 tracker
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows (beta) Register/Login Games Grosses

Spotlight: HOLIDAY SPECTACULAR ON ICE at The Gateway

Transform Your Holidays with an Enchanting Musical on Real Ice!

By: Dec. 17, 2025
Spotlight: HOLIDAY SPECTACULAR ON ICE at The Gateway Image

The Gateway's Holiday Spectacular on Ice, starring two-time Olympic figure skating star NANCY KERRIGAN, opened at The Gateway Playhouse in Bellport, NY, on Friday, November 28, to rave reviews.

Holiday Spectacular on Ice brings beloved holiday songs to life while emphasizing the beauty, grace, and artistry of figure skating. Featuring show-stopping singers and skaters, and astonishing performance artistry, this family-friendly musical celebration is quite literally the “coolest” show for all ages this season, and runs through January 4, 2026.



Regional Awards
Long Island Awards - Live Stats
Best Musical - Top 3
1. INTO THE WOODS (Post Theatre Company)
8.4% of votes
2. FOOTLOOSE (John W. Engeman Theater)
8.1% of votes
3. VINCENT (Post Theatre Company)
7.3% of votes

Need more Long Island Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more...


Videos