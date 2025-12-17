Spotlight: HOLIDAY SPECTACULAR ON ICE at The Gateway

The Gateway's Holiday Spectacular on Ice, starring two-time Olympic figure skating star NANCY KERRIGAN, opened at The Gateway Playhouse in Bellport, NY, on Friday, November 28, to rave reviews.

Holiday Spectacular on Ice brings beloved holiday songs to life while emphasizing the beauty, grace, and artistry of figure skating. Featuring show-stopping singers and skaters, and astonishing performance artistry, this family-friendly musical celebration is quite literally the “coolest” show for all ages this season, and runs through January 4, 2026.