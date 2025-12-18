Mason Ballard, Cara Rose DiPietro and More to Star in NEWSIES at The Argyle Theatre

🎭 NEW! Long Island Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Long Island & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Argyle Theatre has revealed the stars of their upcoming production of Disney’s Newsies, directed by Tommy Ranieri, choreographed by Trent Soyster, with musical direction by Jonathan Brenner. Performances begin Thursday, January 29, 2026, and run through March 22, 2026.

Starring Mason Ballard (Regional: Bonnie & Clyde) as Jack Kelly, Cara Rose DiPietro (Regional: Little Shop of Horrors) as Katherine Plumber, Keyon Pickett ( Hallmarks’s “A Christmas Love Story”) as Davey, Jeremy DerMovsesian (Regional: Saturday Night Fever) as Crutchie, Arielle Faye Beane (Argyle’s Mary Poppins) as Medda Larkin, and Andrew Foote (National Tour: Jekyll & Hyde) as Joseph Pulitzer.

Set in turn-of-the-century New York City, Newsies is the rousing tale of Jack Kelly, a charismatic newsboy and leader of a band of teenaged “newsies.” When powerful publishing titans raise distribution prices at the newsboys’ expense, Jack rallies newsies from across the city to strike against the unfair conditions and fight for what’s right.

Based on the 1992 Disney film and inspired by a true story, Newsies features a Tony Award-winning score by Alan Menken (Little Shop of Horrors, Sister Act), lyrics by Jack Feldman, and a book by Tony Award winner Harvey Fierstein (Kinky Boots). Featuring beloved songs such as “Carrying the Banner,” “Seize the Day,” and “Santa Fe,” Newsies is packed with non-stop thrills, breathtaking choreography, and a powerful, uplifting message—making it the perfect show for audiences of all ages.

“Newsies is a show about courage, community, and young people discovering the power of their own voices,” said Evan Pappas, Artistic Director of The Argyle Theatre. “With its thrilling score and explosive choreography, this production is pure theatrical adrenaline. We’re incredibly excited to introduce the outstanding cast who will bring this iconic story to life on our stage.”

The creative team includes Tommy Ranieri (Director), Trent Soyster (Choreographer), Jonathan Brenner (Musical Director), Christian Fleming (Scenic Design), Cameron Filepas (Lighting Design), Amanda Scanze (Costume Design), Kimberly S. O’Loughlin (Sound Design), Holly Romero (Hair/Wig/Makeup Design), Callie Hester (Props Design), and Russ Brown (Music Coordinator). The production team includes Daniel Vaughn (Production Stage Manager), Gabrielle P. Guagenti (Assistant Stage Manager), and Pat Downes (Technical Director). Casting Director is Michael Cassara, CSA.

