live and meaningful during the quieter months on the East End. All performances take place Saturdays at 8:00 PM at Bay Street Theater.
